While Evil is a show that is arguably best known for its horrific creatures, ghoulish monsters, and demonic flair, the series featured plenty of terrifying human villains as well. Sure, Michael Emerson's Leland Townsend is perhaps the best well-known, but there were plenty of other sinister human beings who love to see evil brought upon the world. Of them, perhaps the most notable was the infamous “Nurse Plague” Linda Bloch, played by the incredibly talented Tara Summers. Nurse Bloch appeared Evil not just once, but twice, and each time was a frightening glimpse into a real-world evil that one may just call "demonic."

Nurse Bloch Was Terrifying in Her First 'Evil' Episode

Nobody likes hospitals. It’s natural, understandable, and even wise to avoid situations where one can succumb to illness. But there’s one episode of Evil that makes viewers shiver whenever these institutions are brought to mind. After David (Mike Colter) is stabbed at the end of the previous episode, Season 1’s “Room 320” finds the priest-in-training at the hospital recovering from his wounds, only to have terrible visions of demons and human sacrifices around him. But while the horrid visions are enough to inspire nightmares, it's Nurse Bloch who is the real enemy. An “angel of death” who specifically targets Black patients, Bloch uses high doses of painkillers to keep David sedated and helpless, all while torturing and killing his roommate. Every time we think that David is going to get free, Bloch returns and puts him back under, and the horrors ensue. Because the “angel of death” phenomenon is very real and there have been dozens of medical professionals (including nurses) who have committed such atrocities, this Evil episode is a particularly frightening one.

What makes Nurse Bloch especially terrifying is the gleeful way in which Tara Summers plays the character, putting her patients under intense duress with a smile. She is more of a wall than a door, and isn't easily pushed around by her patients or their loved ones. Not even Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) can easily get past her, and it's the nurse's closed-off cadence that makes her a particular threat as she sneaks behind the backs of others to enact her vile desires. With a smile, she commits terrible acts, and our heroes are unable to stop her. Even when Bloch is exposed to the hospital staff, she evades capture like a snake, threatening to kill again elsewhere. In fact, it's "Room 320's" open ending that is part of what makes this character so scary to watch, a trait that bleeds over into her second appearance as well.

'Evil' Brought Back Nurse Bloch in Its Final Season