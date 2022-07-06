[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 3 of Evil.]From creators Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife, The Good Fight), the psychological mystery series Evil, currently in its third season, digs into the origins of evil and how blurry the line between science and religion can be in seemingly inexplicable moments. Becoming ordained only leads to more questions and few answers for David (Mike Colter), while Kristen (Katja Herbers) continues to fight to protect her family, and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) finds himself less sure of his previously firmly held beliefs.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Herbers and Michael Emerson (who plays Leland Townsend, a master manipulator who delights in causing mischief) talked about what they most enjoyed about Season 3, the ambiguity of Leland, the addition of Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin), the fun of doing sex counseling with a nun in the room, the David/Kristen dynamic, and that forked tongue.

Collider: I love this show, and I love how I never know what I’m going to get with any season. Evil is challenging, it’s funny, it’s weird, it feels very relevant, and it’s great how interesting, different, and unusual the cases are. Do you have a favorite case or theme that you get to explore this season?

MICHAEL EMERSON: I spent a lot of this season trying to ruin other people’s reputations, and I had a good time trying to discredit Sister Andrea because she’s so much my enemy and an easy target with her gravity and her visions.

KATJA HERBERS: I don’t think I have a favorite case, but I love how the non-procedural element of our show, like all the relationships, now that we’re in Season 3, are just more complicated and richer. I think that’s my favorite part of the season.

Michael, when it comes to Leland, it feels like there’s just no clear sense of what he’s doing or what he’s about. There’s always a sense of ambiguity to what is going on with him. Do you prefer that, for yourself? Does the ambiguity of it all make it more fun, or do you make your own clear and very definitive decisions about him?

EMERSON: No, I don’t. I think it is ambiguous. He’s a general creator of mischief, or worse. I think he’s improvising, maybe every day. I’ve played Iago on the stage, and it reminds me a little bit of that – a person just making trouble, seemingly for its own sake. My job is just to show up and play the wickedness of the day and of the scene, and try to make it both fun and horrible.

I absolutely love the addition of Sister Andrea. She’s such a great character, and such an interesting foil for Leland. Michael, what do you enjoy about that dynamic? What do you think she has brought to the show, as a character, and what do you think Andrea Martin has added, as an actress?

EMERSON: My scenes with Andrea are the most dangerous ones that I play. There’s not a lot of humor in those scenes. There’s sarcasm, certainly, but the scenes crackle. It’s mainly the writing. I feel like its word danger. It’s like doing something that Pinter or Mamet wrote. They’re talking, but they’re meaning other things. The talk is a way to fill the air between them while they negotiate a better position, if that makes sense.

HERBERS: I love that.

Katja, when you’re doing a scene, like the one in episode three, where you’re counseling the married couple, and you’re sitting there with a nun, who’s fighting with a demon that you can’t see, what is that even like to do? Is it surreal? Is it hard not to laugh? Is it just all in a day’s work, on this show?

HERBERS: There’s nothing all in day’s work on our show because I feel like every day is just so crazy, and I keep pinching myself for how fun and rich this material is, so I’m always excited. And then, to get to work with Andrea and to have the sex counseling, or the marriage counseling, but specifically about sex, and to have a nun sitting there, in itself, I found really funny. We’ve seen Kristen have some sex, like some weird sex with the masks, and she slept with the Church of Satan dude. Kristen is comfortable in her body. She knows what she wants. I think she’s a good psychologist and I think she’s probably a good marriage counselor, in this regard, and also maybe a good sex therapist. So, when she asks them to role play, which I just thought was hilarious, with her sitting there, I love the idea of trying to make it a little dirty. I just thought it upped the comedy with Andrea sitting there. I take her aside and say, “You’re a nun and we’re talking about sex. This is dirty stuff, and you’ve decided not to want that in your life.” Just there, the flavors that I can pick, as an actor, from that situation, are so rich and so fun. Every take is something a little different. I just try to do something different, every take, because you can and because the dish is so rich.

There are always issues with the whole will-they-or-won’t-they of any TV relationship, especially one that hasn’t yet, and the one between David and Kristen seems particularly problematic with the priesthood of it all. When you ended Season 2 with that kiss, did you know how that was going to continue in Season 3? What has been your reaction to how all of that is playing out?

HERBERS: I did not know, and I don’t think the Kings knew. I think they liked to write themselves into a corner and figure out how to proceed, after taking a break from it all. I remember, at the end of Season 1, they said, “We don’t know if you killed someone. Probably not. Maybe yes. How do you wanna play it?” We talked about it and were like, “Let’s just play it as though I did kill someone. That’s just more fun. And then, we’ll see.” They were worried that my character would lose all sympathy, being a murderer, but we went for that, and I think that’s great.

At the end of Season 2, they didn’t know what was gonna happen. I think we filmed a little bit longer because we were like, “Do they go to the floor? Do they start having sex? Is it just a kiss?” We ended on that kiss. And then, when they told me what was gonna happen and the fact that we were gonna have our cake and eat it too, by bringing in this extra character, so that you do see them, or have the idea of seeing them have sex, but it’s not her, I just loved that. I thought it was such a brilliant thing. They gave me a whole extra thing to play, a whole other character, who I tried to play as a demon with a heart who also just wants love. Like everyone, she wants love.

How do you feel about the forked tongue?

HERBERS: That’s funny. I think that’s just so great because, for a long time, you’re like, “Holy shit, are they having sex?” And then, that thing comes out, and I love that. She’s like, “Oh, yeah, I just got it done. Do you like it?,” as though she got lip injections or a boob job, or something. It’s a little extra tongue that’s gonna make him feel extra good. She’s like, “I’ll have something over this bitch, Kristen.” So, that’s funny.

