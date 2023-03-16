We still have to wait a while until Evil Dead Rise jump scares us in theaters nationwide, but SXSW attendees already got a chance to catch an early screening of the highly anticipated horror film. It’s been a decade since horror fans got to see a new entry of the Evil Dead franchise on the big screen, so it’s perfectly comprehensible that there were high expectations for this new one. The good news is, it seems like Evil Dead Rise met those expectations — and then some. The bad news is, if gore is not your thing, you’ll be in for an uncomfortable ride.

Evil Dead Rise is the product of a years-long attempt at following up on the original Evil Dead trilogy and the 2013 standalone movie Evil Dead. Executive producers Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell ended up settling on a new standalone entry, and this one centers around a mother who’s struggling to raise three children in 1980s Los Angeles. After a visit from her sister, the woman’s life changes once they find a strange book inside the apartment building. For this entry, critics are pointing out that director and screenwriter Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) went all out on scary and delivered what might be the hardest and most fun watch in the franchise. There was also praise for leading lady Alissa Sutherland and the rest of the main cast, which features Lily Sullivan, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher.

Check Out The Evil Dead Rise Early Reactions Here

The early reactions from critics at SXSW were overwhelmingly positive, which can indicate that Evil Dead Rise will be one of the 2023 movies that people talk about and reference for a long time. And, if you’re an Evil Dead fan, it goes without saying that this is an automatic must-watch. So gear up for a gory and unhinged ride and check out what critics are saying below.

Our own Perri Nemiroff kicked off the round of early reactions by setting the tone and calling Evil Dead Rise “gnarly and WILD,” all caps. Our in-house critic also praised director Cronin’s ability to take the franchise reins and do a solid job with the material, while never forgetting its core themes.

Film Inquiry’s Kevin L. Lee also didn’t mince words and called Evil Dead Rise a “carnage circus,” with special praise for leading ladies Sullivan and Sutherland. Lee also let fans know that the style and tone of the 2013 acclaimed movie is still there, and that the franchise’s signature elements can be found if you pay close attention.

Fangoria’s Paul Lê celebrated the fact that Evil Dead Rise is the kind of movie we haven’t seen in a while on the big screen. He underlined that the horror flick is “claustrophobic, grimy, and mean as hell,” but also a crowd-pleaser.

Slash Film’s Jacob Hall equated Evil Dead Rise to Blade Runner 2049, in the sense that the sci-fi blockbuster surprised everyone by going in a completely different direction than everyone expected, but also managing to stay incredibly true to the franchise. According to him, that’s also the case here:

Evil Dead Rise premieres in theaters on April 21.

You can watch the red band trailer below: