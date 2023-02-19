The Evil Dead franchise is rightly revered by horror zealots. Sam Raimi's off-the-wall 1981 runaway hit involving a troupe of the undead and a cabin bearing an unruly chair swing proved to be a culturally seismic moment for film-making at large. It was a glaring testament to how the combination of vision and a small handful of resources can spawn genius. The director's unabashedly wacky follow-up improved upon the original and is one of the most effective comedy-horrors of all time — benefiting massively from the outlandish brilliance of Bruce Campbell and a bucket-load of over-the-top effects sloshing freely through every passing frame. In fact, the scene wherein Campbell's Ash is taunted by a roomful of laughing items of furniture is one of the most puzzlingly hilarious movie moments of the era. Epoch-defining in their quirkiness, rocketing from genuine scares to awkward laughs — Raimi's films are cult classics.

20 years after Army of Darkness, Fede Álvarez's reboot, simply titled Evil Dead, arrived in 2013. Forsaking much of the surrealist humor that punctuated the original films of the Raimi triptych, his version was cloaked in a fairly heavy curtain of darkness and was built around more traditional shock horror. It had its moments, and featured some strong cinematography (shot in New Zealand). Interestingly, imminent reboot Evil Dead Rise, was also largely shot in New Zealand, whose landscapes continue to work wonders for film-makers worldwide.

For those eagerly awaiting the reboot's forthcoming release, its director Lee Cronin is a highly efficient craftsman when it comes to conjuring a creepy on-screen atmosphere. His debut picture, 2019's The Hole in the Ground, takes somewhat familiar story tropes and uses them as a raft to ride a river with nerve-jangling sound design and lingering nightmarish qualities. Released via A24 in the USA, this quality entry in the Irish rural horror subgenre is memorable for its gloomy imagery and suffocating sense of dread — the sort of dread one feels when their home is invaded by something once familiar turned alien.

RELATED: ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer Breakdown: Better Bring an Umbrella to Hide From the Blood Splatter

'The Hole in the Ground's Visual Flair

Image via A24

The Hole in the Ground begins simply enough in a narrative sense, but it's the way Cronin is able to skillfully elevate tension while drawing upon a rock-solid filmmaking toolkit that stands out. Assuming the director can apply the same kind of storytelling and visual panache found here to his Evil Dead incarnation — diehards rejoice, for this film firmly suggests the keys to the franchise are in safe hands. Young, recently single mother Sarah (Seana Kerslake) and her school-age son Christopher (James Quinn Markey) abandon their (presumably urban) home for a sprawling house in the sticks. Backing onto a vast expanse of forest and situated at a noteworthy distance from the neighbors (who are deeply troubled anyway), it would seem the rustic change of scenery is really shaping up to be a horror film perfect storm. Unsettling sound design is à la mode for this style of film, and Cronin showcases a command for using aural devices to disorienting effect. The opening shots are Kubrickian, the winding mountain road, the car made to appear insignificant when viewed against the looming endlessness of the surrounding environment — The Shining vibe is resonant.

But it's there only briefly. In what amounts to another of many impressive shots, once the tires screech, and when the score arrives like an expected but ominous guest, one better ensure the seatbelt is fastened. Kudos are due for Cronin's decision to not labor too heavily on Sarah's past — opting to keep some of the reasons behind her visible emotional toil locked away. It is suggested she left Christopher's father due to him being abusive and generally unpleasant, but the cloud which seems to perpetually hover above her is only ever partially explained. Her character is enigmatic by result — and Kerslake's strong performance lends interesting edges to her personality. Soon after mother and son arrive in their new, oddly underpopulated hamlet, they narrowly avoid running into a rambling woman wandering up the middle of a country road. Apparently reality-detached, yet seemingly disturbed, she issues a warning to Sarah regarding her son. The side mirror is rendered a ball of shards as a result of the abrupt stop — which is to say the true nature of reflection, physical and otherwise, will become important later on.

'The Hole in the Ground' Uses Natural Phenomena to Terrify

Image via A24

There's no Necronomicon in this flick, but there is something in the woods that is stirred from a bizarre, sludgy slumber at the bottom of a forbidding sinkhole. Once settled at their new home, it very quickly dawns on Sarah that the forest, which stands like an army projecting shadowy menace, forewarns potentially supernatural things. Personification of the natural surroundings is what helped the first two Evil Dead films operate as strong scare vehicles, and Cronin showcases a similarly obvious aptitude for such a technique here. Early on in the picture, an innocuous nature walk is cut short when Sarah, to her mystification and terror, first beholds the aforementioned sinkhole. In a memorable shot, we see her temporarily bewitched by the sight. A deep, dark massive ravine — the earth, trees, everything within reach appears to be melting into a sickening oblivion — a gaping maw dragging the immediate environment down into the gloom. The way Sarah is framed to be both temporarily repelled and drawn to whatever uncanny power the sinkhole possesses expertly creates unease.

Deflecting her son's inquiries as to what "it" is, she instructs Christopher to stay away. Awoken suddenly one night, she finds to her quickly escalating terror, that her son had been defiantly out exploring, inexplicably drawn to whatever lurks within the vicinity of "the hole in the ground." Soon after, Christopher's behavior markedly changes. Subtle at first (developing a fondness for activities and meals he never used to enjoy), Sarah's paranoia mounts. From here, familiar story arcs do tiptoe into proceedings — could she be manifesting these transgressions and sharp persona changes as a result of her own suppressed trauma she may have had to endure for years? There's a conviction to Sarah's characterization here, sloughing off any suggestion that much of what she is witnessing is imaginary as the disturbances become more unsettling.

Comparisons to The Babadook are appropriate in the way isolation and emotion can alter perception while a rural supernatural likeness to 2013's underrated The Hallow is also present, but there's a particularly strong spiritual kinship to the excellent Jessica Chastain-led Mama, which dealt with something from "outside" coming back, or coming after, a family member. In one sequence in The Hole in the Ground, shot from the perspective of Sarah peering through the keyhole of her son's door, "Christopher" defies his lifelong arachnophobia and consumes a house spider. It's sickening, and the way the scene is shot from Sarah's perspective (desperate not to be discovered by this increasingly cold, suspicious version of Christopher) is shatteringly effective. School teachers are skeptical, and the grieving husband of the woman on the road, Des Brady (James Cosmo), claims his wife was convinced her son was an impostor in much the same way Sarah is now doubtful of her own child's true identity. Whatever the case, it becomes increasingly difficult to dismiss the idea that something from the fringes of the natural world is burrowing into her own.

'The Hole in the Ground' Dresses Up Familiar Plot Points in Style

Some key stylistic choices render moments of The Hole in the Ground wholly memorable. The amplification of everyday diegetic sounds render the mundane alien. As Sarah watches "Christopher" eat his meal, every aspect of the process, to the clinking of cutlery, is dialed up in volume to an overwhelming degree, serving as a nerve-rattling window into the young parent's fragility and how normal can become abnormal at a switch. In one sequence, Sarah attends her son's (in one of his newfound interests) school choir performance and is sent to the brink. All other surrounding sounds and voices fade away until only Christopher's remains — a droning, ominous warning — and a tribute to the hole in the ground and to whatever resides and lies in wake there.

Stark visuals help considerably. The Hole in the Ground has an ominously silvery sheen, giving the illusion of permanent shadow, or that the woods are never far away. Particularly frightening is the increased plot significance of mirrors and reflections, especially as it becomes clear that whatever might have taken the real Christopher's place may be able to change physical form. Generally, atmosphere and thrills prevail, suggesting that Cronin's upcoming Evil Dead Rise may also be decidedly horror-centric — slick storytelling and shocks galore could be the blueprint. Take note too, as creature effects do rear up near the end — and they're mightily effective — for the titular sinkhole does indeed contain entities in need of escape vessels. Taking the spirit and themes of the iconic Evil Dead institution and fashioning them into a fresh take on Sam Raimi's classic for devout and casual fans alike is no mean feat — but going off the success of The Hole in the Ground, a familiar but finely wrought little gem from Ireland — Lee Cronin is more than up for the task.

Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise comes to theaters on April 21. Check out the trailer below.