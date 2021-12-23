Old classic horror franchises have found new life in the gaming industry with hits like Friday the 13th: The Game and Dead By Daylight giving fans the chance to run from their favorite scary movie foes. Evil Dead: The Game, which will feature both multiplayer and single-player modes, looks to latch onto those past successes. To add to this highly anticipated release, Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive took to the game’s official Twitter to announce that franchise favorite actors are returning to voice their respective characters for this upcoming release.

Cheryl (Ellen Sandweiss), Scotty (Hel Delrich), and Ash (Bruce Campbell) from 1981s The Evil Dead are all coming back to voice their characters as “playable survivors” with Linda (Betsy Baker) and Shelly (Theresa Tilly) also making “special appearances.” It is not a surprise that Campbell would be returning for this game as he has been used heavily in the marketing so far and he will be playing four different versions of the character throughout the franchise which includes fan favorite “Evil Ash.”

They join previously revealed playable characters like Marcus Gilbert‘s Arthur from Army of Darkness and Ray Santiago‘s Pablo Simon Bolivar, as well as Dana DeLorenzo‘s Kelly Maxwell from Ash vs. Evil Dead. This looks to be a very expansive game that is honoring this iconic franchise and, for fans, it is great seeing these developers taking extra care to make this game as special as possible. If that was not enough, the announcement ended off by saying that more characters and information will be revealed in 2022. Since the first Evil Dead reboot in 2013 is the only part of the franchise not being represented in any way here, hopefully, we can get something cool like the announcement of Jane Levy’s Mia joining this crazy cast of characters.

Given that the year is swiftly coming to a close and that this game still has a February 2022 release window, fans won’t have to wait long to hear more news or even play this game. 2022 looks to be an incredible year for the franchise as, along with this game, the new film Evil Dead Rise will be coming to HBO Max sometime next year. It will be released on the Xbox Series X/S, PC, Playstation 5/4, and Nintendo Switch. You can read the description of Evil Dead: The Game below and for more information, you can visit the game’s website here. For all the latest news on the Evil Dead franchise, stick with Collider.

Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action! Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the Starz original Ash vs Evil Dead television series.

