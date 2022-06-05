Evil, the CBS-turned-Paramount-Plus horror drama from The Good Wife creators Robert King and Michelle King, premiered its long-awaited second season on June 20, 2021. Season 2 took the unique blend of elements from Season 1 and ramped everything up a notch, leaning into the series’ goofier tendencies and greatly expanding its mythology. There is, at last, some (though maddeningly confounding) insight into Leland (Michael Emerson)’s grand plan, part of which involves a Rosemary’s Baby-esque cannibal cult. Kristen (Katja Herbers) undergoes some shocking personality changes after taking a life, while David (Mike Colter) wrestles with his place in the church as he inches ever closer towards priesthood. Meanwhile, Ben (Aasif Mandvi) grapples with his new demon tormenter Abbey (Ashley Edner/Ciara Renee).

After a cryptic series of puzzles teasing its release, CBS/Paramount announced that Season 3 of Evil will be premiering just shy of a year after the debut of Season 2, on Sunday, June 12. Get ready to dive back into the wacky and terrifying universe of Evil with a recap of the events of Season 2.

David’s Visions

David’s vision at the tail end of Season 1 showed Kristen in a wheat field happily walking toward an agricultural-scythe-wielding, horned devilish figure — likely the same one seen in the therapy session with Leland. In the opening of Season 2, David falls into a continuation of the vision — this one carrying all the components of the previous, with a silly yet foreboding twist: Leland popping up out of the harvest and dancing to “Funky Town.” The reprise of this vision with the silly addition of Leland sets forth the three core tenets of Evil Season 2: David’s desire for Kristen, Kristen’s descent into darker tendencies, and Leland’s increasingly inexplicable yet undeniably villainous actions.

The Exorcism of Leland Townsend

The first "case" assigned to the team by Bishop Marx (Peter Scolari) in episode 1, “N is for Night Terrors,” concerns the apparently self-imposed exorcism of none other than Leland Townsend. Leland, who is revealed to have been donating to the church, claims that he sold his soul to the Devil at a young age and is seeking redemption. During the initial interrogation of Leland, David asks him what the Devil looks like. Leland describes him as “Tall — 7 feet! Body thick with gray, brown hair. An animal’s muzzle. And long curving horns.” David returns home to find his sketches of the figure in his visions to be eerily accurate to Leland’s description.

In the next interrogation, Leland reveals a number eight on the back of his ear. He claims that it’s a countdown for his soul to be released to the Devil, providing his first possible motivation for wanting to be exorcised. When the team investigates his apartment, they find a sigil map (hidden behind an animatronic plush dog singing “Feliz Navidad”) comprised of the sigil photos they took. They also find a tattoo kit, revealing the number behind Leland’s ear to be fake. Despite the team’s best efforts to expose Leland for who he really is, Bishop Marx still decides to go through with the exorcism.

There is the stunning revelation that Leland may have played a part in Julia’s death. During his “confession” with David, Leland claims he stood over Julia in the hospital and told her to “free the ones she loved from her presence.” David manages to keep his cool throughout the entire monologue while gritting his teeth and gripping his rosary. David is then approached by Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin), who offers to help him take down Leland.

During Leland’s exorcism in Episode 5, “Z is for Zombie,” David and Sister Andrea pour “holy water” on him. To everyone (including Leland)’s astonishment, it burns his skin. It is one of the few moments in the series thus far in which Leland has displayed genuine fear. Later, it is revealed that Sister Andrea filled the holy water bottles with ammonia. Leland tries to attack Sister Andrea with ammonia, but she pulls a knife on him. They end in a standoff. It is this moment that solidifies Sister Andrea’s role in Evil’s overarching mythology, one that will certainly be bolstered with her promotion to series regular in Season 3.

Leland’s final exorcisms occur in Episode 11, “I is for IRS.” The first one rattles David, as it appears that Leland is genuinely being exorcised. Leland takes on a variety of voices and kicks a priest 8 feet across the room. Leland is noticeably shaken after the exorcism, indicating that it wasn’t planned. After the second exorcism, Leland is seen shaking uncontrollably and crying out to Kristen’s mother Sheryl (Christine Lahti) to come help him. Sheryl gives him a literal bloodbath and some root beer, which helps to calm him down. During the third exorcism, Leland is back to his feigned exorcism routine, even taking a moment to snicker at David in between voices. At the end, Leland declares himself exorcised, fulfilling his grand plan to infiltrate the Catholic Church.

Kristen’s “Hallucinations”

Season 2 opens moments after the cliffhanger of Season 1. Kristen is informed that serial killer Orson LeRoux (Darren Pettie) was bludgeoned to death. She then hurriedly cleans blood off her ice axe, confirming that she murdered him after he threatened her daughters. Throughout the season, the effects of taking a life cause her to unravel in increasingly erratic ways.

In Episode 1, “N is for Night Terrors,” Kristen admits to her therapist, Dr. Kurt Boggs (Kurt Fuller) that she murdered LeRoux. She explains the burn she received from her rosary, wondering if it may be psychosomatic. Dr. Boggs suggests that it is a result of PTSD and prescribes her Prazosin. Ben then provides some solace by informing Kristen that the cobalt rosary could have caused a rash after being heated up by a curling iron. After the taking the drug, Kristen experiences what she perceives to be are hallucinations. Episode 3, “F is for Fire” follows a young girl named Mathilda (Matilda Lawler), a child born of the RSM fertility clinic. Mathilda’s foster parents call in the team to investigate a series of fires linked to their adopted daughter. Mathilda’s affliction is revealed to be an Ifrit (Marti Matulis), a fire Jinn of Islamic folklore, and it appears to attach to Kristen.

Kristen’s next alleged “hallucination” occurs in Episode 4, “E is for Elevator.” A classic standalone episode, the narrative continues Evil’s obsession with contemporary social phenomena. Following a case in which two teenagers disappear after playing an internet game that supposedly allows one to travel to Hell through an elevator, “The Elevator Game” proves to be a pivotal episode for both Kristen and Ben. When investigating the building where the two kids disappeared, Ben and Vanessa (Nicole Shalhoub) take a guided tour. The tour guide tells a story about a girl who gets cut in half by the elevator, claiming that her ghost still roams the halls. When Kristen returns to the building alone and attempts to play “The Elevator Game,” the elevator stops halfway at a mysterious underground floor. Lo and behold, a crawling mangled half-girl emerges from the shadows, screeching and clawing at Kristen, who is stuck in the elevator. Kristen manages to hit the emergency button and makes it out of the building. She determines that her recently prescribed medication is causing more hallucinations and calls Dr. Boggs.

Meanwhile, the faceless Ifrit from “F is for Fire” begins to increasingly appear in Kristen’s purview, typically accompanying feelings of lust. She begins to flirt with being unfaithful to her husband by chatting up a guy at a bar, yet she flees at the last moment. Things begin to approach dangerous territory in Episode 11, “I is for IRS,” when she has a one-night stand with Satanic Church founder Graham (Gus Halper) while her husband is in town. Shortly after, she attends Leland’s next exorcism. After realizing the possibility that Leland’s contortions, vomiting and voices are real, she has a gruesome, Alien-esque hallucination in the bathroom in which a wormlike creature explodes from her stomach.

Kristen interprets the Ifrit as a hallucination, yet it is made clear in Episode 11 “I is for IRS” that she was truly possessed. As Leland is faking his way through his final exorcism, Kristen is writhing on the floor of the bathroom truly receiving the exorcism. Not knowing what she just went through, David asks her if she’s okay. Exasperated but clearly content, she responds “I am.” At the end of the episode, the Ifrit appears at the edge of Leland’s bed, apparently exorcised from Kristen. Leland sees him with an “Oh, hello.” This reiterates the main theme of this season: the monsters are (sometimes) very real.

David’s Road to Priesthood

David’s faith is not tested throughout this season. What is tested is his devotion to the cause, or rather, the true nature of the cause itself. In Episode 4 “E is for Elevator,” David introduces his homily to his Seminary class: a sermon on “God’s love,” starting from “a position of race.” Immediately after the opening words emerge from his mouth, Father Kay (Dylan Baker) says “Race is one of those words that can shut people’s mind to your real message.” David replies “But…race is my real message.” Fellow seminarian Kevin (Hampton Fluker) invites David to a party where he meets Logan (Eric Barryman), who questions the logic of David’s allegiance to the Catholic Church as a Black man. David affirms his faith. After David is insulted by Logan, he punches him. On his way out from the party, he meets an unnamed minister (Leon Addison Brown) who invites him to stop by his church in Queens.

Episode 7, “S is for Silence,” sees the team working a case in a silent monastery. This episode is crucial to David’s development, as he comes face to face with the possible life path of a silent monk. The idea of not speaking in order to devote oneself wholly to God makes sense to him on paper, yet in the end he ultimately decides that he is needed “out there.”

Episode 8, “B is for Brain,” has the team investigating a new technology being developed at Cornell University, loosely based on various interpretations of a “God Helmet.” Activating the brain’s temporal lobe associated with religious experience, the device aims to induce a state of oneness with the universe. However, for a certain portion of people the helmet seems to cause negative reactions. Significantly, both Kristen and Ben (the skeptic and nonbeliever, respectively) both have disturbing reactions to the technology, yet David has no reaction whatsoever. David later talks to Sister Andrea, confused that the device failed to work after he had been experiencing such vivid visions. Sister Andrea replies “Your visions are not coming from regions of your brain. They’re coming from God.”

The team’s case in Episode 13, "C is for Cannibal," involves a college student with a newfound taste for human flesh. While investigating an abandoned wing at the college, David stumbles upon a horrific winged demon who chases after him. Though he happens to be the only one who saw it, he is convinced that it wasn’t a vision. When discussing it with Sister Andrea, he finally realizes the sheer gravity of his position as a priest. Sister Andrea claims the “The closer you are to God, the more good and evil has corporeal presence.” She proceeds to show him a scrape on her arm, claiming it was from a “tail.” David has trouble accepting this, and wonders why he got himself into all of this.

David is ordained. The final moments of Season 2 feature Kristen finally confessing to David that she killed LeRoux. David and Kristen share a kiss, the implications of which set the stage for next season.

Demons of the Week

While Season 2 significantly advances Evil’s universe in stunning ways, the bulk of the middle portion of the season is devoted to a series of semi-one-off episodes. However, in stark contrast to its sci-fi counterpart The X-Files, Evil doesn’t make any overt attempts to separate these stories from its overarching mythology. Major plot lines often find a way to weave themselves into the most disparate of topics, perhaps most exemplified by the recurring nature of Eddie the doll and the RSM fertility clinic, as well as the final episode which involves Leland orchestrating a cannibalistic sacrifice.

Evil is at its best when examining social issues through its quirky lens, and Season 2 is no exception. Episode 5 “Z is for Zombies” is an analysis of the collateral effects of upward mobility, highlighting Kristen’s daughter Lila (Skylar Grey) and her friend Alex (Gloria Manning) as they try to save Alex’s father (Francois Battiste) from becoming a “zombie.” Alex’s father works at “CongoRun,” an Amazon-esque marketplace where workers are subjected to inhumane conditions. The job has affected them so much to the point where they become “zombies.” The girls are able to save Alex’s father through a potion acquired by Miss Marie (Patrice Johnson). This results in a promotion. However, this promotion leaves Alex’s father to stay at home and order employees around through webcam as a shift operator, thus perpetuating the cycle.

Episode 6, “C is for Cop,” involves a police shooting of an unarmed Black woman, in which the officer claims that he saw the victim reaching for a gun. The episode explores a potential demonic influence for the shooting. The officer is revealed to have a sigil tattoo on his hand, described as a superstitious rite of passage in the police academy. Before the team even gets to perform much further investigation, the officer is given a clean break. Later on, Kristen stumbles outside with her ice axe after hallucinating LeRoux. She confesses to her officer friend Mira (Kristen Connolly) that she killed LeRoux. Mira assures Kristen that nothing will happen to her. In a stunning moment of grim irony, Mira tells Kristen what she’ll write on the police report for the 911 call: “I’ll say you saw a Black man back here. You came out and scared him off.”

Ben’s Night Terrors

In Episode 1, “N is for Night Terrors,” Ben’s new succubus Abbey is introduced. During an exorcism interrogation, Leland asks Ben how he’s been sleeping lately. Abbey is either a direct result of Leland or a manifestation of Ben’s subconscious. She appears in multiple night terrors throughout the season, sometimes merely taunting Ben and sometimes torturing him on his past. Most of the time, it is clear that Abbey is part of the dream world. However, in Episode 4, “E is for Elevator,” she appears to exist in Ben’s waking life. Trapped on the dark, desolate floor among piles of dead bodies, Ben is confronted by Abbey in one of her most intense visits, as she encourages him to write his will. When Ben enters the elevator with Kristen and David, Abbey is seen alongside him.

The “Influencing” of Sheryl

Seduced by Leland in Season 1, Kristen’s mom Sheryl plays a clearly central yet simultaneously to-be-defined role in Season 2. She is dumped by Leland, yet he later attempts to win her back. He mainly wants her blood, which she reluctantly agrees to donate. However, her descent back into the darkness with Leland takes a shocking turn when Leland introduces her to the “influencer” Edward Tragoren (Tim Matheson). Edward and Leland drug Sheryl with what appears to be a fountain of youth of sorts. Sheryl becomes a side-woman for Edward, as he employs her to carry out a slap in the face to a businessman and a fake STD test in public to a man at a restaurant. He later entrusts her with the head of his great-grandfather in a jar, declaring her to be his successor. He claims that it is Sheryl’s sigil. Sheryl’s role in Leland’s plan is still largely unknown; however, it is extremely likely that she is conning him in some way.

Lexis and the RSM Fertility Clinic

The ongoing saga of the RSM Fertility Clinic continues to spontaneously factor into the series’ overall mythology, and this season features some stunning new developments in regard to Kristen’s daughter, Lexis (Maddy Crocco). Lexis was conceived by IVF through RSM, and her body has begun to manifest demonic attributes. When in dental surgery for her sharp canine teeth, she bites a dentist's finger off. Surprisingly this is never mentioned again.

In Episode 10, “O is for Ovaphobia,” Lexis begins to display body image issues. She is watching beauty influencer videos and ruminating on her teeth. This dysmorphia spreads to the rest of her body. Kristen eventually gives Lexis a talk to explain that she is perfect just the way she is. At the tail end of the episode, Lexis looks in the mirror to see a fully formed demon tail emerging from her (possibly of the same variety that Sister Andrea described). She finally embraces what makes her unique.