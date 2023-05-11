Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) is in a lot of trouble again, as Entertainment Weekly has revealed the first image from the upcoming fourth season of Evil, where the main character can be seen holding a hammer, ready to defend herself from anything that might try to hurt her. The forensic psychologist must get ready to face new challenges, in a series where her purpose is to determine what is actually supernatural, and what is merely a figment of the imagination from the people who come to her for help. It looks like supernatural influences will definitely close in on Bouchard, and she will need all the help she can get to make it out alive.

Demons and ghosts won't be only problems Kristen will have to face during the upcoming season, with her home life becoming the center of attention for the narrative of the upcoming installment. After all, her husband (Patrick Brammall) is still displaying severe affectations after he was abducted during previous episodes of the series, creating plenty of tension between the couple. And if that wasn't enough, the doctor also has to raise her young daughters as they enter a new chapter of their lives, while her eldest child is thinking about becoming a nun. As usual, there isn't a single part about the character's life that can be considered easy.

Fortunately, Kristen is never truly alone, giving her a breath of fresh air that can help her overcome any situation the underworld throws at her. Mike Colter will return to play David Acosta, the man who once desired to become a journalist before he decided that being a Catholic priest was his fate. The pair will be joined once again by Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), the contractor who David trusts to be his technical expert and equipment handler. For the fourth time, the crew will be together, putting their lives on the line when they go up against unknown entities and powerful supernatural forces.

Image via Entertainment Weekly

Evil Goes Beyond One Genre

During an exclusive interview with Collider while promoting the third season of the acclaimed series, Katja Herbers talked about how Evil is not meant to be merely a horror story, taking its characters through more than just frights: "It kills me a little bit when we’re described as a horror show because I’m like, we’re so much more than a [horror show]. We have horror elements, but I wouldn’t be able to pin us down as any one genre." There will be plenty more to explore when the show is able to return to television in the near future.

A release date for season four of Evil hasn't been set.