Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Evil Season 4.

Evil, in its final season, continues to keep viewers confounded, with its stirring mix of case-of-the-week procedural, horror, matters of faith, and overlying narrative arc having upped the game as it rapidly approaches the end. Season 4 has seen some unexpected weird s**t, to be sure (I won't be downloading any apps that use a dead loved one's voice anytime soon), and Episode 10 is one of its most blackly comedic, but we've learned over the course of the series' run that the unexpected is part and parcel of the show. But Episode 10 puts the unexpected in the rearview mirror, taking a turn that few saw coming — or at the very least hoped it wouldn't come to pass. Evil somehow manages to make one of its most darkly humorous episodes also its undeniably most devastating.

What Happens in 'Evil' Season 4, Episode 10?

Evil Season 4's latest episode, "How to Survive a Storm," sees the city being pummeled by a Category 5 hurricane, which, over the course of the episode, turns into a tornado. Nothing odd about that, right? The episode begins with the Bouchard girls (my personal favorite characters), who have been excellent this season, huddled in their home as the storm roars outside. Only a boy's voice calling for help from the house next door spurs them into action. They break in, looking to help the unknown child (in a house that's supposed to be on sale and empty), but soon learn it's a setup, with someone having placed a phone near a vent where they would be able to hear it from their room next door. The noise of someone in the house pushes them to hide. Only Lexis (Maddy Crocco) is separated from the other three, and spies the demon that's making the noise. Thanks to some quick thinking, the four girls manage to escape, unseen, and return home, where they find something even scarier: mom Kristen (Katja Herbers). An irate Kristen scolds the girls, and goes next door, with cake in hand, to apologize to the new neighbor for her girls' antics. Only this isn't just any neighbor. Leland (Michael Emerson) has purchased the house.

Kristen slams the cake into Leland's face and slaps him repeatedly, only for Leland to goad her on (I'm sorry, but "You have no idea how hard this is making me right now" is among the funniest things Leland has ever said). She storms away and returns home, where David (Mike Colter) and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) soon show up, with David having witnessed the altercation thanks to a well-timed remote viewing into Leland's new home. She assures them they are okay, but Ben and David want to help in their own, unique ways, with Ben offering to back up the sewage lines and flood Leland's house, and David offering to... we'll get there shortly, promise. Kristen hands the girls stun guns and warns them about Leland, and assures them after the storm is over she'll get another restraining order against Leland. The stun guns turn out to be a gift from Sheryl (Christine Lahti), who earlier sought out Kristen at the grocery store, in disguise to throw the demons tracking her off. Sheryl warns Kristen about Leland, telling her daughter that she and the girls are what's most important to her.

As for David, you may remember that he's learned he can "step into" people, so his plan is to do so with Leland and have Leland kill himself. It's a moral dilemma, the kind that Evil does so well. He approaches Father Ignatius (Wallace Shawn) about his struggle, and although Father Ignatius is adamant that the killer is just as condemned as the killed, he reminds David of John 15:13: "Greater love hath no man than laying down his life for his friends." David may condemn his soul to damnation by killing Leland, but for the sake of Kristen, he'll take that chance. Alone, David steps into Leland, and tries multiple times to make Leland take that fatal step, only he's unsuccessful. A last-ditch effort sees David force Leland to pick up a knife and aim it at his chest, and for a moment it looks like he'll succeed... until it's clear he won't. Leland is in control, and turns the tables on David by having him turn the knife on himself.

Not Everyone Survives the Storm in 'Evil' Season 4, Episode 10

It's Ben to the rescue, with a well-timed (divinely?) execution of his sewer backup plan, spraying raw sewage all over the house, distracting Leland long enough for David to break free. But how was Leland able to take control of the situation? As Father Dominic (Chukwudi Iwuji) explains, well after it would have been useful, Leland was once a priest, one who trained for ten years to become a "Friend of the Vatican." He knows all the tricks of the trade, and now that David stepped in, Leland has direct access to him whenever he wants. The team's got his back, though, and when Leland jumps into David (a sentence I never thought I'd write), they begin flooding him with marching band music, which reminds Leland of his horrible high school years in one of the series' funniest moments.

Crisis averted for the time being, it's time to take refuge somewhere safe, as the storm hits its peak. Kristen, Ben, David, and the girls head to the upstairs bathroom, a safe haven with no windows. But Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) stands outside in the storm, confronting the demonic forces behind it. Yep — it's a Satanado. She's knocked unconscious but is brought inside safely. As they wait out the storm, a moment happens that reminds us just why we love Evil. Despite the craziness of what's going on, the lead trio have a genuine love for one another that grounds the series. David looks at Kristen and says, “I wish I had two lives: one for God and one for you.” She replies, “I wish I had two lives: both for you.," and Ben chimes in with a perfect, “What about me?”

Meanwhile, Sheryl continues her master lesson in revenge, wreaking havoc with the DF stock by sending out "official" statements from the main office regarding Leland's death. She and Kurt (Kurt Fuller), who has arrived to check up on her at Kristen's request, then narrowly avoid getting caught by a human skin-suited demon sent by Leland to stop them (another funny moment as the demon has to shuffle with his human skin suit around his ankles). She heads to Leland's with drugs she puts in his drink, enough to definitely hurt, but hopefully enough to kill. He falls to the floor, foaming at the mouth, choking, and it's then that Sheryl reveals herself, standing above him triumphantly — only a demon bodyguard knocks her out cold, "saving Leland's ass" yet again.

The narrative reconnects at this point, with Kristen getting a phone call that Sheryl is being rushed to the hospital with severe internal injuries, due to "a fall from a balcony." She is injured far too badly to recover, and after a tearful goodbye to her granddaughters, Kristen says her goodbye, bringing in David to perform last rites. In a callback to their scene together in the confessional box in a previous episode, David reminds her she is forgiven by God. Then, in the series' most devastating moment, Sheryl passes away.

Sheryl's Death Hits Hard in 'Evil' Season 4, Episode 10

This marks the the second time in the series' run that Sheryl is the focus of the most shocking moments, with the first being when it seemed she had been lost to the dark side. But it wasn't supposed to end like this. Throughout all the darkness, and fighting between good and evil, none of the main characters had died to this point, and, while it seems foolhardy to believe now, there was hope that they would all make it to the end. By having Sheryl die, Evil has shaken viewers yet again. Now no one is safe, and anyone could be next. Every action taken against the forces of darkness now has a much sharper sense of danger. In Season 4, Sheryl had, at last, seen the error of her ways, and was righting her wrongs in a spectacular fashion only Sheryl would be capable of. She literally broke the glass ceiling at DF, razed Leland's apartment, and by having Timothy baptized, threw a wrench in the plans of Leland and his evil crew. Sheryl was the only character to have a major redemptive arc, but still ended up paying for her sins with her death.

But Evil being the show it is, the question is raised: Did Sheryl die as punishment for her sins, or was her death the door to a much larger reward? That, again, is the beauty of Evil, where there are no definitive answers to these types of questions, leaving it up to the viewer to make up their own minds. One thing is made perfectly clear as the episode wraps up: Even in death, Sheryl's attack on Leland isn't over, as Kristen is given evidence by her mom, via Kurt, of Leland's secret lair, which leads to his arrest by the police. And now, Evil moves into a new chapter, one with new decisions to be made (will Kristen take Timothy in?), and one where the fallout from Sheryl's death may be more impactful than we think, especially if Kristen's throwaway comment about the girls being mad at her for having kept their grandmother away from them for so long turns into something more. And if Christine Lahti doesn't get an Emmy nomination for her work in Season 4, that's a sin far greater than anything Leland has ever done.

Evil is available to stream in the U.S. on Paramount+.

