The Big Picture Universal Studios Hollywood announces an Evil Dead Rise house for Halloween Horror Nights 2023, completing a lineup of terrifying attractions.

Evil Dead Rise received critical praise and now fans can experience a twisted attraction based on the box office hit.

Other original houses, including Monstruos and Holidayz in Hell, are also available, along with thrilling attractions based on The Last of Us and Stranger Things.

Mommy may be with the maggots now, but soon you can join her, as Universal Studios Hollywood announces that an Evil Dead Rise house is coming to 2023's Halloween Horror Nights. Based on the latest installment into the long-running Evil Dead franchise, the new attraction completes the lineup for this year's event, in what is shaping up to be a frightful affair; the house joins other terrifyingly themed experiences based upon other major IP such as HBO's The Last of Us, upcoming horror sequel The Exorcist: Believer, as well as Netflix's Stranger Things.

When Evil Dead Rise was released into theaters back in April it was met with critical praise, currently sitting at a certified fresh score of 84% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, becoming one of the year's most notable horror offerings. Now, fans of the film can get closer to the action than ever before, as you're invited to experience a new twisted tale based upon New Line Cinema's box office hit.

That's not all, as those who manage to come out alive will also be able to explore two other original houses which were announced alongside the new attraction, Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America and Holidayz in Hell. The 2023 season will also see the return of the notorious Terror Tram, in Terror Tram... The Exterminatorz, which is set to scare guests starting Thursday, September 7, running select nights through October 31. The attraction will put guests in the midst of an insect uprising on the world-famous Universal backlot, where they will encounter The Tethered from Us, while walking along the Jupiter's Claim set from Nope, in a thrilling crossover of the Jordan Peele blockbusters.

Thrill seekers will also be able to visit a The Last of Us attraction, which challenges fans to a fight for survival against fearsome Clickers and Bloaters, as well as other creatures from Naughty Dog and PlayStation's acclaimed video game. The Stranger Things experience will transport guests to Hawkins, Indiana as they encounter the menacing Vecna from the fourth season of Netflix's hit show, while The Exorcist: Believer invites visitors to experience an all-new horror, as two families face off against an evil demonic entity that has possessed their young daughters. Other attractions include Universal Monsters: Unmasked, which explores the studio's historic horror legacy, including foes such as The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera, and the Hunchback of Notre Dame, while Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count pits guests against the notorious killer doll.

Halloween Horror Nights Includes A Frightful Feast

Visitors will be able to purchase a plethora of spookily-themed food and drink items, including a Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza, a Chucky-themed BBQ, as well as cocktails inspired by The Purge and Chucky. Halloween Horror Nights is set to run select nights from Thursday, September 7 through to Tuesday, October 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood, and Friday, September 1 through to Saturday, November 4 at Universal Orlando Resort.