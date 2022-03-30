Horror has had a bit of a renaissance on TV thanks to creators like Mike Flanagan. However, one of the genre series that no one is talking about is Evil. This has been a show in its first two seasons that has scared the living hell out of its audience with its complex terrors. The Paramount+ show has been filming its third season for a while and now the streamer has announced the horror show’s premiere date. Evil Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ Sunday, June 12, 2022, and will roll out the remainder of the season every Sunday.

The streamer made the announcement with a truly haunting 30-second teaser that gives fans more of the same insane imagery featuring blood-soaked terrors, deadly encounters, and eerie sexual fantasies that has made the story uniquely chilling thus far. The plot synopsis for the new season is as followed:

Season three of EVIL begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. In season three, the two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

From the very beginning, Evil has been a show that pushed the boundaries of what could be shown on network television. Since the series moved from CBS to Paramount+ in Season 2, its brilliant psychological horror just exploded. This series is a modern-day X-Files that fascinatingly dissects the word evil down to its very core. The concept of a psychologist, a Priest, and a skeptic solving supernatural cases together is such a satisfying take on your standard procedural. It simply combines real-world terrors with traditional bumps in the night so well. It tackles horrors like addiction, abuse, racism, police brutality, and religious hypocrisy without pulling any of its punches. The show thought-provokingly throws that in a frightening blender along with some of the best direction, visuals, and complex characters you will ever see on television.

Season 2 ended on a massive emotional cliffhanger with Mike Colter’s David and Katja Herbers’ Kristen finally addressing their romantic feelings for one another. From the teaser alone, Season 3 looks to be going headfirst into the horrific repercussions of that. The returning cast also includes the sinister Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

Horror is a tough genre to effectively convey on TV, but Evil is one of the rare shows you should not watch with the lights off. With that said, if you are a horror fan of any kind you need to watch this creatively frightening show. You can watch the first two seasons to get caught up on all the madness right now on Paramount+. Evil returns to traumatize your living nightmares June 12, 2022, and you can watch the creepy new teaser down below.

