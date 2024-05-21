The Big Picture Season 4 of Evil promises to be horrifying and evil with its premiere on May 23, with big events coming for the show's farewell.

Past seasons have balanced horror, suspense, and comedy while exploring the intersection of science and the supernatural.

Season 3 picks up with a murder confession and investigations into demonic possessions, hauntings, and miracles, keeping viewers on edge.

Things are going to get horrifying on May 23. Downright Evil, in fact. That's the day Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), Ben (Aasif Mandvi), and — brrr — Leland (Michael Emerson) come back to Paramount+ for a fourth, and final, season. Executive producers (and show creators) Robert and Michelle King have promised big things for the show's farewell, and while we would expect nothing less, it has a hell of a Season 3 to live up to. Last season took full advantage of its home on the streaming service, unlike Season 2, which was moved off of CBS while still in the process of filming. While the move allowed for more creative freedom, the series also kept its winning balance of horror, suspense, comic moments, an overall narrative that gets increasingly insane (in a good way), and case-of-the-week episodes that kept things fresh. Before we settle in for what's next, let's look back at what happened in Season 3.

Season 3 of 'Evil' Picks Up Where Season 2 Ends

You'll recall that things got hot and heavy between David and Kristen, after Kristen's confession that she murdered serial killer Orson (Darren Pettie). That's some weird foreplay. Season 3 picks up where it left off, with David and Kristen making out, only it carries on until they end up in bed. Then David sees the crucifixes she burned into her skin, and stops. A murder confession gets the motor started, but cross-shaped scars are too far, I guess. Kristen leaves, David prays, Kristen comes back, they shag. Which they do again the next night, only Kristen now has a snake tongue. Weird, but even weirder is the fact that Kristen claims never to have come back after she left the first time around.

That gets put aside for the first case of the week, where scientists are testing to see if a person's mass lowers after death, suggesting the soul leaving the body. The dying Father Ignatius (Wallace Shawn) is volunteer number one, and sure enough, he weighs 24 grams less than he did before his last breath. Only it wasn't his last breath. He springs back to life, happy and cancer-free. Subject number two dies 36 grams heavier, and has Father Ignatius' cancer to boot. David posits that maybe it's the weight of a demon, not a soul, that left Ignatius and possessed Gertrude. There isn't an answer, with Evil pulling its "you choose the ending" where the viewer is left to think for themselves. Meanwhile, Kristen gets a restraining order against Leland, who visited Lexis (Maddy Crocco) at school, and delivers it in front of David, Ben, and the Monsignor (Boris McGiver). Guess Leland isn't getting the supervisor gig with the church after all. As for Sheryl (Christine Lahti), she continues her descent by praying to her altar of Eddie dolls to help her get rid of Andy (Patrick Brammall), who's back home with an ultimatum for her to get out of their house. God, those dolls are creepy.

The next episode, "The Demon of Memes," has the team investigating "Visiting Jack," a viral meme using Street View that plants disturbing images in teens' homes, convincing them they'll die unless they complete specific tasks. They discover it's a hoax, but not before the death of one teen. Back home, David is visited by Victor LeConte (Brian d'Arcy James), part of a Secret Service called "Friends of the Vatican," comprised of priests, CIA and MI6 agents who assist the Vatican. "The name is Bond. Father James Bond," perhaps? LeConte wants David to join, telling him, "There is something happening in New York that is evil," in the running for understatement of the season. If David joins, he can tell no one, could be called upon at any time, and whatever is asked of him is to be done without question. David's seen some s**t. David's in.

His first task is to perform last rites on a man, find a postcard in the room, and leave with the door open. David learns there's a message on the postcard, explaining how to find Season 1's prophetess, Grace Ling (Li Jun Li), last seen on her way to a work camp in China. Ben and Kristen know something is up, and while Kristen believes it has to do with their make-out sesh, David assures her it's not, and just like that, it's friends-on again. Back at Kristen's house, the Eddie dolls must be doing their thing, as the toilet starts overflowing with blood, after Andy flushed a shrunken head Sheryl, who at this point may be past the point of any forgiveness, placed under their bed last episode. By the way, there was a shrunken head last episode. Must have gotten a... little ahead... of myself.

Sister Andrea Takes On More Demons in 'Evil' Season 3

In a series full of fascinating characters, Andrea Martin's fearless demon-basher Sister Andrea has emerged, deservingly, as a fan-favorite, and it's moments like her telling a demon to "bring it on" that continue to endear her to the fan base. Episode 3 sees David counseling a recently-wed young couple who haven't been able to "tango horizontally" without allergic reactions and mysterious claw marks on the wife's back. It's unexplainable, but not to Sister Andrea. She sees a demon in the room with them and tries to explain that it's trying to possess their marriage. David can't see it but trusts her, yet calls in Kristen to offer some couples therapy to them anyway. Then there's Leland, Sister Andrea's other demonic adversary, who sees her talking to a demon and uses it to tell the Monsignor that she's hallucinatory and a liability for the church. There's a battle brewin'.

The team's next case is the first time in the season that the three are genuinely having fun with one another, and it's great to see the drama of Kristen's life and David's Vatican spy gig take a back seat to the three investigating a supposedly haunted section of I-95. They take a road trip when something with red eyes starts following them, and the radio switches to station 666. You would think it would be perfect for it to be playing AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" on repeat, but instead, there's screaming and static. Missed opportunity there. Ben and his sister determine that someone nearby with the right equipment could be controlling the radio and a drone, so they take another road trip and yep, there is. They find his hideout and smash the equipment, telling him on their way out not to kickstart his little charade again.

Turns out, though, that dude has a sigil, and after they leave, Victor has the man killed by a cohort and gets rid of the body before it can be cannibalized and keep the demonic house going. One case closed, and another opens... in church court! After Leland's false accusation against Sister Andrea, she's asked to resign but refuses, demanding an investigation. David is there as her representation, and at the meeting led by the Council of Heretical Practices, he questions how a nun seeing angels or demons is heresy. Apparently, when you accuse the Cardinal of conversing with a demon, that's a line. Who knew? Nun of us.

Sheryl, who Leland has positioned as a manager at a cryptocurrency business that she has turned around, goes in to see the big boss to ask for a promotion. He's not what she expected, another contender for understatement of the season, given he's a hairy, horned demon beast with five eyes. To this point, Sheryl's had fun being bad and doing evil things, but damn, things just got real. Things are getting real strange for David too, when he's called to the triage site of a building collapse where 100 people die. That's tragic, but not strange. It's the survivor's stories, four who recount seeing a woman in a bright white dress holding a lamb, leading them to safety.

Only one survivor adds that she got a phone call ahead of the disaster, one that told her to "get out now" and "tell David don't trust your sister." Guess who's behind that nugget? Our evil friend Leland, who the woman used to work for, hoping that it might put David off of helping Sister Andrea. When confronted, the woman goes all Lelandish, telling them that the increasing violence in the world means "your team is losing." And when the survivors point out that the angel was Black, the chuch, initially gung-ho about the miracle, suddenly drop it. David is disgusted, but it gives him an idea. He can use their overt racism against them to Sister Andrea's benefit, and so he claims that he has seen the demon with the Cardinal too, and if they're going to force Sister Andrea to resign then he must resign as well. When he's one of only three Black priests to be ordained, that's not going to look good, so the case is dropped.

Everyone on the Internet Is Possessed in 'Evil' Season 3

"It's official. Everyone on the internet is possessed." That's the assessment by Ben when the team is called in to investigate the possible possession of a teenage girl, one who's seen eating glass, speaking in tongues, jerking violently, all on her TikTok VidTap account, a viral sensation known as "PossessionTok." It's crap, and Ben makes a video debunking it. The end. Not so fast. Evil can be very incisive, and this case takes a damning shot at the lure of social media. All three get lured into the app while investigating, as its algorithm makes it nearly impossible to resist clicking onto the next post ad nauseum. At one point, Ben comes across a post from a woman who is afraid that something is tormenting and looking to possess her two boys, and her videos back it up with their beds moving on their own, claw markings on their backs, and doors flying open, strange events that happen at 1:00 a.m. regularly. And the app must turn itself on, of course. Nope. There's no way that can happen, and it's mama editing it all for hits. Kristen calls Andy for a video chat, and as has been the case of late, the reception sucks and he's never on for long. If only she knew he's being held hostage in Leland's closet, Sheryl is an active participant in his captivity, and "Andy" is a deepfake.

The next episode has a MIdsommar vibe to it, with our heroes investigating a cult after a deprogramming gone wrong. All you really need to know is it ends with Ben covered in goat blood, laughing, but okay. David has a new task: plant a toy bird in Lexis' room. Why, you ask? You'll remember that Lexis is one of many RSM Fertility babies, some of whom they've come across previously. Well, Victor believes Lexis is "being groomed by demonic forces" to take over a powerful sigil down the road. David angrily refuses, but Victor has his ways, and birdy makes its way inside. David finds it and removes it, and is having words with Victor when Kristen comes in. The gig is up, so Victor gives her the lowdown: her daughter has a great future in the demon hierarchy, and all of Kristen's, shall we say, issues — Orson, George the demon (another fan favorite, played by Marti Matulis), the hallucinations — are due to Leland's pursuit of Lexis. But as David pointed out to Victor, there is a nature versus nurture element, and just because Lexis can be evil doesn't mean she will be.

If you don't believe that George the demon flossing (the dance - it's highly unlikely minions of Hell are too concerned about dental hygiene) isn't the greatest part of Episode 8, it's friends-off. Speaking of friends-off, the revelation about Leland and Lexis, and David keeping the truth about his involvement with The Entity (sorry, but that's way better than "Friend of the Vatican") from her, Kristen isn't sure she can trust David anymore. So much for the road trip bonding. Kristen checks in with her lawyer, Yasmine (Dana Gourrier), about the $43 million lawsuit against RSM Fertility over Kristen's missing egg. The circle back to the Season 1 plot device reveals that RSM knows about the egg, but not where it is now, meaning it's either destroyed or Kristen's got a baby in another mama's belly. The stress of it all has Kristen dreaming about a freaky tooth-covered demon goblin baby that she breastfeeds. Ugly babies need love too, you know.

It turns out her egg is in another mama, Valerie (Lauren Norvelle), who's eight months pregnant. Her husband Logan (Charlie Semine) has the usual anxieties of a father-to-be, or usual to anyone who knows there is something wack about the fertility clinic and hears an animal growl instead of the baby's heartbeat. But he wants to be supportive and does everything he can, including cutting the baby out with a hand rake when it was too much for Valerie. See, these are the things that a streaming service allows you to do! Then there's David's next mission: listen for the word "honky-tonk," write down the 12th word said after it, and bring it to Victor. It would be awesome if the word was "bar" for that "Honky Tonk Bar Association," but it's not. What it is is the key to bringing Grace back from China. The event bolsters David's faith to an unprecedented level. He's no longer questioning it, this man is, at last, committing to it.

'Evil' Season 3 Wraps Up With a... Baby Shower?

The case of the week is something about a stock tip that makes people rich, but comes with a demon, and in order to get rid of the demon, the person has to get rid of everything they bought with it. Even (thankfully off-camera) breast implants. That storyline ends with Kristen passing off the stock tip to the prick she clobbered in the grocery store. Mean? Yes. Funny? Absolutely. The stock ties back to a company that uses the Royal Sigil as its logo, and thus back to the larger storyline. So back to the storyline we go, where Grace is home, but it's all very overwhelming for her. David takes her to meet the Bouchard girls, knowing how much children comfort her. It was the right call, with Grace simply delighted to be among the children in an indoor playground, and taking a shining to Laura (Dalya Knapp). When Laura asks Grace when her father will come home, she answers, "next Thursday." We'll find out soon enough if that's true.

Later on, Grace is invited to Kristen's surprise birthday party, and at one point Kristen and her have a talk, where Kristen asks about Lexis. The good news is that Lexis is "a good girl." The bad news is that Kristen will "need to protect her." Then Grace gets a vision and draws... Leland's closet? All she knows is that it's about Andy and he needs her help. Who does know what it's about is Sheryl, who's been listening in. Already shaken by Grace saying to her, "I won't blame you for tomorrow night," she flees to Leland's place and tells him to fix the sitch. Leland grabs his secret satanic blade and it's bye-bye Andy. No, wait, not Andy. He's after Grace! He arrives at the rectory, slits the throat of the guard at the bottom of the stairs, and walks up to her room, delightfully taunting her with each step in that delicious delivery Emerson does so well. But who comes to the rescue? The Monsignor, who tangles with Leland, with the two men falling down the stairs as they do so. Leland limps away, but the Monsignor isn't so lucky, and dies.

The loss of the Monsignor hits hard, but all that Grace can tell David is that a man came for her, and for some reason, she didn't foresee it happening. Grace is taken to the Vatican for her safety, and grief be damned: there's work to do, mainly taking care of a demonic infestation. A demonic infestation at Kristen's next-door neighbor's home. Go figure. Ben and David check that out, while Kristen and the girls call Andy. Instead, they get Edward (Tim Matheson), who tells them "Andy" went missing in an avalanche. Kristen sends the girls away as she sobs, although they're pretty chill about it all. That's because Laura was told, by Grace, that Andy would be home. Now, personally, the Bouchard girls are my favorites (and if Robert and Michelle King are reading, I'd totally watch a "Bouchard Girls" spin-off), and they prove why here. They huddle together and surmise that, somehow, Leland is involved, and come up with a brilliant plan. Remember Bumblebee Valley, the children's online game, and how Leland created an avatar named Pollie the Pig to troll Lexis? You will also remember, then, that the girls figured it out right away but never let on. Advantage, Bouchard girls. They set off a ping by messaging Pollie, pings that can be heard on Kristen's computer. Coincidence? Hardly. Kristen doesn't believe it, but Sheryl, obviously, does, and now their devious plan to get rid of Andy has been thwarted by her own granddaughters. Did I mention how much I adore them?

Despite the complete lack of evidence that an avalanche occurred, let alone that her husband was in it, she asks David to pray for Andy before throwing up her own prayer, the first time in a very long time, and promises to be good, take the girls to church regularly, yada yada yada, if only Andy comes home. The next day, who should arrive? Andy! An Andy with memory loss — they weren't going to let him go remembering how his mother-in-law aimed to kill him — but Andy nonetheless. Later, Kristen comes across a message written on the wall in a language she doesn't recognize, but Sister Andrea is a whiz with languages, and it's your end-of-the-world, fire-and-brimstone kind of thing. Did Evil need to have that translated? Only to set up what happens next, which is the highlight of the season. Sister Andrea starts bashing in the heads of the demons she comes across as she roams the house. It's a bloodbath, but a satisfying one. As this is happening, Lynn Bouchard (Brooklyn Shuck) watches the nun whacking at air, asking her about how she came to be a nun, as she's contemplating it for herself.

Yasmine visits Kristen with some news. The baby that was dug out with a hand rake isn't hers. Her egg was sold on the down-low, and while she doesn't know the who, she has the where, and hands Kristen the address. Kristen heads out, leaving Andy at home. He hears noises from outside and goes to check it out, and regrets it immediately, as the show's demons surround the demon baby from Kristen's dream, a grotesque bastardization of the nativity scene. Back to Kristen as she finds the address, which just so happens to be where Sheryl works, and comes across the baby shower alluded to earlier. The shower is for Sheryl's assistant, who is pregnant with... wait for it... Kristen and Leland's baby! The finale ends with these words from Leland, directed at Kristen: "We're gonna be parents." Come on, Season 4.

Evil is available to stream in the U.S. on Paramount+, with Season 4 set to premiere on May 23.

