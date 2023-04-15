April has been another great month for horror fans. To cap off the month of killer releases, Evil Dead is being resurrected once more in Evil Dead Rise. Now, with a week out until the film’s debut, Waxwork Records have unveiled their horrifying new vinyl for Rise’s soundtrack.

The announcement was made on Evil Dead’s various social media pages with an artful teaser that will send a gleeful chill down any Deadite lover’s spine. The video depicts Rise’s updated possession sequence. In this new film Alyssa Sutherland's Ellie is taken over by the Deadites. However, this time around instead of it being in the middle of the woods, the scene takes place in a claustrophobic apartment building which will terrify anyone who lives in an apartment building for the foreseeable future. The artwork for the vinyl is an extreme close-up of Ellie’s bloodshot, Deadite infested, eye. If that wasn’t creepy enough, a fly can be seen chilling out on her undead eye. The back cover also shines showcasing the ill-fated elevator buttons filling up with blood. It’s just 20 floors of hell and Ellie’s dreadful shadow is looming over it. This is another stellar addition to Waxwork’s portfolio that only makes the hype for Rise that much harder. Just remember, when your vinyl does arrive, don’t play it backwards, or you’ll feel the true wrath of the Deadite army.

What’s Evil Dead Rise About?

Evil Dead Rise is the fifth film of the franchise, and the story follows two estranged sisters Ellie and Beth, played by Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland respectively, who reconnect after many years of being apart. However, after a series of unknown events, their family encounters the Necronomicon which soon takes possession of Ellie’s soul. Beth and Ellie’s kids must work together to save their family from the Deadites before it’s too late.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: New 'Evil Dead Rise' Clips Turn Alyssa Sutherland Into a Deadite Monster

What helps separate Rise from the rest of the Evil Dead franchise is the fact that the story takes the Deadites out of the secluded woods and into the highly populated urban setting of a Los Angeles high rise apartment building. That gives producers Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, and director Lee Cronin a new hellish playground to terrorize their fanbase in. From the brilliant marketing campaign so far, it looks like they’re not wasting the potential of this epic apartment nightmare. With the film currently holding a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and word of mouth being extremely positive, Evil Dead is returning in full form.

When Does Evil Dead Rise Release?

Evil Dead Rise is releasing in theaters on April 21, 2023. Rise’s vinyl is currently sold out, but is retailing at $40. Hopefully Waxwork’s restocks them soon so all the Deadites around the world can rest in peace. Until then, you can watch Rise’s Vinyl teaser down below.