Evil, the hit psychological drama series, will be coming back to haunt viewers for a fourth season. This announcement comes only a few weeks after new episodes of Season 3 began dropping weekly on Paramount+.

Evil focuses on a team consisting of psychologists, priests, and scientists who investigate supernatural occurrences together. The series explores the relationship between science and religion as the characters' beliefs are challenged by the phenomena they encounter. The series debuted to critical acclaim with a "certified fresh" 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its first season, and 95% for its second season. Season 3 picks up immediately after Mike Colter's character David kisses Katja Herber's character Kristen, breaking his vow of chastity and potentially complicating their working relationship.

The series originally premiered on CBS in 2019 before moving over to Paramount+ with its second season in 2021. The first two seasons of Evil are streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes of Season 3 currently debuting every Sunday. Season 3 will conclude on August 14 with 10 episodes, a reduction from the 13 episodes of the first two seasons.

Evil is produced by CBS Studios and headed by husband and wife team Robert and Michelle King. This dynamic duo has had significant success in the past with other hit shows including The Good Wife and its spinoff The Good Fight, which is due to end later this year. Additionally, the Kings created the limited series The Bite, which centered on the COVID-19 pandemic, along with serving as executive producers on Showtime's Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston. Evil stars Herbers, Colter, and Aasif Mandvi as three of the main characters. Other cast includes Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Michael Emerson, Brooklyn Shuck, Christine Lahti, Skyler Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dayla Knap.

In a statement by Paramount+ Original Scripted Series president Nicole Clements said this about the renewal:

“Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service. We couldn’t be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle [King] create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life.”

At this time, no filming dates or new casting information for Season 4 have been announced. A promo for Season 3 can be seen below: