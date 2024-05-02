The Big Picture Catch up on Evil Season 3 on YouTube before Season 4 premieres this month on Paramount+.

The show delves deep into dark topics like demonic possession, police brutality, and corruption.

Experience a blend of real-world horrors and supernatural elements in Evil's final season starting May 23.

One of the most underrated series of the decade has been Evil. The horror series debuted its first season in 2019 on CBS before moving its last two seasons onto Paramount+. It was announced earlier this year that the upcoming fourth season of the show would be its last, with Paramount giving the season four extra episodes to wrap up its demonic story. Now, ahead of Season 4’s premiere later this month, Evil Season 3 has been released on YouTube for free.

On Paramount+’s official YouTube page, you can watch all 10 haunting episodes from last season. It may have been the shortest of Evil’s unholy run, but Season 3 features some of the most disturbing subjects the series has tackled to date. The three previous seasons were also recently added to Netflix.

What’s ‘Evil’ About?

Close

The main hook of Evil is it follows three individuals hired by the Catholic Church in the New York City area to solve strange cases that usually involved a demonic infestation of some kind. There’s the psychologist, Dr. Kristen Bouchard (the skeptic), played by Katja Herbers, the priest in-training, David Acasta (the believer), played by Mike Colter, and Ben Skakir (the non-believer), played by Aasif Mandvi. What starts off as a modern day X-Files of unrelated cases quickly turns into a dark interconnected spider web of odd coincidences. Evil is such a broad stroke term, but throughout the first three seasons, the series has taken that on as a challenge. It examines every deep root of the word. Nothing is off limits here. Corrupt businesses, the questionable ethics of the church, serious issues like police brutality, and temptation are under the microscope. At the same time, these real world horrors are mixed expertly with heightened bumps in the night like demonic possession, the fabled “Elevator Game”, and eerie haunted highways. There’s usually a fun Scooby-Doo-like explanation to everything. However, as you travel further into the series, with the lines between reality and the supernatural steadily blurring, Evil’s conspiracy is one of the richest on TV.

When Does ‘Evil’ Season 4 Release?

Evil is premiering the first two episodes of its fourth and final season exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 23. There will be one new episode a week every Thursday, with the season consisting of 14 episodes. That will bring the series' total episode count to 50. While horror fans anxiously wait for the summer of Evil to begin, you can view Season 4’s trailer below. All three previous seasons of the show are also available to watch on VOD platforms and Blu-ray.