If you ever dreamed about becoming a villain and building your own empire, Evil Genius 2: World Domination just got released on Steam to fulfill your fantasies. In this highly anticipated sequel, players will be able to manage their own evil lair and minions to enact their own dastardly deeds, in a mix of real-time strategy and dungeon building.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination, comes from Rebellion Developments, mostly know for the Sniper Elite and Zombie Army franchises. Even if Evil Genius 2 is different from Rebellion’s biggest projects, the release trailer shows that the game follows the original game's premise with an experience that both pays homage to the original developers and tries to bring Evil Genius to a new generation of players. We still have the same base-building mechanics, made more intuitive and easy to manage, and the number of minions and traps available increased drastically.

The original Evil Genius came out in 2004, as a spiritual successor to 1997's Dungeon Keeper, which introduced the concept of being the bad guy building a base. Instead of a medieval-theme, Evil Genius got its inspirations from spy movies, and featured mad scientists taking over the world in the ‘60s. The unique concept and well-written humor gained a lot of fans, but a sequel was uncertain after original developer Elixir Studios was shut down. Fortunately, Rebellion bought the rights for the original IP and is now giving us an enhanced version of the Evil Genius experience.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination includes four unique campaigns, each focused on one of the four evil masterminds you can choose to play with: narcissist despot Max, heavy-muscle madman Ivan, manipulative ex-spy master Emma, and scientist zealot Zalika. There’ll be three different islands where you can set your lair, each one with its own advantages and challenges included. From your base, players need to manage minions and resources in order to achieve world domination. To do so, you’ll need to enact your evil plans, gather money and stop detectives and spies from infiltrating your evil lair.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination was released in two different packages, one with the base game and one Deluxe edition that includes the Season Pass and in-game bonus items. The Season Pass will expand the base game with new campaign missions, henchmen, minions, and lair items.

There are still no plans for a console release for Evil Genius 2: World Domination, which remains, for now, a PC-exclusive. Check out the game’s release trailer right below.

