2023 looks to be another dominant year for the horror genre with so many iconic franchises seeing their scary return. This includes Evil Dead in the appropriately titled Evil Dead Rise. The film’s set to hit theaters in April and the marketing for Rise is starting to ramp up. The first trailer for the film is releasing tomorrow Wednesday, January 4. To hype the blood-soaked anticipation even more, Warner Brothers have treated Deadite fans to Rise’s first poster.

The poster in question is a nightmarish family affair that sees our new Deadite possessed main character Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) smiling creepily into the camera as she holds on tight to her kids. The tagline, "Mommy loves you to death", only adds to this image’s terror. There’s still a lot of dark mystery surrounding this film’s plot, but the story centers around two estranged sisters, Ellie and Beth (Lily Sullivan), reconnecting after years apart. Ellie lives in a high rise apartment building with her children in Los Angeles. Similarly to the 2013 Evil Dead reboot, this film will have family centric themes surrounding its horror. However, this is the first film in the series to heavily feature children in its plot. That’s sure to add a lot of extra horror to this already terrifying universe.

Evil Dead is one of the rare beloved horror franchises that doesn't have a bad entry. Through its four films and a TV series, it remains one of the more diverse franchises in terms of its storytelling. Whether you prefer the campy horror of the original, the horror comedy vibes of its sequel and Army of Darkness, or the serious horror of the 2013 film, Evil Dead has something to offer every type of horror fan. From everything we’ve seen thus far, Rise seems to be in the same tonal style as the 2013 reboot. The morbid visuals, lighting, and sense of dread should get any fan of Evil Dead excited.

RELATED: New 'Evil Dead Rise' Image Teases the Boomstick's Bloody Return

How the Necronomicon will fall into the hands of a family in LA is anyone's guess, but the new setting has the potential to liven up the Deadites in some exciting ways. For instance the series has never been in a populated area like an apartment building before. Besides Army of Darkness, Evil Dead has mostly stuck to its 'cabin in the wood' type settings. As such, it's going to be interesting to see the Deadites let loose on the masses. Certainly expect a lot of blood-soaked carnage.

Evil Dead Rise hits theaters on April 21, 2023, and is directed by Lee Cronin. While horror fans anxiously wait for the Deadites to rise once again, you can view the new family-centric poster below.