Evil had a talent for taking ordinary things like VR headsets, holiday jingles, YouTubers, Animal Crossing, and the "skip intro" button and making them macabre and horrifying. One post-pandemic episode of the Paramount+ series from Robert and Michelle King might particularly haunt you after watching — not because of something you might find in the Halloween aisle, but because it hits too close to home. Season 4, Episode 4, "How To Build a Coffin," features a demon that steals your words, and it's one of the scariest episodes of the entire series.

'Evil's Brain Fog Demon Is Subtly Frightening

At the beginning of the episode, the team examines a red-carpet reporter who suddenly has trouble remembering words and communicating properly during an on-air incident. Doctors insist that he didn't have a stroke or head injury. When the man starts to get aggressive, more medical professionals take him away. But then, one by one, our heroes start to lose their words as well. Turns out: it was a demon all along.

The demon makes recall nearly impossible. The afflicted characters trail off in the middle of their thoughts. They're completely helpless to fight this thing they can’t even see without the ability to communicate. Within the episode, this phenomenon agitates the audience by slowing things down. The way Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) struggle to complete sentences disrupts the natural flow of quippy television dialogue. It’s more unsettling than terrifying. When we finally get a look at the demon, thanks to Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin), a nun with the ability to see what others can't, he is fairly formidable.

But even Sister Andrea is concerned about other things: more importantly, the word-stealing demon's horned, monstrous form is nothing compared to the pauses between words when our usually whip-smart heroes start to lose their ability to complete thoughts. It hurts to watch in a secondhand anxiety kind of way. The characters are initially frustrated, not scared. This is because they’re trying their best to rationalize this phenomenon. Nobody wants to admit that they're not smart, so they struggle through those painful pauses to cover up for the fact that they can't recall simple words. Kristen, ever the skeptic, even takes an online cognitive test in an attempt to figure out what's going on with her before even considering the possibility of a demon.

This 'Evil' Episode Makes Something That Was Already Scary Even Worse