What you need to know before diving into Season 3 of 'Evil'.

Evil is one of the newest up-and-coming supernatural drama shows that has been infecting (or possessing) fans of the genre. Created by Robert and Michelle King, the first season premiered in September 2019 and was so popular that it was renewed for a second season by October that year. Though there were filming delays for Season 2 due to the pandemic, the showrunners were able to adapt and focus that season on more character-focused episodes, allowing for safer distancing precautions amongst the cast and crew.

The second season came out in June 2021, a month after the show was moved from CBS to Paramount+. Similar to the first season, the show was renewed again within a month of the premiere, bringing us to Season 3, which comes out June 12, 2022. This article will break down everything you need to know before the new season premiere.

Image via Paramount+

Is There a Trailer For Evil Season 3?

Yes, there is! You can watch the official trailer for Season 3 below:

In this trailer, we see a lot of familiar faces and a lot of action, but will it tie up all the loose ends that viewers were left with at the end of Season 2? We'll just have to wait and find out.

Paramount+ will be streaming the series starting on June 12, 2022, and will be releasing episodes weekly.

What Is Evil About?

The show follows forensic psychologist Dr. Kirsten Bouchard (Katja Herbers) as she navigates professional and personal obstacles. She teams up with an “assessor” for the Catholic church named David Acosta (Mike Colter). He is training to become a priest and in the meantime, assesses potential exorcism claims for the church. He works alongside Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), whose expertise with technology helps David debunk the supernatural claims that they investigate.

While there is an overarching storyline that is continued throughout the show, each episode centers around a new supernatural case for the trio to investigate. Similar to watching House or Law and Order, you can enjoy each episode individually without needing to understand the entire background stories of the main characters.

Who’s in the Cast of Evil Season 3?

Image via CBS

Of course, Kirsten Bouchard (Herbers), David Acosta (Colter), and Ben Shakir (Mandvi) will be returning as the supernatural detective team. Kirsten’s mother, Sheryl (Christine Lahti), will be making a return as the last time we saw her, she had just taken up a position in the secret society that represents the 60 demonic houses on Earth.

Kirsten’s four daughters, Lynn (Brooklyn Shuck), Lexis (Maddy Crocco), Lila (Skylar Gray), and Laura (Dalya Knapp) will all be in Season 3. There are a lot of loose ends to tie up with Kirsten’s daughters and their connection to the corruption occurring within Evil.

Michael Emerson (The Practice) will also be returning as antagonist Leland Townsend, as will Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Kirsten’s therapist. Based on the trailer, it appears that Wallace Shawn will be making an appearance in at least one of the episodes as well. Boris McGiver (The Servant) will return as Monsignor Korecki, as well as Patrick Brammall (Glitch) as Andy Bouchard.

Where Can You Watch Evil Season 3?

Season 3 will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+. The streaming history and availability for the first two seasons can get a little confusing though so let’s break it down.

Season 1 was picked up by Netflix in October 2020, which raised the show’s popularity significantly. When Paramount+ took the show over from CBS in May 2021, they also decided not to release Season 2 on Netflix, much to the disappointment of the new fans that Netflix brought to the table. How Evil.

Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Paramount+, which does require a subscription. In case you don’t have a Paramount+ account and wanted to check the show out before committing to the $9.99/month subscription, Season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime until June 30, 2022.

How Many Episodes Are There in Evil Season 3?

Unlike the first two seasons, which both had 13 episodes each, Season 3 will only have 10 episodes. If this season is anything like its predecessors, we should know within a month or so after the premiere if they will be renewing the show for a fourth season.

What Can You Watch While You Wait For Season 3?

Image via Netflix

If you have a Paramount+ account, you can watch the first two seasons, and if you have Amazon Prime, you can watch Season 1. If you’ve already seen them and you’re ready for something new yet hauntingly familiar, you can check out some of the options below!

The Outsider (2020): This miniseries is based on a Stephen King novel of the same name. It focuses primarily on Detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) as he struggles to understand the circumstances surrounding a violent murder and a string of related deaths in his town.

His character is very similar to Evil’s Ben Shakir, as he believes there is a scientific explanation for everything and remains skeptical in the face of supernatural activity. Furthermore, Cynthia Erivo’s character, Holly Gibney, mirrors David Acosta’s (Colter) character in that they are both open and very believing of something greater beyond the human realm of existence. Holly Gibney and Ralph Anderson butt heads in this 10-episode miniseries as they try to get answers and prevent another gruesome death.

Watch on HBO MaxMidnight Mass (2021): This series is created and directed by Mike Flanagan, the man who brought other horror shows like The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, as well as the Stephen King film adaptations Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep.

Midnight Mass is about a young man, Riley Flynn, (Zach Gilford) who has served four years in prison after accidentally killing someone in a drunk-driving incident. He hopes to bring some semblance of normalcy back to his life by returning to his remote hometown of Crockett Island. At the same time as his return, a young priest, played by Hamish Linklater (The Big Short), appears and begins to build his flock of followers. Without giving away too much, suspicious and inexplicable events begin to torment the small town, causing Riley and others to question their faith.

Watch on NetflixWayward Pines (2015-2016): Based on the Blake Crouch novel trilogy of the same name, Wayward Pines follows the story of Ethan Burke (Matt Dillon), a Secret Service agent sent to look into the disappearance of two other agents who went missing in the small town of Wayward Pines, Idaho. He is woken up after a car accident, with no memory of what caused the crash. When explores the town, he discovers one of the missing agents, Kate Hewson (Carla Gugino), living her life as if nothing happened, and the other missing agent dead. The town seems very charming on the surface, but it is also surrounded by a tall electrified fence, and residents are forbidden from leaving. As Ethan works to uncover the countless mysteries surrounding the isolated town, he soon finds himself in over his head.

Watch on HuluSeason 3 of Evil will be coming to Paramount+ on June 12, 2022, so make sure to brush up on the previous two seasons if you’re able to. Just remember, once you open up that door… Evil never sleeps.

Why You Should Be Watching 'Evil,' Network TV's Best Horror Show Since ‘Hannibal’

