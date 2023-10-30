In 2021, Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi became internationally known and admired when he released Drive My Car. Based on a collection of short stories by renowned author Haruki Murakami, Drive My Car follows stage actor and director, Yusuke Kafuku, who after the death of his beloved yet complicated wife, accepts a job as the director of a production of Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima. Soon after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the Best Screenplay award, it soon became the most talked about movie of the year and went on to become one of a handful of foreign language films to be nominated for Best Picture.

After only two years, Hamaguchi is back with yet another festival darling. After having wowed audiences at the Venice International Film Festival, Hamaguchi’s environmental drama Evil Does Not Exist is set to take audiences by storm. For anybody wondering about the details of how, where, and when to see Hamaguchi’s latest triumph, you’ve come to the right place.

Unfortunately, Evil Does Not Exist currently does not have a release date but will be distributed by Janus Films.

Where Can You Watch 'Evil Does Not Exist'?

Evil Does Not Exist will enjoy a theatrical release. Unfortunately, Evil Does Not Exist will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release, and there is no news on what streaming service it will end up on. Stay tuned as we get more information.

Is There A Trailer For 'Evil Does Not Exist'?

Yes, a trailer for Evil Does Not Exist was released on October 2nd. Featuring beautiful and pensive shots of some glorious landscapes, Hamaguchi delivers some fantastic cinematic moments. We then see that these images are all being seen through the eyes of a young girl who is learning about how the local animals interact with this majestic space. In this rural community, everything seems to be serene until the ever-encroaching worries about pollution seep into people’s minds and swiftly affect their daily rhythms.

What Is 'Evil Does Not Exist' About?

Here is the official description for Evil Does Not Exist:

Deep in the forest of the small rural village of Harasawa, single-parent Takumi lives with his young daughter, Hana, and takes care of odd jobs for locals, chopping wood and hauling pristine well water. The overpowering serenity of this untouched land of mountains and lakes, where deer peacefully roam free, is about to be disrupted by the imminent arrival of the Tokyo company Playmode, which is ready to start construction on a glamping site for city tourists—a plan, which Takumi and his neighbors discover, that will have dire consequences for the ecological health and cleanliness of their community.

Who Stars in 'Evil Does Not Exist'?

The cast of Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist is made up of unknown actors and newcomers. Hitoshi Omika plays Takumi, Ryo Nishikawa plays Hana, Ryuji Kosaka plays Takahashi, and Ayaka Shibutani plays Mayuzumi.

Who Are the Creatives Behind 'Evil Does Not Exist'?

The director and writer of Evil Does Not Exist is Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Before winning the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for Drive My Car, Hamaguchi had already enjoyed a prolific career. Hamaguchi first gained international acclaim for his 2015 film Happy Hour which followed four women in their thirties as they reevaluate the major relationships in their lives. He followed up this success with the mysterious romance film Asako I & II. Apart from the success he enjoyed in 2021 with Drive My Car, he also directed another film that year, Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, which also garnered critical acclaim.

Movies Like 'Evil Does Not Exist' That You Can Stream Right Now

Image via Netflix

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this international gem, check out these three other stories that delve into the everyday effects of environmental turmoil.

Okja - Before Bong Joon Ho made history after winning Best Picture with Parasite, he directed one of the most exciting and heartwarming films about a young girl and her precious friend and pet, Okja. Okja begins when a multinational company decides to take back and slaughter the genetically engineered super pig they had left in the care of a South Korean farmer. Though it seems like a simple task, the love of a determined young girl will make it nearly impossible. It’s hard to think of a better movie about a young child and their odd companion other than Spielberg’s ET and thanks to some great performances from Tilda Swinton, and especially Jake Gyllenhaal, it remains in a class of its own.

Watch on Netflix

First Reformed - Since the 1970s, director and writer Paul Schrader has been one of the best filmmakers when it comes to showcasing complicated and often morally uncomfortable protagonists with the likes of Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver or Julian Kay in American Gigolo. In First Reformed, Ethan Hawke plays his most complex character yet, Pastor Ernst Toller. When Toller, a pastor of a small church in upstate New York encounters an unstable environmental activist and his pregnant wife, his life begins to spiral out of control. Taking the ongoing climate crisis as a jumping-off point to delve into the mind of a helpless individual, Schrader and Hawke adeptly make the political personal.

Watch on Max

Afire - Currently, the best director in German cinema, Christian Petzold wowed audiences at the Berlin International Film Festival with his most recent film, Afire. The film centers around Leon, a depressive writer currently working on his second novel, who decides to get away with his friend and write in peace in a seaside German town. However, when he gets there, he finds there is another guest staying at his friend’s house, and as an encroaching forest fire threatens their well-being, all three of their relationships are tested. Featuring one of the best performances from his longtime collaborator, Paula Beer, this is a must-see!

Rent on Prime Video