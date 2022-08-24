As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.

Evil Dead Rise is meant to be a fresh take on the franchise and its beloved Deadites as a demon invasion takes over Los Angeles. It centers on two sisters whose long-awaited reunion is cut short as a mysterious book is discovered within the older sister Ellie's building. Together, they need to fight against the demonic invasion summoned into their world both to save their family and find closure. Despite being an Ashless sequel in the franchise in a far different setting, the decision to move it to theaters was made in part because of the trailer's performance during CineEurope. Reports are that audiences were thrilled with the direction Cronin was taking the franchise.

The other likely reason is David Zaslav's commitment to bringing more Warner Bros. Discovery properties to theaters. Zaslav promised a complete turnaround on the company's old philosophy especially now that the theater industry is starting to recover from the pandemic. Plenty of movies were directed to HBO Max originally to boost subs to the streamer amidst the massive drop in theatrical attendance, but Zaslav wanted to capitalize on all the marketing and word-of-mouth buzz that can come from a big-screen release.

It's a huge victory for Evil Dead fans in the midst of what have been some terrible headlines under the Warner Bros. Discovery name. Campbell, the star of the franchise to this point and an executive producer on the film previously assured fans that it was something to look forward to, praising Cronin's work in bringing the latest entry to life. Cronin, fresh off his acclaimed debut film The Hole in the Ground, was former Evil Dead director and Evil Dead Rise executive producer Sam Raimi's choice to lead the franchise going forward without simply retreading old ground and early indications are that the decision has paid off in spades.

Filming wrapped on the bloody production last October, and it will hit theaters April 21, 2023. Check out our interview with Campbell below: