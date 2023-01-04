The first red-band trailer for Evil Dead Rise teases the blood-soaked return of one of the most influential horror franchises ever. Directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground), the new movie takes Evil Dead in a new direction by exploring a Deadite infestation in the big city instead of a cabin in the woods.

The new trailer offers a chilling, horror-laden look at Evil Dead Rise, which follows Beth (Lily Sullivan), a young woman who’s visiting her older sister, Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), in her apartment in Los Angeles. Ellie is raising three children by herself, which is a challenge big enough without the forces of evil meddling with her life. Unfortunately, the sisters will find the Necronomicon in Ellie’s building and inadvertently unleash possessing demons that warp everyone while trying to build hell on earth. So, it’s up to Beth to find a way to defeat the Deadites, which also seem to have possessed her sister.

Now, let’s get real for a minute. While it’s great to have strong characters that can raise the stakes of Evil Dead Rise, the sequel wouldn’t be worthy of Sam Raimi’s legacy if every frame of the film didn’t drench us with blood and ooze. Thankfully, the new trailer shows how much Cronin is sticking with the source material because we have a non-stopping parade of monsters, dismemberment, improvised weapons, and gallons of blood spread over the screen. The Deadites are back with style, and the new survivor, Beth, seems ready to claim the boomstick for herself.

Image via Warner Bros.

Evil Dead Rise is one of our most-anticipated horror films for 2023, and the first trailer only feeds our hype. Fede Álvarez’s incredible reboot was released in 2013, too long ago for a franchise that changed how horror movies were made for decades. Lucky for us, it seems like the franchise is in good hands, with Cronin pushing Evil Dead Rise into brand new directions while staying true to what makes Evil Dead so fascinating.

Who’s Involved with Evil Dead Rise?

Evil Dead Rise’s director Cronin was handpicked by the original trilogy filmmaker Sam Raimi. The new director was also praised by Bruce Campbell, who played the Deadite-killer Ash Williams in the original trilogy and the spinoff series Ash vs. Evil Dead. Raimi and Campbell are attached to Evil Dead Rise as executive producers.

The forces of darkness will come back to Earth when Evil Dead Rise hits theaters on April 21. Check out the new trailer and the film’s synopsis below: