2024 was another year when a lot of our favorite streaming shows got abruptly canceled. In the horror genre, one of the biggest offenders was Paramount, canceling Evil after four seasons. They did give it four extra episodes to wrap up most of the storylines, but the pain of its fate still remains. Despite being a Paramount+ exclusive, a lot of its rabid following was found on Netflix when the first two seasons debuted on the streamer earlier this year. Now fans who have only watched the show on Netflix are in luck because Evil Season 3 will be haunting it at the end of the year.

Evil Season 3 is coming to Netflix on Tuesday, December 31. If the horrors of the real world aren't enough, genre fans can ring in the New Year screaming bloody murder. The ten-episode season continued the story of forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), Priest David Acosta (Mike Colter), and scientist Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate more strange cases for the Catholic Church involving everything from demonic possession, cults and more outlandish concepts like time travel. Combining real-world horror with classic genre staples, Evil was one of the more thought-provoking series around. It was also one of the genre's scariest weekly ventures, with Michael Emerson’s main villain Leland Townsend being the show's sinister secret weapon.

The Rocky History of ‘Evil’ Is Scary Enough

Close

When Evil first debuted on CBS in 2019 in the 10 PM slot, it seemed like an odd choice for the network that thrived on procedurals like FBI and NCIS alongside more family-friendly comedies like Young Sheldon. Evil is a supernatural-leaning procedural, but even with the restraints of network TV, it was a much darker show than audiences were probably used to.

The first 13 episodes pushed the boundaries of what could be done on network TV and were a real champion for the genre. That being said, it was clear from the start that CBS/Paramount didn’t know what they had or what to do with it. Season 2 would be moved to the then-new streaming service Paramount+ where it would be for its last three remaining seasons. In retrospect, that was a much better fate than other horror shows at the time, like The Silence of the Lambs’ sequel series, Clarice. Evil always felt like it was on the brink of cancelation. Given its subject matter, it’s a miracle it got four seasons.

Will There Be More ‘Evil’?

As of now, there will be no Evil Season 5. No other streaming platform has picked up the series at this time. With each passing day, that seems more and more unlikely. The last hope is that the streaming numbers on Netflix remain strong. Season 3’s addition will help the conversation get going again. No series deserves a new season more than Evil. For now, as horror fans wait for New Year’s Eve, you can stream Evil Season 1 and 2 on Netflix. The whole series is also still streaming on Paramount+.

