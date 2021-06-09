Paramount+ has released a new promo trailer and poster art for the second season of its original horror series Evil, and we couldn't be more excited to get back to more of the psychological twists and turns that defined Season 1 and made this show a must-watch. Last month, it was confirmed that the hit series would be officially shifting over from CBS to Paramount+, with Season 2 set for a June 20 premiere date.

It's a show that has hit big with fans of past programming like Hannibal and The X-Files, and it's easy to see why. The chemistry between Katja Herbers' skeptical forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard and Mike Colter's priest-in-training David Acosta, who's ready to place his faith in almost everything he sees even if he struggles with his own personal demons, is just one of the many reasons to play catch-up before this new season drops.

In addition to Herbers and Colter, Evil stars Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. The show is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers.

Season 2 of Evil will premiere on June 20, with new episodes of the 13-episode long season dropping weekly on Sundays for Paramount+ subscribers. Watch the new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of Evil:

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. The second season brings evil closer to home. Kristen struggles with her darker nature, while David suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination. Meanwhile Ben is visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears.

