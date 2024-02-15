The Big Picture Evil is ending its run with a fourth and final season, as Paramount+ orders four extra episodes to conclude the supernatural drama.

Season 4 does not yet have a specific release date though it will return to the streamer in May.

Production for the bonus episodes will soon be starting in New York City, bringing closure to the story.

Supernatural drama Evil will culminate with its fourth and final season. The series was renewed for Season 4, in June 2022. However, at the time no announcement was made for its final run. Per Variety, Paramount+ has ordered four bonus episodes to wrap up the story for which the production will begin in New York City in the coming weeks.

The paranormal series has a heavy emphasis on religion and has many loose ends to tie up in its final run. Fans previously got a good look at the upcoming series in new images, which saw the fan-favorite trio of paranormal investigators hired by the church. Now we have our first look at the trailer for the fourth season where Dr. Kristen Boshard, David Acosta, and Ben Shakir are back on the case with an eerie feeling about the “world ending,” as the trailer promises “The End is Coming.”

‘Evil’ will Come to a Satisfactory End

Close

Speaking of the series culmination co-creators Robert King and Michelle King, said, “We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end Evil in the world in style.” Adding their fondness for the cast and the story they’ve been weaving, they said, “We will miss this show and cast. In many ways, it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast Evil. See you in May.”

Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming at Paramount+ praised the co-creators for creating “a unique and deeply entertaining way of exploring the intersection of religion and science.” Adding, “We thank Robert, Michelle, and the immensely talented cast and crew of Evil and are incredibly proud of their collective work on the series. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these characters, in what is sure to be a nail-biting, wild ride of a final season.”

Katja Herbers also shared her sorrows over the end of Evil, in a post on X (Twitter) tagging Netflix in a pitch to pick up the series for more.

While the upcoming final season is sure to have many twists and turns it's already highly anticipated after the Season 3 cliffhanger, which revealed that the father of Kristen’s new baby is Dr. Leland Townsend, who is also the root of all evil.

The final season brings back Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David, Aasif Mandvi as Ben, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn, and many more. Evil will return sometime in May. Meanwhile, you can check out the new trailer below:

