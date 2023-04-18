Evil Dead Rise will soon bring the Deadites to theaters again, with director Lee Cronin taking over the franchise created by Sam Raimi. As in previous Evil Dead movies, Evil Dead Rise will unleash demons when a family inadvertently reads summoning passages of the Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead. Every trailer for Evil Dead Rise is filled with spine-chilling footage, and early reactions praise the movie as one of the best chapters of the franchise yet. So, it’s no wonder that Evil Dead Rise is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2023. However, some fans might still be scratching their heads to figure out how Evil Dead Rise is in the franchise. After all, is the new movie a remake, sequel, reboot, or just a completely independent story? The answer is not quite so simple.

'The Evil Dead' Cinematic History

Released in 1981, The Evil Dead kicked off Raimi's prolific filmmaking career and turned Bruce Campbell into a B-movie king. The movie follows a group of college students who accidentally unleash Deadites when spending a weekend in a cabin in the woods. The unrelenting violence of The Evil Dead caught the attention of horror master Stephen King, whose flattering review of the film helped the movie to become a hit.

Unfortunately for Raimi, his career would still take a few years to take off. After The Evil Dead, Raimi hit a crossroads between success and failure when Crimewave flopped at the box office. The only way out of his dire situation was to return to the franchise that put him on the map. With the help of King, Raimi was able to release Evil Dead 2 six years after the original, in 1987. However, while Evil Dead 2 had ten times the budget of the first movie, Raimi was asked to keep the story practically identical to the original The Evil Dead. That’s why Evil Dead 2 is partially a sequel and partially a remake of The Evil Dead. This history lesson is fundamental to defining what Evil Dead Rise is because it lets us know how, since its inception, the Evil Dead franchise was not so concerned with canon or timeline. All Raimi wanted to do was bring great movies to theaters — and that he did.

Both The Evil Dead and Evil Dead 2 star Campbell as Ash Williams, a chainsaw-wielding warrior who fights the forces of darkness. Ash was back in theaters with Army of Darkness in 1992, a time-traveling adventure that takes the hero back to medieval times. Army of Darkness starts exactly after Evil Dead 2’s ending, which makes it a straightforward sequel. However, after this third chapter, the cinematic franchise remained dormant for two decades. Sure, Evil Dead comic books and video games were still being released. Still, the next movie in the franchise, Evil Dead, would only hit theaters in 2013.

Directed by Fede Álvarez, 2013’s Evil Dead is part sequel and part remake, following the franchise’s tradition of putting quality over franchise cohesion. As such, Álvarez's movie introduced a new hero, Mia (Jane Levy), who fights the Deadites in a cabin in the woods just like Ash did in the first two movies. While 2013’s Evil Dead was supposed to reimagine the franchise, the movie has some explicit connections to Ash Williams. We can see the original hero's car near the cabin, and Campbell even shows up in a post-credit scene. For those reasons, we cannot consider 2013’s a remake. Still, it’s not exactly a sequel because the spinoff series Ash vs. Evil Dead, which stars Campbell’s Ash, doesn’t take the events of the Álvarez movie into consideration. Specifically, in the show, Ash returns to the cabin in the woods to retrieve the Necronomicon, which should be in Mia’s possession.

And then we get to Evil Dead Rise, with invites a new director to take over the franchise. The main elements are still part of the new movie, which will also revolve around the Necronomicon, dark incantations, and Deadites. Nevertheless, the film will take place in a new location and feature an entirely different cast. So, considering the franchise’s complicated production history, is Evil Dead Rise a reboot, a standalone story, or a sequel? The answer is all of the above.

Evil Dead Rise reimagines the franchise through Cronin’s gaze, so it’s okay to approach it as a reboot of sorts, which might result in direct sequels being developed in the near future. However, we can also see Evil Dead Rise as an independent story that happens in the same universe as Ash’s and Mia’s adventures. After all, some elements connect all of the movies. In addition, one specific scene of Army of Darkness gives us everything we need to consider Evil Dead Rise a direct sequel too.

‘Army of Darkness’ Allows ‘Evil Dead Rise’ To Be a Sequel

In Army of Darkness, Ash is sent to the past and is tasked with recovering the Necronomicon. Ash finds the book in a cemetery, but there’s a catch. There are actually three Books of the Dead, and Ash needs to figure out the real one. Until recently, we thought there was only one Necronomicon, and the other two books were decoys. However, in a recent interview with Collider, Campbell revealed the three books are real. As the star puts it, “There are three of these books out there, as we found out in Army of Darkness, so you never know where they're going to pop up. So this story is really 'where is the book now?'”

By making three Books of the Dead canon, Campbell solved every inconsistency in the Evil Dead franchise. Ash’s story is connected to one of the books, Mia handled a second copy of the cursed object, and now there’s a third one reemerging in Cronin’s sequel.

In short, there’s no reason to worry too much about the status of Evil Dead Rise. You can just go to theaters and enjoy the movie. Even so, if canon keeps you awake in the middle of the night, the Books of the Dead are the perfect tool for fitting every Evil Dead movie into a single unified timeline.

The Evil Dead franchise will rise from the grave once more when Evil Dead Rise is summoned into theaters on April 21.