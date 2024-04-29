The devil makes a final appearance in Season 4 of Evil. For Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), logic triumphs over beliefs. It makes sense that Kristen would rely on rationality when tackling cases, especially since she’s a forensic psychologist. But when certain cases have a mysterious, unexplainable nature surrounding them, Kristen is stumped.

Enter Father David Acosta (Mike Colter), a priest-in-training, and technology contractor Ben Shakir (Assif Mandvi)., Together, the trio make up an investigation team uncovering paranormal activity, anything from demonic possessions to cursed objects. However, not everyone is happy about their efforts. A certain Dr. Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) has every intention to bring them down for personal, sinister reasons.

As the twisty supernatural drama officially concludes with its final season, here’s everything we know about Season 4 of Evil.

Watch the Trailer for 'Evil' Season 4

The trailer for Evil Season 4 gives a montage-esque glimpse of what to expect in its final installment. Just like its preceding seasons, the skeptical female psychologist Kristen and priest-in-training David pair up to uncover mysterious incidents that go beyond human logic. Joined by Ben, a blue-collar contractor, the trio work their work through classic demonic possessions, seemingly godly miracles, and even unexplained the antichrist. As the trailer shows, there’s some pretty interesting variety in their upcoming investigations. From scaringly possessed pigs, and an enchanted relic, to even a dance muse presumably summoned by witches, the Evil trio aren’t getting sitting down any time soon.

The trailer also shows what’s going on in the crew’s personal lives. Kristen’s professional nemesis Leland is shown to be convincing the psychologist to get her hands dirty in an extremely menacing ploy. David’s seminarian training is finally put into use when he gets recruited by none other than the Vatican for a top-secret case. As for Ben, he’s experiencing disturbing visions caused by an ion beam. Top it off with financial constraints; time is ticking for this trio as their little investigation team risks being disbanded. And with Leland hanging on their tail, just waiting to break the team apart, it won’t be long until their clashes culminate into one final face-off.

When Is 'Evil' Season 4 Coming Out?

Get ready because the end is near! Season 4 of Evil premieres on May 23 in the U.S., and Canada, with releases following in Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Audiences can catch the latest episodes every Thursday until August 22. All episodes are available exclusively on Paramount+.

The streaming platform offers three distinct plans catering to different preferences. The Paramount+ Essential Plan starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually (with ads), while the Paramonut+ Premium Plan begins at $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually (with fewer ads).

Who Are the Cast in 'Evil' Season 4?

Image via Paramount+

Herbers stars as Dr. Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist enlisted by Father David Acosta to probe into paranormal events, distinguishing between demonic possession and mental illness. Initially skeptical and non-religious, Bouchard’s encounters with taunting demons during sleep challenge her scientific worldview. Herbs are known for roles like Dr. Helen Prins in Manhattan and Emily Grace in Westworld.

Colter plays Father David Acosta, a former journalist turned seminarian studying to become a Catholic priest. Teaming up with Bouchard, Acosta investigates mysteries, discerning between scientific rationale and demonic influence. Despite Bouchard’s skepticism, Acosta is compassionate and respects diverse beliefs. Colter appeared in MCU projects such as Luke Cafe and Jessica Jones.

Mandvi portrays Ben Shakir, a blue-collar contractor serving as the technical expert for the investigative trio. He provides electronic and environmental explanations for supposed supernatural occurrences. Though laid-back, he’s even more skeptical than Bouchard, occasionally appearing judgmental. Mandvi is best known for his role as a correspondent on The Daily Show from 2006 to 2017.

Emerson plays Dr. Leland Townsend, a forensic psychologist, and Bouchard's professional nemesis. With his line of work in civil courts and the criminal justice system, Townsend has experience with psychotherapy, allowing him to manipulate others into committing evil acts. With two Primetime Emmy awards, Emerson’s past roles include the serial killer William Hink in The Practice.

Kurt Fuller plays Dr. Kurt Boggs, a certified psychiatrist and Bouchard’s therapist. Fuller is known for playing in the comedic classic Wayne’s World. Christine Lahti portrays Sheryl Luria, Bouchard’s carefree mother and self-proclaimed fun grandmother to her grandchildren. Lahti gained prominence for her Academy Award-nominated role in Swing Shift. Andrea Martin stars as Sister Andrea, an intelligent and assertive nun who provides guidance to David and opposes Townsend. With a unique ability to see demons in the mortal realm, she’s not afraid to confront both demonic entities and their human followers. Martin’s previous works include the television series SCTV and Great News. Rounding up the cast are Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp, all of whom play Bouchard’s children.

What Is 'Evil' Season 4 About?

Image via Paramount+

Check out the official Paramount+ synopsis for Evil Season 4:

“In the upcoming season, Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican’s secret service to “remote view” a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.”

Who Is Making 'Evil'?

Image via Paramount+

Produced by CBS Studios in partnership with King Size Productions, Evil is joined by a lineup of executive producers including Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon, and Sam Hoffman. The creative duo behind acclaimed projects such as The Good Wife, its spin-off The Good Fight, and BrainDead, the Kings take the helm as co-showrunners for Evil. Paramount Global Content Distribution handles international distribution for the series.