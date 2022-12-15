Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema just released a new image from Evil Dead Rise, which is headed to theaters next April. Alongside the third image previewing the latest addition to the Evil Dead franchise, director Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) shared some insights on how the upcoming film fits into the universe created by Sam Raimi.

The new Evil Dead Rise image depicts a female figure rising from a lake, drops run off her form as she levitates just above the water’s surface. Along with the image, Cronin gave audiences a peak into the fifth Evil Dead film during his interview with Total Film (via Games Radar).

“It’s firmly in the universe. There’s a lot of fun callbacks, and there are direct lines to the past. But part of the goal of making this movie was to create something that could expand the Evil Dead universe further.” Cronin went on to tease, “There’s no Ash in this story and there’s no cabin in the woods, and they’re two iconic elements of what Evil Dead is. But the movie does include the book and an extraordinary amount of vicious, malevolent Deadites.”

Bruce Campbell will not be reprising the iconic role of Ash Williams, but he was heavily involved in the making of Evil Dead Rise as a producer alongside Raimi and Robert Tapert. The upcoming film will not only leave Ash behind, but it will also be a new movie with brand-new characters and a new plot line. Although several key elements of past Evil Dead films are missing from the next film, Cronin assured fans that the film will still be linked to past films while expanding on the iconic Evil Dead universe that began with Raimi’s 1981 classic horror film The Evil Dead.

Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence), Morgan Davies (The End) and Nell Fisher (Splendid Isolation) star in the fifth Evil Dead movie alongside Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan. Previously released images from Evil Dead Rise show the horrors of the Evil Dead being brought to a new setting, a high rise in Los Angeles and teased its effects on the family that discovers the infamous Necronomicon.

Evil Dead Rise releases exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Check out the image and official synopsis below:

