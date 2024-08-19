The Big Picture Evil offers a unique perspective on the horror genre, tackling sensitive subjects like religion, racism, and politics.

The show features a talented cast, including standout performances from Katja Herbers and Michael Emerson.

While Season 4 is the final season for now, there is hope for a continuation as the cast and creators express interest in more episodes.

Over the last five years, Evil has been one of the finest examples of the horror genre on either the big or small screens. In its four seasons, it has expertly examined the root of its deadly title word while also being an entertaining love letter to the classics of the genre. The Paramount+ series extra-long final season comes to an end later this week and its final trailer previews one last spooky test that lies ahead for TV’s favorite paranormal trio.

The promo previews a countdown for the now-defunct Catholic Church assessor program. That would be the pending death of our main lead, Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers). Her children, with the use of VR, have seemingly been able to see into the future, and they warn Kristen, David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) that they have 24 hours to save the former before the main antagonist, Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), murders her in their house. However, it’s never that straightforward in this show, with David investigating the fortune-telling VR headset himself.

Other quick teases in the new footage include Leland being pressured to kill Kristen, Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) coming face-to-face with the head demon, and our heroic team kidnapping Leland. It sets up one crazy final episode. Given Evil’s sinister track record, especially this season, expect the unexpected and say your prayers because the “Evil” that has been looming over New York City for the entire series is finally here.

What Is ‘Evil’ About?

What makes Evil fresh in every episode is its unique perspective. Kristen (a forensic psychologist), Ben (a priest in training), and Ben (a scientist) are hired by the Catholic Church to assess severe cases of demonic activity. Whether it be witches, ghosts, demonic possession, werewolves, or fabled stories like the dread "Elevator Game," they’ve tackled it. This is what would happen if a believer, an agnostic, and an atheist skeptic solved Scooby-Doo-esc mysteries together. However, there’s always a clever real-world influence that has kept the series grounded as well as topical.

This show was never afraid to touch sensitive suspects like the incredibly troubling state of religion, racism, and sexism in the church, trauma, and politics. This has only made these stories extra scary. That being said, Evil never forgot that it was a horror show first, presenting some of the best atmosphere of the genre, camera work that belongs on the big screen, and practical effects that’ll make long-time horror fans howl at the moon in excitement. Finally, the glue that held this chilling series together was its brilliant cast. Herbers, Colter, and Mandvi are the humanity that tackles Evil's darkest themes with a tremendous level of heart, tragedy, and humor. Over the last four seasons, they, and the long list of supporting players, have become one warm horror family. Also, Emerson has cemented himself as one of the best villains in horror history.

Will There Be An ‘Evil' Season 5?

As of right now, Season 4 is it for Evil. Paramount canceled the series earlier this year to the disheart of many, but the streamer did give the last season four extra episodes to tie up all the storylines. Both the cast and creators, Robert and Michelle King, have been very vocal online about wanting to do more seasons. Evil has been doing very well on Paramount+, its exclusive home for new episodes. However, its success was boosted this year when the first two seasons of the series became available to watch on Netflix. Whether they or another streamer like Hulu picks them up remains to be seen. As fans prepare for the final episode, you can catch up on all four seasons of the show on Paramount +.

Evil’s series finale debuts on Paramount+ on Thursday, August 22. The full trailer can be viewed above.

