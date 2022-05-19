One of the best shows exclusively on Paramount+ is the spooky supernatural series Evil. The third season of this psychological horror series is set to return on June 12. Now Paramount has released the first full-length trailer for Season 3, and it promises more of the same great sexually charged demonic insanity.

Season 3 picks up right after the last season and the trailer is full of moments that have made this series incredibly memorable over its last two seasons. The disturbing imagery, the scary performances, and the creative direction have all returned to instill fear in its audience. There is no real context to all the haunting shots of various demons, but with Evil, nothing is ever as it seems. We see a demon seemingly interrupting a wedding, one that is unsettlingly having sex with someone, and one that is humorously getting their exercise in on an elliptical. This series once again is treading the line between brutal imagery, gothic macabre, and absurd campiness so gracefully. That killer combination has made this show uniquely charming and scary.

Even though the trailer does not tell us much about the plot, we do know that the main focus will once again be on the romance between David (Mike Colter) and Kristen (Katja Herbers) who kissed in the final moments of Season 2’s finale. The trailer features a ton of steamy scenes between the pair that bend the line between reality and a hellish nightmare. According to the Season 3 synopsis, “The two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with ‘the entity’, an espionage unit within the Catholic Church. Meanwhile, Ben (Aasif Mandvi) finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.”

Another important thing of note from the trailer is that it looks like Kristen’s husband Andy (Patrick Brammall) will have a bigger role this season. We see him walking in on Kristen’s mom Sheryl (Christine Lahti) who appears to be interacting with a demon in the new footage. It will also be interesting to see how the show navigates Andy’s storyline now that Kristen has had multiple affairs in the series up to this point. On top of that, Leland (Michael Emerson) looks to continue his mission as being the most gleefully entertaining villain in all of television, and what he is up to, in terms of his demonic goals, is anyone's chilling guess.

Along with the trailer, Season 3 also got two new posters that feature our trio of investigators divided. Kristen and David are on one poster and Ben is alone on the other. This could hint at Ben’s psychological struggles as a skeptic this season which was something that began last season — the Season 3 synopsis also gives credence to this. With Kristen and David preoccupied with their relationship problems, Ben seems to be left vulnerable as the target of something much darker this season. The black, white, and red color scheme of the posters only adds to that possibility.

The mysterious spiderwebs of this season have been spun, and soon Evil fans will return to the madness when Season 3 debuts on June 12, 2022. This particular season will contain 10 episodes making it shorter than the previous two seasons. However, this horror series has been nothing but quality so far. From this ghastly new trailer alone, it looks like we are in for another traumatizing, spooky, and delightful season.

Evil has felt like a modern-day X-Files that has uniquely tackled the origins of the sinister world in compellingly haunting ways. Whether it has been focusing on the real-world horrors of modern religion or classic genre tropes, this series has combined all the best aspects of the genre to create one hell of a spellbinding concoction.

You can watch the full trailer down below and as fans wait for the Season 3 premiere, you can catch up on the first two seasons of Evil on Paramount+ right now.

