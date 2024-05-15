The Big Picture Evil's final season is adding Richard Kind and John Carroll Lynch to the cast for bonus episodes.

Season 4 will wrap up major plotlines, including Leland Townsend's trial with Judge Joseph Jeter.

The series will follow Kristen's Rosemary's Baby-like plotline, with new episodes premiering every Thursday.

The summer will be full of exciting series returns. However, on the horror side of the small screen, no show has had genre fans on the edge of their seats like Evil. The supernatural investigative thriller will be premiering its fourth and final season next week. Now, head of Evil’s devilish resurrection, the series has cast Richard Kind (The Watcher) and John Carroll Lynch (Zodiac) as guest stars.

According to TV Insider, both actors will recur in the series’ four final “bonus episodes”. While Season 4 was initially going to have 10 episodes like Season 3, when it was announced that the latest story would be Evil’s last, Paramount gave the show four extra episodes to wrap up all the major plotlines. The plotline added appears to be Leland Townsend’s (Michael Emerson) trial. Kind will play Judge Joseph Jeter who’s proceeding over the villain’s trial. He’s being described as a straight and narrow by-the-book judge, who is sure to put a wrench in whatever final scheme Leland has cooked up. On the other side of the legal coin is Lynch, who’s portraying Leland’s lawyer, Henry Stick. While at first Henry might appear to be an incompetent asset to Leland, the character has some very powerful and mysterious connections.

What’s ‘Evil’ Season 4 About?

Close

The first three seasons of Evil acted like the X-Files meets Scooby-Doo with an extra dose of its own bizarrely frightening mind for good measure. Following Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), Priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter), and non-believer Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), the three separate parties are brought together by the Catholic Church to solve unusual demonic-centric cases in the New York City area. While all their cases seem very individual at first, they have one thing in common. An eerie man named Leland Townsend. Season 4 will pick up with Season 3's shocking cliffhanger of Leland being revealed as the father of Kristen's soon-to-be child. The latest season will have a similar procedural format to the first three, covering witches, possessed pigs, and more. However, Kristen’s Rosemary’s Baby-like plotline is what the series has been building up to all this time. It’s going to be exciting to see how that plays out in the final episodes. Especially given Kristen and David’s complicated romantic feelings for one another.

When Does ‘Evil’ Season 4 Premiere?

Evil Season 4 will debut its first two episodes on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 23. New episodes will then premiere every Thursday until its 14 episodes are up, bringing the series' total episode count to 50. While we wait for Evil’s final possession, you can currently stream the first three seasons on Paramount+ and the first two seasons on Netflix. All three seasons are also available to buy on Blu-ray. Alongside Kind and Lynch, Danny Burstein will be reprising his Season 1 role of DA Lewis Cormier as well in Season 4.