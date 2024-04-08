The Big Picture Watch the final season of Evil on May 23 to see Kristen, David, and Ben face creepy cases and dark schemes in the supernatural series.

Prepare for possessed pigs, demonic afflictions, and a malevolent relic as the investigators take on eerie investigations in the final 14 episodes.

The show aims to tie up loose ends and provide closure for its characters, blending science and religion in a chilling and thrilling conclusion.

Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer, key art, and premiere date for the final season of Evil, the hit psychological drama series that has both entertained and fascinated its fanbase and critics alike. With production now underway in New York City for four additional episodes, the series is set to make its return on Thursday, May 23, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, with a subsequent release in Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria the day after. The final season consists of 14 new episodes that will be released on a weekly basis.

In the final installment of the series, the story continues to follow Kristen, David, and Ben as they tackle a variety of unusual cases involving technological mishaps, possessions, and supernatural phenomena. The season includes investigations into possessed pigs, demonic afflictions, a dance muse believed to be summoned by witches, and a malevolent relic. Meanwhile, the storyline deepens with Leland attempting to convince Kristen to take part in a seriously dark scheme, David being enlisted for a secretive mission by the Vatican, and Ben grappling with disturbing visions caused by an ion beam. The trio also faces the pressure of a rapidly ticking timeline as they learn their project might be disbanded due to financial constraints, leading to a final face-off against Leland and the forces they've been battling against.

The cast features Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. The series aims to conclude on a note that ties together its overarching themes and the personal journeys of its characters, providing closure to its audience and fitting end to its story.

What is 'Evil' About?

The show is a supernatural drama series that explores the intersection of science and religion. It follows a skeptical forensic psychologist, a Catholic seminarian, and a technology contractor as they investigate purported supernatural incidents for the Catholic Church. Their cases bring them into contact with all manner of unexplained phenomena and malevolent forces, challenging their understanding of what lies beyond the realm of scientific explanation. The series delves into the personal lives of the investigators, who find themselves getting mixed up with the more extreme supernatural elements they seek to understand.

You can check out the trailer for the final season of Evil above. The final season will premiere on Thursday, May 23, exclusively on Paramount+.