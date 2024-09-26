It's hard to end a show with a lot of loose threads when you've only got four episodes to make something happen. This is exactly the predicament that Evil found itself in during its fourth and final season. Though series creators Robert and Michelle King have considered these last few episodes the show's "fifth" season, it didn't give our favorite characters much time to process the impending End of Days. But there was one character who was hurt the most because of this shortened narrative, one whose entire character arc was thrown out the window... If your first thought was also Patrick Brammall's Andy Bouchard, then you would be right on the money, and we're still mad about it.

'Evil' Wrecked Andy's Life in the End, and It Still Doesn't Make Sense

There's no denying that Andy Bouchard got a raw deal on Evil. The show — taking a cue from his mother-in-law, Sheryl (played fabulously by Christine Lahti) — was always pretty hostile towards Andy. New ways were invented each season to write him off, likely due to Brammall's availability, which separated him from his family and often hurt Kristen (Katja Herbers) in the process. So when Sheryl and Leland (the chilling Michael Emerson) demonically fractured his psyche, we wondered if this guy would ever catch a break. Spoiler alert: he wouldn't. Though the Bouchard girls (easily the best part of the show) caught onto Leland's schemes, Andy was never the same. Because of demonic mind control, he very nearly killed his daughter Laura (Dalya Knapp), only to thrust Leland's poison into his own veins instead.

This is all preamble for Evil's final four episodes, which take things a horrid step further. In "The Fear of the Future," the first of the show's "final four," Andy was written off for the last time as an adulterer who threw away his family for a new sexual escapade. It came out of nowhere, and fans certainly didn't expect the series to wrap up this way. To say that this is out of character is an understatement. Sure, Andy wasn't always there for his family the way he probably should've been, but when he recognized how difficult being away was for Kristen and their girls, it was his idea to sell their business and get a job closer to him.

Andy was the one who always wanted to initiate healthy changes in the Bouchard home to connect better with his girls and save his marriage. Not only that, it was Andy who nearly gave his life to save his daughter from Leland's vile plots. Had he not fought the mind control, Laura would be dead. Had he not checked into a psychiatric facility, he could have been used further by Leland to harm his family. The way the beginning of Season 4 frames Andy is entirely consistent with his character. He is the type of guy willing to lay it all on the line for those he loves most. Yes, he has his flaws, but unlike some, he is willing to admit them. If only the writers remembered that in the end...

Andy Was Never the Cheater in the Bouchard Home. Kristen Was.

"The Fear of the Future" presents an Andy that the audience doesn't recognize. Up until this point, we'd had no indication that Andy had been unfaithful to Kristen in any way. If anything, Andy's been more worried about Kristen keeping their vows, and rightly so. Twice, Kristen has cheated on Andy. The first time was in Season 2's "I Is for IRS" with self-proclaimed Satanist, Graham Lucian (Gus Halper), and later she attempts to sleep with David (Mike Colter) at the season's end. She makes no apology for this, though, nor does she acknowledge that the former has even happened. Instead, Kristen continues on a dangerous road, becoming more violent, hostile, and promiscuous.

And here lies the real reason that the writers of Evil decided to turn Andy into an immoral cheater: the Kristen/David love connection. From the moment these pair met, it was clear that an attraction existed there. It starts "innocent" enough initially, but future episodes note that the other is all they can think about. When Andy confronts Kristen about her feelings for David, she dismisses him without hesitation, gaslighting him with "How dare you?" statements that ring hollow. She refuses to acknowledge her emotional infidelity, and Evil frames it almost as virtuous — or, at the very least, permissible. The fact that David and Kristen can openly tell the other they "love" each other (knowing that love goes deeper) while she is still married is enough of a red flag.

More than that, Kristen never gives poor Andy the benefit of the doubt. Make no mistake, cheating is never acceptable. There was still a choice involved in what Andy did, but the whole situation feels extremely hypocritical — especially since Kristen's cheating doesn't catch up to her. If anything, her choices throughout the remainder of the series only prove she wishes things had gone further with David, which is also confusing since we know she really does love her husband. When the show ends in "The Fear of the End," Kristen and her children have moved with David to Rome. The Bouchards mention that they miss Ben (Aasif Mandvi), but Andy has become an unspoken pariah. It just doesn't seem right, considering all the hell the writers put him through.

Andy Could've Gone Out as a Hero, but 'Evil' Lived Up to Its Name

Again, this isn't to say that Andy's actions are justified. They aren't, especially if his mental state wasn't a factor. But, unlike Kristen's infidelity, there may be more of an explanation that Evil just swept under the rug. In her confession video to Andy that we see in the same episode, Sheryl tells him that, "Your mind isn't always your own now. You are highly suggestible." This means that Andy can be brainwashed and manipulated seemingly by anyone with sinister motives. So when Ellie (Anna Chlumsky) watches the video over and over, it's possible that she tricked Andy into a relationship. Only on a show like Evil would that make any sense.

You would think, or at least hope, that Kristen would work with Andy through some of this, but no. With no time left to develop the plotline further, the show just moves on with Andy deemed the absolute worst. Even Sheryl is missed more than he is. But writing off Andy as a villain to justify a Kristen/David romance isn't just weak, it's boring. For a show that prides itself on excellent writing, complicated character arcs, and delightfully demonic creatures, you'd think that it would be possible to find a more creative reason to wrap this whole thing up. Instead, we got was a ham-fisted exit that one could argue is kind of, well, evil.

An 'Evil' Return Could Still Fix Andy's Story

Of course, Andy's story could always be fixed if Evil were to return. Stephen King wants more of the show, and so do we. Provided Patrick Brammell could return, there's certainly more that could be done with his character. After all, Andy Bouchard was too good a father for his girls to think he just stopped caring about them one day. Some have theorized that Ellen herself is an agent of The 60 or Leland, and if this were confirmed, it could explain everything. But whatever the future holds for Evil, it's clear that this groundbreaking show was a slept-on hit that deserved more. But even the best shows sometimes misread the room, and in the case of Andy Bouchard, we wished they'd read it just a little better.

Evil is available for streaming on Paramount+.

