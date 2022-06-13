[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 3 of Evil.]From creators Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife, The Good Fight), the psychological mystery series Evil, currently in its third season, digs into the origins of evil and how blurry the line between science and religion can be in seemingly inexplicable moments. Becoming ordained only leads to more questions and few answers for David (Mike Colter), while Kristen (Katja Herbers) continues to fight to protect her family and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) finds himself less sure of his previously firmly held beliefs.

During this interview with Collider, the Kings talked about why they enjoy throwing multiple major plot points into the story they’re telling, the will-they-or-won’t-they aspect of David and Kristen’s relationship, building the mythology as they go, gauging how scary the show gets, being surprised at what they get away with, whether they’d ever want to clearly define what Leland (Michael Emerson) really is, and how the feel about the way the series has evolved.

Collider: I really love this show because it’s challenging, it’s funny, it’s weird, and it feels very relevant. How challenging is all of that to juggle, or does it make things easier that you have so many balls in the air with something like this?

ROBERT KING: I think it’s easier because you have more plot than you know what to do with. I think that’s better than, “Oh, no, maybe we don’t have enough pages.” It’s better that you do too much. What we always wanted to do with The Good Wife was have too much plot. You often find that TV can be slow, and I even think streaming is a little slow these days. People go, “Okay, I can fold my laundry as I watch this.” It’s great to keep throwing major, massive plot points at the audience, so they can’t turn away.

MICHELLE KING: Yeah, we’ve never been attracted to single plotline series. We always want a lot of plots bubbling along, at the same time.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Evil' Season 3 Is a Deliciously Spine-Tingling and Sexy Return to Form | Review

There are also always issues with the will-they-or-won’t-they of any TV relationship that hasn’t yet, and the one between David and Kristen seems especially problematic with the priesthood of it all. When you ended Season 2 with that kiss between them, did you know how you were going to follow that up, at the beginning of Season 3? Did you know what the next step would be?

MICHELLE: We like to paint ourselves into corners, and then say, “All right, writers, let’s all figure this out now.”

ROBERT: Yeah, it was very much like the end of the first season, where she sees the burn of the cross on her hand from doing something evil. In the second season, we knew that the dilemma had to be somewhere in Mike Colter and Katja Herbers, those two leads, and what came upon them, but we didn’t know how we were gonna get our way out of it. We had a lot of time during the break to figure that out.

When you’re playing with something like that, and you know that the will-they-or-won’t-they can drive the audience nuts, is it fun to see how far you can push things with something like this, especially when it’s not exactly David and Kristen?

ROBERT: I think so. The audience wants and dreads payoff. They’ll say they want payoff, but then once you get the payoff, it’s like, “Well, what’s the next exciting thing you can give me?” Unfortunately, that creates a jumping-the-shark kind of element. The good thing about this show, Evil, is that it’s built on crazy surprises in a way that it sees reality as both psychological and supernatural. I think that gives you a lot more room to throw bombs at the audience.

MICHELLE: Yeah, that’s exactly right. Otherwise, things start to seem more contrived. If you’re allowed to veer into the supernatural, you’re in better territory.

How much is that tension going to play into the season? Is that going to be something that continues throughout the season, especially because, as the audience, we’re not even really sure what is happening between them?

MICHELLE: I don’t think we should answer that.

ROBERT: I think your reaction is correct. What’s unnerving about it is that it’s not playing like Moonlighting in a way that might resolve it. So much of the show that seems supernatural often turns out to be psychological, and that’s what interests us. How much of this is a condition of people who should not be sleeping with each other, and their desires? That’s more interesting to us because that gets you to some novelistic ideas of what people do when they should not do what they’re doing. And yet, how do you do that and still have a serialized show that has extended characters? That’s the dilemma this season.

This is a show that weaves together these demon-of-the-week cases and the larger mythology. How much of that mythology have you always had planned out, when you started this series, and how far into that mythology would you say you are now?

MICHELLE: I think we’re building it as we go, at least much of it. Some of it, of course, we tried to put in Season 1, but then we’re we continue to build on it.

ROBERT: We probably have the same source books that a lot of people have, like The Screwtape Letters and Graham Greene. We’re often grabbing mythology from trusted sources that we’ve always loved, and we play off of that. In that way, it’s established, but what you’re doing is always finding nooks and crannies that you didn’t expect to find within it. You’re building a mountain. With the mountain, you know what the summit is, but you don’t know all the little paths you’re going to take on the way.

Image via Paramount+

This show is so unsettling, which is also seems like a really tricky thing because everyone’s threshold is different and you don’t know how the audience will react to something. What is your gauge when it comes to the creep factor on this show? Is it, as long as you guys are creeped out by it, then you’re good? How do you know when you’ve hit that sweet spot?

MICHELLE: I’ll just speak for myself, I didn’t realize how scary the show was when we were initially doing it. It wasn’t until people started seeing it and saying, “I couldn’t watch it at night, I had to wait until the next morning,” that it occurred to me, “Oh, I guess it’s scarier than I realized.” When you’re filming it, it’s a guy in a suit, and that’s before all the special effects are involved.

ROBERT: For us, we wanna sweeten every scare with comedy, and distract from every comedy with some kind of scare. As long as we combine those two, you’re not unnerving the audience so much that they go, “Okay, I can’t watch anymore.” There are some things that are pitched in the writers; room where I’m like, “I don’t like bugs. I just don’t want that.” So, like when Ben was in the basement, you do a little bit of bugs, but at a certain point, you stop with the bugs. That’s the creepiness that worries me and that I don’t think is fun. I don’t think that’s a fun creepiness. Often, our creepiness is a version of fun, I would say.

You guys break so many boundaries with this show. You have a female lead, that’s killed someone and gotten away with it. You have a male lead, who’s a priest, but still has these desires. You have daughters where we don’t know what’s happening with them. You have Leland and whatever he is. You even intertwine religion with it all. Are you surprised at what you’re able to get away with on this show, when you deal with everything that it seems like there should be a playbook that tells you not to do it?

MICHELLE: The short answer is yes, I am surprised by what we get away with.

ROBERT: There was a series on network called Hannibal, which was surprising for network because of how brave it was to cross a lot of boundaries. I think that was illustrative and instructive for how willing the audience is to go with you, if you want to go genuinely, honorably towards scares, and not talk down to the audience. It always feels like that’s the key, not talking down to them. Yes, I’m surprised how much CBS lets us get away with it, especially because it started as a network show. But at this point, our die is cast. I don’t think there’s any way backwards now. We just go forwards on this.

Image via Paramount+

Do you guys ever plan on giving us, as the audience, a very clear sense of exactly what Leland (Michael Emerson) is all about, or does the ambiguity of him make it more frightening?

MICHELLE: I think we’re gonna live in the ambiguity.

ROBERT: I think that’s essential because of the difference between us, of where Michelle thinks evil is, which is in psychology. Either it’s genetics, or your parent and a bad upbringing, or whatever, and I think evil has a supernatural component. I think Michael Emerson’s character is mixing those two. You have two parallel tracks. You have the track of the pragmatic and the empirical, and you have the track of the supernatural and the mysterious. Because you have that, that’s why he’s always a little bit beyond understanding

When you started this show, what was your biggest hope for it, and how close do you feel you’ve come to that? Do you feel like the Season 3 that you’re doing is anything like you thought it would be?

MICHELLE: In some ways, I would say tonally, yes. We weren’t aware of what the specifics would be, plot-wise, but tonally, wanting to have the comedy, the scares, and the relationships between the characters, I think we’re getting to do what we want.

ROBERT: We always thought this was a show about evil that wasn’t about the exorcism of the week, but that it was also about reality and about what’s going on in our world, like Putin and things like that, that are evil. You’re just not sure where that evil comes from. I think the show is interesting when it comments on unionization with Amazon, or when it comments on police procedurals, and things like that. When it does both, that’s pleasing to us because that was our original intent.

Evil is available to stream at Paramount+.