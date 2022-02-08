Prepare to shop S-Mart and say "Hail to the king, baby." Evil Dead: The Game showed off some of Ash's outfits in a new pre-order trailer, and they pay homage to Army of Darkness and all its campy glory. Ash's S-Mart employee uniform and Gallant Knight outfits from the final film of the trilogy will both be available in-game for those that jump on board early. There's plenty of time to secure your copy as the game launches on May 13th, a change from its original February launch window.

The trailer is short and sweet, showing Ash and company showing up to send some Deadites back to the grave. We see a few of the unique baddies that are set to try and ruin your day, but the main focus is on the new costumes. The S-Mart outfit harkens back to Ash's days working convenience and saving fellow employees from unexpected Deadite outbreaks. We even get to see the store rendered in-game, though it already looks like a battle took place there with groceries strewn about. After that, the trailer gives us a look at the Gallant Knight outfit, complete with a chest plate, cape, knee guards, and a big ol' sword for taking off heads. Both outfits are available for anyone who pre-orders regardless of edition, so you don't have to shell out extra money to look groovy.

Evil Dead: The Game will see you and up to four friends take on the forces of evil as the original cast of Sam Raimi's beloved horror franchise. As spoken by Bruce Campbell himself, you can either be a "good guy" and explore the various creepy locales for artifacts while blasting away any Deadites in an effort to seal away the Kandarian Demon, or you can be a "dick" and take control of the evil demons to stop Ash and company dead in their tracks. It was previously confirmed that the game will also include a single-player mode with AI companions for your demon-slaying needs.

With pre-orders for the game beginning recently, developer Boss Team Games also announced some extra expensive, extra groovy collector's editions featuring a hardcover book, a SteelBook, a T-Shirt, a deluxe edition of the game which comes with the season pass, and a special Savini Ash skin among other things. The cheapest collector's edition will set you back $129 with the more expensive version including a full-size Evil Dead 2 Necronomicon coming in at $199.

Evil Dead: The Game is set to release on May 13th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC. Check out the trailer below to see these homages to Ash's bizarre trip back in time.

‘Evil Dead: The Game’ Will Feature the Entire Main Cast of Sam Raimi’s Original Film Bruce Campbell returns in this groovy announcement and he has brought along some old friends to kick some Deadite butt.

