The future of the Evil Dead franchise is starting to take shape. It's been no secret that Sam Raimi has wanted to continue expanding the Deadite-infested series of films since the massive success of 2023's Evil Dead Rise, and, since they've made their intentions clear, two projects have already been confirmed. One of them, a spin-off hailing from Sébastien Vaniček, who recently delivered the spine-chilling French spider horror flick Infested to U.S. audiences earlier this year, just got a massive update from the director himself regarding a release and a title. In an Instagram post sharing the front page of the script, Vaniček revealed that the new movie will go under the name Evil Dead Burn and teased that it's expected to hit theaters in 2026.

No plot details have yet to be unveiled about Burn, but if Evil Dead Rise is any indication, the title may tie into what the core of the new film is all about. It remains to be seen how it will tie into the rest of the franchise as well. The script is confirmation that Vaniček reteamed with his Infested partner Florent Bernard to pen the latest Evil Dead film, adding to the hope that they can keep the momentum going after their international horror success. Outside his work with Vaniček, Bernard has most recently directed and written his own feature, the French comedy film Meet the Leroys.

Whatever the case, their team-up promises yet another new spin on Evil Dead since the Bruce Campbell-led installments came to an end. In an interview with Konbini, Vaniček shared that he was eager to take the step up into franchise filmmaking thanks in part to Raimi's promise of full creative control and protection from any studio interference. He plans to keep the new installment unique to himself and his country, while also keeping with the promise of brutal, gory horror the series is known for. Ultimately, it's a project he describes as "nasty" that will push both the audience and himself to their limits:

"If all goes well, it will be a film with a French thing, with a French central character. I want to do my post-production in France with my teams. It will be in English, eh, but with one or more French characters who speak English. I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested, I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!"

What Is Happening With the Other 'Evil Dead' Film?

Burn releasing in 2026 would fall in line with Raimi and Campbell's desire to release an Evil Dead film every two to three years. The announcement also potentially gives some insight into the status of the other project in the works. The Last Stop in Yuma County director Francis Galluppi earned a shot to take the franchise for a spin after impressing Raimi with an original idea for a new installment, though updates have been few and far between. It's still in its early days of coming together, meaning it could be a while after Vaniček's feature before the untitled project sees the light of day.

Evil Dead Burn is expected to hit theaters in 2026. Get a look at the front page of the script above and stay tuned here at Collider for more on the new title as it comes out.