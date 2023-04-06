The month of April is off to a hot start at the box office, but things are about to get a lot scarier in the best way possible. For horror fans, the main course this month will be Evil Dead Rise. The iconic horror franchise returns to the big screen for the first time in a decade and promises a fresh bloody take on Evil Dead. We’re just two weeks away from the film’s release. To prepare us for the familial trauma ahead, the latest trailer for Evil Dead takes its Deadite filled horror from a secluded cabin in the woods setting to a hellish Los Angeles high rise.

The minute-long trailer is filled to the brim with classic Evil Dead moments and teases Alyssa Sutherland’s Deadite transformation. Throughout the new footage there are staple POV shots stalking the halls of the moody apartment building, blood dripping from the elevator control panel, dolls heads being chopped off, the iconic Necronomicon, and a chainsaw for good measure. To say Rise is dreadfully atmospheric would be a horrific understatement. In this trailer's biggest call back to the original film, Ellie is seen trapped in the elevator being suspended in the air tangled in vines. While it's a direct reference to Evil Dead’s most controversial scene, due to its harsh depictions of rape, something that still debated among horror fans today, it’s going to be interesting to see how Rise updates this ghastly scenario.

However, the main goal of this trailer was for Evil Dead to perform the victory lap it deserves. Since the film premiered at the South By Southwest Film Festival in March, Rise has been getting nothing, but high praise from critics. It currently holds an insane 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and the first reactions have been completely blood-soaked. It’s a cliché at this point for a film to have an accolade trailer, but Evil Dead rises above the rest using its chilling POV shots to satisfying effect. Also, the final shot of a sea of blood bursting through the elevator doors, a direct reference to The Shining, will warm any horror fan's Deadite heart.

RELATED: New 'Evil Dead Rise' Clip Unleashes the Book of the Dead Once Again

What’s Evil Dead Rise About?

Evil Dead Rise follows two estranged sisters, Ellie and Beth (Lily Sullivan), who reunite after being apart from each other for years. However, their bittersweet reunion is thrown straight to hell when they somehow find the Necronomicon and the Deadites take possession of Ellie’s soul. Ellie’s family, including her children, are in a fight to save her life. However, as Evil Dead fans know, these films rarely have a happy ending. This is the first time children will be involved in the franchise which will sure elevate the already intense horror even more. On top of that, as horror is concerned, both Sullivan and Sutherland look to be giving performances for the ages. The way Sutherland is chewing up the scenery in particular is just down right traumatizing, and you might need to bring a second pair of underwear when you see the film. It looks that gleefully nightmare inducing.

When Does Evil Dead Rise Release?

Evil Dead Rise unleashes its wrath in theaters on April 21. Tickets are on sale now for the year’s ultimate bloodbath. While horror fans anxiously wait for Evil Dead’s return, you can view the new trailer down below.