Warner Bros. has announced that their horror film Evil Dead Rise will be making its way to the streaming service Max on June 23. The film, directed by Lee Cronin, will drop on the platform after originally getting a theatrical release this past April.

The fifth installment of the Evil Dead series from Sam Raimi, Evil Dead Rise follows a pair of estranged sisters, Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). As the logline from Warner Bros. states, the sister's "reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable." While the prior films had mostly taken place in wooded areas, Evil Dead Rise moves the setting for the series into the city. The film also stars Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher.

The release on Max means that the film will finally arrive at the home that it was originally intended for. It was first announced in 2021 that Evil Dead Rise would drop on Warner Bros.' streaming platform - then known as HBO Max. Anticipation around the film was high, as Raimi, who was executive producing alongside his mainstay Bruce Campbell, had reportedly handpicked Cronin to helm the project. Along with the urban setting that had never been seen before, this likely contributed to the studio's decision to switch Evil Dead Rise to a theatrical release after positive test screenings. The film was released in theaters on April 23, 2023 after a world premiere at South by Southwest.

Evil Dead Rise Performed Very Well at the Box Office

The decision to shift Evil Dead Rise to a theatrical release prior to streaming seemingly paid off for Warner Bros. While the film only had a reported budget around the $20 million-mark, Evil Dead Rise has brought in $146 million at the worldwide box office, breaking down into $67 million domestically and $78 million overseas. This makes the film the highest-grossing installment of the Evil Dead series, as the prior record-holder, 2013's Evil Dead, grossed $97 million total. The film is also set to rake in even more money for the studio, as fans who don't have Max will be able to purchase Evil Dead Rise as a 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, or DVD starting on June 27.

Evil Dead Rise came to fruition after a number of other efforts to continue the franchise last seen during the television series Ash vs. Evil Dead in 2018. However, given the film's success, Campbell has hinted that there are potentially more films in the works, and there are also plans for an animated Ash vs. Evil Dead revival. So it seems there may be no shortage of Evil Dead content on the horizon.

