Bruce Campbell's on-screen journey as Ash Williams may have capped off for two decades with Army of Darkness, but did you know that not too long after the Evil Dead trilogy concluded, he continued to play the character in video games? That's right. Before Ash vs Evil Dead premiered on Halloween night in 2015, the story of Evil Dead continued with three video games. The first of these sequels came along in 2000, with Evil Dead: Hail to the King, one that would be followed up a few years later in Evil Dead: A Fistful of Boomstick. 2005 would see the release of Evil Dead: Regeneration, a game that would start up its own storyline. These three games would see varying degrees of critical success but have all been beloved by fans of the iconic horror franchise and sought after even to this day.

What is the 'Evil Dead' Franchise?

The Evil Dead franchise began with the original classic, The Evil Dead, released in 1981 and directed by Sam Raimi. Two films followed the original's storyline, Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness, also directed by Sam Raimi and starring Bruce Campbell as Ash. The Evil Dead trilogy is a must-watch for horror fans, dually because of Raimi's relentless, bonkers direction, and Campbell's iconic performances. Their touch made those original films special, but the 21st century proved that the franchise could be safe in the hands of others. Released in 2013, Fede Álvarez's remake/re-imagining/loose sequel/whatever it is, Evil Dead, is a brutal, nasty horror film that cuts out all the humor that fans associate with the franchise, in favor of going after the type of horror film that the original classic sought out to be. On Friday, the fifth film in the franchise, Evil Dead Rise, will be released, another entry that tells an Ash-less story.

'Evil Dead: Hail to the King' Sends Ash to the 9th Century

Long before Ash vs Evil Dead would follow up Army of Darkness, fans had to resort to video games to see where Ash Williams ended up. The first game to do so would be 2000's Evil Dead: Hail to the King, released on PlayStation, Dreamcast, and PC. Set eight years after the Evil Dead trilogy, Ash Williams' life has returned to normal. He works at S-Mart once again and is dating a coworker named Jenny, but he is still, obviously, traumatized by his experiences with Deadites and the Necronomicon. For whatever reason, he decides it would be best to return to the cabin and face his past in order to get over it. A very Ash move, indeed.

To the surprise of no one, things don't go over very well. It doesn't take long for the Evil to return and start harassing Ash. After the titular Evil and our hero's Deadite counterpart, Bad Ash, kidnap Jenny, Ash is forced to travel back in time to 9th century Arabia to save her. Eventually, Ash saves the day, and he and Jenny are able to return to a version of the modern-day... that is ruled by Deadites. The game acts as a solid entry in the Evil Dead storyline, with a more sprawling narrative than even Army of Darkness. It's always fun seeing this franchise break out of the cabin and take place in a new location, so the stretch that takes place in the 9th century makes for a great change of pace. The game itself is a bit wonky, but like the original trilogy, it's kind of fun seeing the seams in this series.

What Is 'Evil Dead: A Fistful of Boomstick' About?

Three years later, A Fistful of Boomstick would be released for PlayStation 2 and Xbox. Like the game's release, Boomstick's story picks up three years after where Hail left off. After the contents of the Necronomicon are broadcasted on a Live TV show, Deadites get released upon the world and Ash has to stop them. Matters are made worse when Professor Eldridge, one of the people responsible for releasing the Evil, aims to use the power of the Necronomicon to take over the world.

The professor travels through time, and Ash follows behind him. While Boomstick's entire storyline takes place in Dearborn, Michigan, it still manages to be a sprawling epic. Eldridge's portal sends both of them back to Dearborn in 1695, then to Dearborn in 1863. Their chase through time leads back to a modern-day Dearborn that has been taken over by Deadites, but in the end, you guessed it, Ash defeats the Evil Dead. Like all Ash stories, somehow he fumbles his victory and ends up sending himself back to medieval Japan, where the Deadites are summoned once again. With the premise being centered around a television broadcast of the Necronomicon's contents, it's a bit of a shame that Boomstick doesn't take Ash around the world, or at least around the country, but its fun gameplay more than makes up for that. Fistful of Boomstick rocks, and it's a game that every fan of the franchise should check out.

'Evil Dead: Regeneration' Is a Direct Sequel to 'Evil Dead II'

Another sequel game would be released, but not with the approach that you might expect. Instead of following up the storyline set up by Hail to the King and A Fistful of Boomstick, Evil Dead: Regeneration would act as a sequel to Evil Dead II, with a plot that acts as if Army of Darkness never happened. Released in 2005 for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC, Regeneration finds Ash Williams being treated in a mental institution, with no one believing him about what happened in the cabin. His doctor gains possession of the Necronomicon and releases the Deadites upon the world, so like always, Ash has to stop them.

Ash is given the help of a half-Deadite named Sam (voiced by Ted Raimi), a man who can infinitely return from the dead due to his new state. The two leave the institution and travel to cemeteries, swamps, mines, and more, so the game shares the advantage that Hail to the King had of taking the series and planting it in a lot of new, fun locations. Eventually, the duo ends up at a Deadite temple. Here, Ash and Sam manage to save the world from the clutches of the Dead once again, but not without a portal ripping open and sucking both of them into it. Regeneration might not be the best video game in the Evil Dead catalog, but its choice to pick up after the second film makes for a fun "what if."

How Many 'Evil Dead' Games Are There in Total?

Hail to the King, A Fistful of Boomstick, and Regeneration all follow up Raimi's Evil Dead movies in their own respective ways, but there have also been plenty of other games based on the franchise. Back in 1984, the simply titled The Evil Dead was released for Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, and BBC Micro, based upon the movie of the same name. Upon looking at it, you would never be able to tell that it was based on anything Evil Dead, but its reputation as an early video game remains solid. Army of Darkness: Defense was released for iPhone and Android in 2011, and is an absolute blast. Here, you fight off waves of Deadites coming to invade the castle seen in Army, with appearances from loads of characters and lines of dialogue being thrown out left and right. It's simple, but so much fun.

Most recently, Evil Dead: The Game was released for Playstations 4 and 5, PC, Xbox One, Series S, and Series X, as well as Switch. It features multiple locations from the film, several iterations of characters from the franchise, as well as various weapons seen in the movies. The game is simple, seeing players face off against Deadites of all kinds, with just about every Evil Dead combination that you could want. It rocks. Ash Williams has also appeared in the games Poker Night 2, Dead by Daylight, and unofficially in Broforce.

The TV show Ash vs Evil Dead just might be the best followup to the original trilogy that anyone could ask for, especially considering it stars Bruce Campbell in live-action, not just as a voice actor. That being said, if you're looking for a follow-up to those movies with an Ash that's not too far removed from the original timeline, get your hands on Hail to the King, A Fistful of Boomstick, and Regeneration. They might be tough to find and a bit pricy, but they're sure to give you that fun, classic Evil Dead feeling that you might want in a game, as well as an interesting alternate direction for the story of Ash Williams.