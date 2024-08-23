Despite receiving widespread praise over the years after its 2019 premiere, Evil will unfortunately not return for another season, making Season 4 its final. The supernatural show was renewed for a fourth season back in June 2022, but no announcement was made about that being its final installment at the time. Later, in February 2024, Paramount+ ordered four extra episodes to conclude the season as its last. Even with the cancelation, co-creators Robert and Michelle King still have hopes for a revival as they recently discussed what would’ve happened in a potential Season 5 with TV Insider.

Apparently, Evil Season 5 would’ve had a bit more paranormal stuff happening in the courthouse, as Robert shared: "You saw a little of it in the first two episodes. We were going to do more with the court and the court system and how demonic it can be. There were going to be more demons kind of infecting the courthouse and Kristen was going to have to be much more involved. All three would have to testify."

The brilliant creator further mentioned his and the team’s intentions to try to “satirize” their work in the political drama series The Good Wife and the legal drama series The Good Fight. In his words, "We were trying to satirize the work we did in Good Wife and Good Fight. So we were even going to pull in—we did bring in Richard Kind—a lot more of the actors from Good Wife and Good Fight and kind of show, hopefully in a very meta way, self-reflecting of—a lot of the buildup of those shows was how justice can go wrong. But in the world where there is evil, how much of it going wrong is in the human makeup or in the demonic makeup of the show?”

There’s A Lot More Stories About 'Evil' In The World

Considering how the Evil finale ended, it left the door open for more narratives, which Michelle had a thing or two to talk about: "Well, alas, there is still evil in the world, so that means there are still stories about evil in the world, and we certainly wanted to leave ourselves an opportunity to tell those should there be that chance. But that said, we really wanted to end the show in a way that was satisfying to us as well as an audience, and hence the ending you saw."

Fans will recall that Evil Season 4 ended with David (Mike Colter) and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) stopping Kristen (Katja Herbers) from killing Leland (Michael Emerson). Leland is then locked away in a cabinet in the silent monastery. Also, Ben gets a new job, Kristen takes her daughters to Rome to continue assessing with David, and baby Timothy gets a little possessed.

Evil is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Evil "Evil," the 2019 TV series from creators Robert and Michelle King, is a gripping exploration of the intersection between science and the supernatural. The series stars Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist drawn into a world of dark mysteries and unexplained phenomena. Alongside priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter) and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), Kristen is tasked with investigating a series of bizarre cases for the Catholic Church, including demonic possessions, hauntings, and miracles. Release Date September 26, 2019 Cast Mike Colter , Brooklyn Shuck , Katja Herbers , Dalya Knapp , Marti Matulis , Maddy Crocco , Kurt Fuller , Michael Emerson , Skylar Gray , Aasif Mandvi , Christine Lahti Seasons 4 Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King Network CBS , Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ , Netflix , Prime Video Expand

