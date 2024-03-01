The Big Picture Robert and Michelle King promise big things for Evil 's final season, including a creepy baby, haunting monsters, and plenty of surprises.

The birth of a baby that's a mix of Kristen and Leland raises questions about innocence and genetic structure in a comedic yet dark way.

Sister Andrea will fight more demons, promising more creepiness and unnerving moments in the show's last season.

Over four seasons, Robert King has taken audiences on a true bump-in-the-night journey with his Paramount+ series, Evil. The show, which surprised audiences when it revealed by way of a teaser that it would bow out following its upcoming fourth season, has been a horror fan’s dream, blending the spooky and unsettling with religion and the supernatural. And, although all things - both good and evil - must come to an end, we’ll be sad to see the final investigations of Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), David Acosta (Mike Colter), and Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi). But, let’s not pull out the tissues quite yet, as there are still a handful of episodes left to tie up the loose strings, with King himself promising that there are big things on the way for his swan song season. In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, King took the show out of its usual darkness and pushed it into the light to give us a bit more than any of the so-far-released promo material has.

Starting with the Goliath of plot points first, King said:

“The biggest key is probably the birth of this baby that is the product of Kristen’s egg and Leland’s sperm . Whenever I return to the world, I feel like a nut even explaining it. It’s about how much is a baby truly innocent, and how much are they a combination of their genetic structure. That is the pretentious way to put it. The comic way to put it is, what is Leland like with a newborn baby, with a baby monitor, and with diaper genies? ”

Drawing on the experience of raising a daughter with his wife and Evil co-creator, Michelle King, he adds, “It took us back to when we were raising our daughter. It almost doesn’t matter if the baby is the anti-Christ or not because they’re just as hard to deal with. That’s the comic element.”

The Dark Side Of Evil Season 4

Even though audiences will be laughing it up after the birth of the presumed spawn of Satan, King says there will still be plenty of haunting specters and monsters popping out of the shadows.

“It’s spookier because Sister Andrea is going to fight many more demons . We just love Andrea Martin and what she does with the character . She’s our window into the monsters and the demon world that the normal characters don’t see happening around them, and they’re scarier. Joel [ Harlow ], who does our creatures, is just outdoing himself. It will have much more creepiness . It’s not the jump scares of monsters, but that unnerving feeling of, am I seeing a monster in that corner or is it just a dark corner?”

In all, it sounds like Robert and Michelle King are ready to hit audiences with everything they’ve got in the final season of Evil, packing it with as many surprises as they can muster, and keeping up with the tone that has kept the dedicated fandom coming back season after season. Check out the trailer for Evil Season 4 below and catch up on the first three seasons ahead of the show’s return in May.

