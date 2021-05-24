The best horror show on TV is back! Evil gets its first season 2 trailer, which not only confirms what we knew about its move to Paramount+, but it also reveals a whole lot of new demons, and even a summer release date!

Created by The Good Wife and The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King, with Liz Glotzer and Rockne S. O’Bannon serving as executive producers, Evil follows Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), a forensic psychologist hired by soon-to-be Catholic priest David Acosta (Mike Colter) to investigate unusual events that are suspected of being supernatural in nature, to determine whether the church should get involved or not. The show also stars Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

RELATED:'Evil' Season 2 Will Move From CBS to Paramount+

The first season found a good balance between scary and funny, as it explored morality and ethics within the realm of religious horror. There even was an entire subplot about the radicalization of a potential mass shooter. Still, the season finale left on a rather dark and murder-y note, that the trailer for Season 2 doubles down on. Nearly every major character is being chased by demons, including a huge one with wings that looks more impressive and expensive than anything we've seen on the show so far.

Here's the official synopsis for Evil Season 2.

"EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. The second season brings evil closer to home. Kristin struggles with her darker nature after killing a man, while David suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination. Meanwhile Ben is visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears. "

The second season of Evil premieres Sunday, June 20, exclusively on Paramount+, with subsequent episodes of the 13-episode season dropping weekly. Watch the trailer below:

