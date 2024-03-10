Along with haunted houses, masked killers and jump scares, evil toys are one of the most common tropes used in scary movies. The first film to feature a murderous toy was The Devil-Doll, a 1938 horror movie about a prisoner who uses a shrinking formula created by a French scientist as a solution to overpopulation to enact a revenge scheme. Since then, there have been numerous movies that focused on creepy toys and toy-like figures; the most famous of which was 1988 Child’s Play featuring Chucky, the killer Good Guy doll that has become an icon in the horror universe.

There is something terrifying about an inanimate object, usually a doll, that looks so lifelike. In these movies, there is usually something sinister behind those empty eyes. Through creativity and originality, these creepy films execute this trope with unsettling results, leaving viewers more than wary of their own toy collections.

10 ‘The Boy’ (2016)

Director: William Brent Bell

Following in the footsteps of creepy dolls Chucky and Annabelle, Brahms made his debut in 2016’s The Boy. The film follows Greta (Lauren Cohan), an American woman who accepts a job as a nanny for a wealthy English family. She is shocked to learn that the family’s son is a life-sized doll who they care for just like a real child, mourning the loss of their own son who passed away twenty years ago.

When Greta mishandles the doll, she realizes that it is actually alive. There is always something so unnerving about porcelain dolls, which The Boy plays on to execute its scares. While the film relies far too heavily on jump scares, The Boy still offers some decent thrills and adds another worthy addition to the creepy horror doll collection.

The Boy Release Date January 22, 2016 Director William Brent Bell Cast Lauren Cohan , Rupert Evans , Ben Robson , Diana Hardcastle , Jim Norton , Jett Klyne Runtime 98 Main Genre Horror Writers Stacey Menear Studio Lakeshore Entertainment, Vertigo Entertainment

9 ‘Dead Silence’ (2007)

Director: James Wan

Image via Universal Pictures

James Wan is one of Hollywood’s modern horror maestros, directing hits like Saw, The Conjuring and Insidious. Earlier in his career, he made Dead Silence, which brings to life one of the genre's most famous ventriloquist dummies. After the murder of his wife, Jamie (Ryan Kwanten) investigates what happened, and discovers it may be tied to the ghost of a ventriloquist named Mary Shaw (Judith Anna Roberts).

Billy, the dummy, is part of a mysterious package the couple receive at the start of the film, and his deadly presence is constant throughout its runtime. While the film isn’t considered a horror classic or one of Wan’s best, it is memorable thanks to its imagery and terrifying dolls.

Dead Silence Release Date March 16, 2007 Director James Wan Cast Ryan Kwanten , Amber Valletta , Donnie Wahlberg , Michael Fairman , Joan Heney , Bob Gunton Runtime 89 Main Genre Horror Writers Leigh Whannell , James Wan

8 ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ (2023)

Director: Emma Tammi

Image via Blumhouse

Based on the wildly popular video game series, Five Nights at Freddy’s received a big screen adaptation in 2023. The story follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson), a troubled security guard who takes a job working the night shift at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, which has been abandoned for years and has a dark past.

As he watches the monitors for suspicious activity, he discovers that the animatronics there play host to vengeful spirits who are on a murderous path. While FNAF received mostly negative reviews from critics, fans of the game were impressed, feeling that the film perfectly captured its lore and atmosphere. The film has a plethora of deranged animal animatronics, including Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Foxy and Bonnie, which makes this modern horror movie unleaded nightmare fuel.

Five Nights at Freddy's Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Emma Tammi Cast Josh Hutcherson , Matthew Lillard , Elizabeth Lail , Mary Stuart Masterson Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Horror

7 ‘Annabelle’ (2014)

Director: John R. Leonetti

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The most famous creepy doll in cinema since Chucky, Annabelle was first introduced in 2013’s The Conjuring. As one of the scariest parts of that movie, the doll got her own series of films, the first being 2014’s Annabelle. Set four years before the events of The Conjuring, the film follows couple John (Ward Horton) and Mia (Annabelle Wallis).

After John gives Mia the Annabelle doll as a gift, their home is invaded by members of a satanic cult, who use the doll as a conduit and start a chain of horrifying events. While the film is one of the weaker entries in the overall Conjuring universe, there is no denying the creepiness of the presence of Annabelle, and how she has influenced a whole new generation to fear dolls.

Annabelle Release Date October 2, 2014 Director John R. Leonetti Cast Annabelle Wallis , Alfre Woodard , Michelle Romano , Eric Ladin , Tony Amendola , Ward Horton Runtime 99 Main Genre Horror Writers Gary Dauberman Studio New Line Cinema

6 ‘Imaginary’ (2024)

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Image via Lionsgate

Imaginary takes the concept of an imaginary friend and turns it into something dark and sinister. The film follows Jessica (DeWanda Wise), who moves back into her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is unhappy that she abandoned him. This entity takes form in Chauncey, a stuffed teddy bear Jessica’s step-daughter Alice (Pyper Braun) finds at the house.

The film takes elements from Child’s Play, Coraline, and strangely, Ted, as Alice’s behavior becomes increasingly more concerning in the presence of Chauncey. While the premise and execution can come off as silly, the film pays homage to campy horror movies of the ‘80s, with Chauncey sitting nicely on the shelf next to cinema’s previous creepy toys.

Imaginary 2 10 Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Jeff Wadlow Cast DeWanda Wise , Tom Payne , Betty Buckley , Veronica Falcón Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Jeff Wadlow , Greg Erb , Jason Oremland , Bryce McGuire Studio Blumhouse

5 ‘Dolls’ (1987)

Director: Stuart Gordon

Image via Empire Pictures

Before there were really any prominent movies about evil dolls, there was 1986’s Dolls, with the entire film based around this very concept. Directed by cult-classic horror filmmaker Stuart Gordon, it follows a family who get stranded in a toy maker couple’s home during a storm.

Their young daughter (Carrie Lorraine) discovers that the dolls the couple make are evil humans who have been miniaturized and turned into dolls, and that they want the dolls to hunt their new guests. Purposefully over-the-top, Dolls offers a thrilling ride that isn’t too scary but is creepy enough for those with doll phobias. There are laughs to support the more frightening moments, making it a cheesy yet entertaining B-grade horror movie.

Dolls Release Date April 27, 1987 Runtime 77 Minutes Main Genre Horror

4 ‘M3GAN’ (2022)

Director: Gerard Johnstone

Image via Universal Pictures

In an age where technology is so accessible to young children, and almost every toddler seems to have an iPad, M3GAN feels relevant and timely. The film follows a robotics engineer (Allison Williams) who builds a life-like robotic doll for her orphaned niece (Violet McGraw) to bond with. Like all artificial intelligence, M3gan gets a mind of her own, straying from her orders and becoming a bloodthirsty bot.

M3GAN works due to the fact that it embraces its ridiculous concept and plays with its campy tone, willing to offer up laughs as well as scares. From M3gan singing Sia’s ‘Titanium’, to her unique dance that went viral on TikTok, the Blumhouse film is a creepy doll movie for the digital age, and brings the right amount of fun and entertainment.

M3GAN Release Date January 6, 2023 Director Gerard Johnstone Cast Allison Williams , Violet McGraw , Ronny Chieng , Amie Donald Runtime 102 minutes Main Genre Horror

3 ‘Child’s Play’ (1988)

Director: Tom Holland

Image via MGM

When people think of killer dolls, one red-headed, overall-donned and foul-mouthed plastic murderer comes to mind. Chucky (Brad Dourif) made his debut in the 1988 film Child’s Play, directed by Tom Holland (but not the one you’re thinking of). The film follows a single mother (Catherine Hicks) who buys her son Andy (Alex Vincent) a popular doll, but she is unaware that it has the consciousness of a serial killer.

The film made Chucky a horror icon, spawning a franchise that includes several more movies and a TV series. Groundbreaking practical effects were used to bring Chucky to life, making his presence feel all the more real. Child’s Play laid the groundwork for all the movies about killer dolls and toys that would eventually follow.

Child's Play Release Date November 8, 1988 Director Tom Holland Cast Catherine Hicks , Chris Sarandon , Alex Vincent , Brad Dourif , Dinah Manoff , Tommy Swerdlow Runtime 87 Main Genre Horror Writers Don Mancini , John Lafia , Tom Holland

2 ‘Toy Story 3’ (2010)

Director: Lee Unkrich

Image via Disney

Toy Story 3 is definitely not a horror movie, but it does feature one of the most despicable movie villains of all time, who just so happens to be a cuddly pink teddy bear. The third installment sees Woody (Tom Hanks) and the gang being delivered to a child day-care center, where they meet the strawberry-scented Lots-O’-Huggin’ Bear (Ned Beatty), who is in charge.

At first, Lotso appears to be a friend, welcoming everybody to Sunnyside Daycare and promising they will be loved and cared for by the children. However, Lotso is revealed to be a tyrannical dictator, running Sunnyside as a prison and harming those who disobey him. He even leaves Woody and his friends to burn in an incinerator, revoking any sympathy at all.

1 ‘Poltergeist’ (1982)

Director: Tobe Hooper

Image via MGM

Poltergeist is one of the most prominent horror movies to have come out of the 1980s, with the darkened image of little Carol Anne (Heather O’Rouke) in front of the bright static TV iconic in pop culture. The story follows a family whose home is haunted by ghosts, taking possession of the soul of their youngest daughter.

The film is a horror classic that terrified audiences upon release, despite outdated visual effects that may make it less scary to watch today. One of the most memorable elements of the film is the clown doll in Robbie’s (Oliver Robbins) bedroom, which is already terrifying with its giant smile. However, the clown suddenly appears several times as it tries to kill Robbie after being possessed.

Poltergeist Release Date June 4, 1982 Director Tobe Hooper Cast Craig T. Nelson , JoBeth Williams , Beatrice Straight , Dominique Dunne , Oliver Robins , Heather O'Rourke Runtime 114 Main Genre Horror Writers Steven Spielberg , Michael Grais , Mark Victor

