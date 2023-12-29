The Big Picture Evil is an overlooked paranormal series with a heavy emphasis on religion, and it is returning for its fourth season in 2024 on Paramount+.

The show follows a trio of paranormal investigators hired by the church to assess supernatural occurrences, and the cases are getting darker and weirder.

The upcoming season will explore the challenges to the characters' faith, including a jaw-dropping cliffhanger involving the father of Kristen's baby being revealed as the root of all evil.

There have been so many great bits of original horror on TV throughout the 2020s. However, no show has been as overlooked as Robert King’s Evil. The paranormal series that has a heavy emphasis on religion is finally returning for its fourth season on Paramount+ in 2024. Now, ahead of the scary new year, genre fans have gotten their latedt look at the horrors that lie ahead for Evil’s devilish comeback.

Reported exclusively by TVLine, the four new images should be eerily familiar for any avid watcher. Katja Herbers’ Dr. Kristen Boshard, Mike Colter’s David Acosta, and Aasif Mandvi’s Ben Shakir are back on the case as the genre’s favorite trio of paranormal investigators hired by the church to assess any bumps in the night that could be connected to their ongoing war between “good and evil”. Two of the images see them in the middle of an investigation in their usual dark environments, with one peculiar image having Kristen mysteriously holding underwater in her hand. The cases are only getting darker and weirder.

The final two images focuses on the church itself with David, now a full-fledged priest, at an awkward confessional with a woman putting her foot up against the wall in a rather suggestive manner. On the other hand, there’s fan-favorite Sister Andrea, Andrea Martian (Black Christmas), with shears in the middle of the church as David helplessly looks on. The latter will continue to have his faith challenged, and his sexual desires tempted as his feelings for Kristen grow more unwieldy. For all we know, the woman in the confessional could be another one of his visions which he fought off many times throughout the course of last season.

The Horrors of Motherhood

However, the main reason why fans have eagerly been awaiting the return of Evil has been because of the jaw-dropping cliffhanger the series left us on. It was revealed in the final moments of Season 3 that the father of Kristen’s new baby is Dr. Leland Townsend, played by Michael Emerson (Saw), who has been the root of all evil in this horrifically stunning show. Fans have been dangling helplessly off that cliff since the summer of 2022 because of the historic duel strikes. The series was filming the final episode of Season 4 when production shut down, but has since completed filming. When teasing Kristen’s current ghastly predicament, King told TVLine, “ The show is best when it plays a psychological reality and the supernatural reality, and I think they’re almost flips of the same coin, you know?” As for the potential demon baby of it all, he would go on to say, “So, on one hand, the psychological reality of this perversion of having Leland’s sperm and Kristen’s egg is psychologically that awful. But also, if you were to see it in a supernatural way, that [demon baby] would be what you would see.”

When Does ‘Evil’ Season 4 Premiere?

There’s no exact release date for Evil Season 4 yet, but it's expected to premiere in the early part of next year. Because of that, we should see a trailer very soon. In its first three seasons, Evil has been the unsung hero of horror on television and one of the very best shows on offer. The way it combines classic gothic horror with real world horror while also cleverly challenging the church has been very risky yet deeply rewarding. It’s complex themes and the beautifully frightening way everything is presented/shot is next to none. There is no richer trio or ongoing genre series on TV at the moment. As we anxiously wait for more demons to arrive in Season 4, you can binge the first three seasons of Evil on Paramount+.