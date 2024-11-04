Stephen King said it best when he campaigned on Evil's behalf with Paramount+ for a Season 5. Okay, so the last four episodes were technically a mini-fifth season, but we still want more. The final season did a fantastic job wrapping everything up in its last few episodes (well, aside from a certain someone's arc), and yet, it opened the door for so much more. With Father David Acosta (Mike Colter) and Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) both now in Rome overseeing the Catholic Church's new assessor program, there's no reason why the show shouldn't continue its narrative into the next phase. After all, there will always be evil out there left to fight...

Everyone Wants 'Evil' to Return

Of course, we aren't the only ones who want to see Evil return. Series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi have gone on record and voiced their hopes that Paramount+ (or some other streamer) might give their highest-rated show another shot. "We know that Robert and Michelle King wanted to make more and that there was more story to tell, so it feels really painful," Herbers told Collider ahead of the series finale. "If they didn’t have a place to take it, I’d be like, 'Okay, sure, that’s fine,'" Colter added, with Mandvi echoing that he too would prefer to continue the series. But how could Evil even continue into another season? Well, in their interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creators Robert and Michelle King teased "Evil: Rome" as one potential avenue of exploration, which is something we'd certainly love to see.

After all, Evil isn't the type of show that comes around often. Supernatural procedurals like The X-Files or Supernatural are one thing, but a series like Evil, which skeptically flirts with the paranormal and religious faith with a distinct New England bent, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But even if the narrative shifts from New York to Rome, there's still more that Evil has yet to say about these characters and how they interact with the world. Of course, we love David and Kristen, and the pair have yet to find happiness in their own lives, but it's the Entity (err, "Friends of the Vatican") and their battle against The 60 that still rages. Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) might be locked away, but there are other demons and demonic emissaries still out there, and the church is the only power still standing in their way.

'Evil' Could Always Return in a New Form

Putting David and Kristen in the heart of Vatican City to head up the church's new assessor program is a bucket full of unlimited potential. Watching David train the next generation of believers (and potentially seers, if he continues that path) could allow the show to evolve in a way other paranormal procedurals never quite could. It would also prime the series for more potential spin-offs following new teams of assessors (a regular CSI or NCIS for paranormal assignments), though we'd still settle for following Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin). This new job would likewise allow Kristen the opportunity to challenge the beliefs of the young assessors as the church’s resident skeptic, maybe even turning a few of them over to her side as her daughter, Lynn (Brooklyn Shuck), continues to dive deeper into her own faith. And that's not to mention that Kristen is raising the potential Antichrist, which could offer a whole different sort of conflict of interest with the church going forward.

This new dynamic, sans Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi, who would no doubt return if the show were picked back up), might be strange at first, but it would certainly spark new life into the show and give it an international presence that it's so desperately craved. In its last few seasons, the show's continued exploration of the Entity and the plot surrounding Grace Ling (Li Jun Li) expanded Evil's horizons far beyond America, though it could never truly make the leap. Now that it has, it's only created more opportunity to delve into international horrors far beyond our western sensibilities. After all, evil is a concept that far exceeds the show's main heroes and their small corner of the world. It would make sense that Evil could return in a new form in the future — and frankly, we need it to.

