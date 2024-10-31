Superman may not have been the first hero, but he certainly is the most revolutionary and iconic, setting the undying trend of superheroes that persists today. Many new fans claim the character to be boring and too good, with the modern audience preferring more relatable or flawed characters — indeed, "boy scout" is often used to describe him. However, while there are many interesting Superman storylines, fans have seen more evil Superman stories to bring the hero into the modern day.

Despite conflicting against everything he stands for, evil Superman wannabes are widespread, from Homelander in The Boys to Omni-Man in Invincible. DC themselves have put out various evil Superman stories in movies and TV, but this list does not include any comic adaptations. While Superman is best as a good and kind hero, spicing the character up with a bit of evil or grayness results in some exciting storylines, with these ten being the best of the best.

10 'Superman III' (1983)

Flawed kryptonite creates a petty Superman

The original Superman is credited as the source of superheroes in cinema, influencing how these stories are told on the big screen. While that one was influential, Superman III ruins its legacy, delivering a campy mess with little fun. With Superman getting in the way of his evil schemes, financial tycoon Ross Webster hires a programmer to create his only weakness, kryptonite, but things go wrong when the substitute material alters Superman's mind.

While the film isn't redeemable in the slightest, the artificial kryptonite makes Superman petty, with him straightening the leaning tower of Pisa and blowing out the eternal flame. While campy and ridiculous, these actions are actually pretty funny, and a petty Superman is surprisingly entertaining. Clark even has an inner struggle against this evil version of him, but overall, the campiness smothers any hope of an interesting story.

9 'Injustice' (2013)

All it takes is one bad day

Out of all the evil Superman storylines in DC, Injustice is probably the most well-known, which is surprising considering it originated from an original video game. Made by NetherRealm Studios, the video game is very similar in gameplay to the Mortal Kombat franchise, serving as a 2D fighting game. The story is set in an alternate universe, with Superman leading as a tyrant and Batman and fellow heroes surmounting an uprising.

Video games have proved time and time again to introduce profound stories and excellent superhero adaptations, such as the magnificent Arkham Asylum. Injustice continues that trend by creating an iconic storyline for Superman. Fans know that one bad day created the Joker, who uses this philosophy on Superman, tricking him into killing Lois Lane, destroying Metropolis and taking everything away from the hero. Injustice would be higher if it were more in-depth, considering Superman usually has iron-clad ideals.

8 Brave New Metropolis in 'Superman: The Animated Series' (1996)

An alternate reality where Superman and Lex Luthor work together

After the success of Batman: The Animated Series, DC followed it up with Superman: The Animated Series, where each episode tells a different story about the titular character. "Brave New Metropolis" follows Lois Lane into an alternate reality where she dies, leading an emotionally unstable Superman to team up with Lex Luthor to create an authoritarian rule over Metropolis. Lois slowly helps Superman remember his routes, making this series one of the greatest animated superhero TV shows.

Like Injustice, the Brave New Metropolis episode brings fans into an alternate universe where Lois Lane dies, driving Superman to become evil. However, unlike the other, this storyline makes his evil ascent more realistic, with him less eager to kill and still having a shred of hope and kindness. Ultimately, Lex's schemes take advantage of the mentally weak Superman, creating a fascinating oppressive rule that makes the most realistic evil, Clark Kent.

7 Red K in 'Smallville' (2001)

Red Kryptonite changes his personality.

Most Superman stories briefly discuss his origin before getting into the real action. Smallville focuses on his teenage years in the titular small town he grew up in. The story follows him struggling with his powers, dealing with bullies, and interacting with younger versions of other superheroes. Red Kryptonite often appears during the series and doesn't have a connected storyline. Instead, each episode offers a minor storyline.

Red K removes Clark's inhibitions, making him a bad boy and a bully. From wearing a leather jacket, riding a motorcycle, getting hitched in Vegas, or even kidnapping one of his friends, this stone makes him do uncharacteristic things. While some of these episodes can be cringy to watch, they also add a breath of fresh air, such as when Red K allows Clark to speak his emotions finally or when he uses it to lessen guilt, creating some fascinating storylines and reminding fans why there should be a sequel season of Smallville.

6 'Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths' (2010)

Superman's evil counterpart, Ultraman

Mirror universes aren't anything new to superhero movies, but they always add exciting character foils. Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths introduces the Crime Syndicate, the evil alternates of the Justice League who rule over their world with an iron fist. A heroic Lex Luthor comes to the Justice League's world to seek help, but they get caught up in Owlman's plan to create a single and definitive reality.

Making Clark realistically turn evil is always tricky because it is so uncharacteristic. Crisis on Two Earths avoids this by creating Ultraman, an entirely different Superman who serves as a character foil. While Owlman stole the show, Ultraman is still a very interesting character, which shows what someone with Superman's strength could do if they lived for evil. He is a unique character with distinctive evil motivations, helping make Crisis on Two Earths one of the best Justice League movies.

5 'Superman vs. The Elite' (2012)

Evil or just a lesson?

Based on the iconic comic "What's so Funny about Truth, Justice, & the American Way?" Superman vs. The Elite introduces a superhero group called The Elite. Superman is hesitant about the new crime fighters in Metropolis, as they help fight crime but seem morally skewed. However, things take a turn for the worse when they are willing to kill the villains, leading to Superman protecting his values by stopping The Elite.

When fighting The Elite, a flip switches in Superman's mind, and he suddenly decides that killing is acceptable. He ends up killing members of The Elite, throwing their leader into a panic. However, Superman reveals he never actually killed any of them but instead lobotomized them, ridding them of their power and showing how terrifying this way of justice is. So, while this version of Superman wasn't actually evil, he was ruthless. Furthermore, this storyline proves killing isn't the way for Superman, something fans will hopefully see in James Gunn's Superman in 2025.

4 A Better World in 'Justice League' (2001)

Justice Lords Superman's new brand of peace

The DCAU is known as one of the greatest superhero universes, spanning multiple critically acclaimed shows, including Justice League, which brings together seven iconic heroes to fight evil. !A Better World" is a two-part episode following an alternate reality with the Justice Lords, an evil version of the Justice League who take control over the world and enact their justice after the death of their Flash.

With the Justice Lords replacing the Justice League in their universe, they plan to deal with evil lethally, and Lex Luthor is first on the kill list. The episodes give a fascinating look into the abuse of power in a superhero world, from the government to the superheroes. The Justice Lords' Superman, in particular, makes some scarily understandable points but is ultimately too far gone with killing. This novel approach leads to some intriguing philosophical dilemmas when the citizens don't bat an eye when the Justice Lords start killing villains, making this one of the best episodes in the Justice League.

3 'Justice League: Gods and Monsters' (2015)

Hernan Guerra, Son of General Zod

In yet another alternate reality, Justice League: Gods and Monsters follows Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman on the run from the government after they are framed for murder. Fans shouldn't confuse this movie with Gunn's new DC universe, which also shares the same name but no similarities. This version of Superman is the son of General Zod, whose ship lands near the US-Mexican border, with a family of Mexican immigrants taking him in.

Hernan Guerra is another example of a Superman who isn't exactly evil, just morally gray. Facing the hardships as an immigrant in the USA, Guerra grew a short temper, but he refused to use his powers after harming his sister accidentally, even refusing to save a crashing plane. It wouldn't be until a gang kidnaps a group of kids as hostages that he would become Superman, with no problem killing his enemies. Guerra is never fully portrayed as evil; instead, the movie shows how the circumstances of his childhood can change him for both better and worse.