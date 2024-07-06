The Big Picture Evil is a critically acclaimed, genre-breaking series that explores faith and the battle between good and evil.

Evil is, far and away, one of the best shows to emerge in the 21st century to date. With the series, creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King have successfully combined an intriguing overall narrative with case-of-the-week episodes, like The X-Files before it, but with demons. Evil can be horrifying, suspenseful, and witty at any one time. The protagonists — Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), David Acosta (Mike Colter), and Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) — form a strong team that maintains a balance, people we as viewers can get behind (impressive, given how Bouchard murdered serial killer Orson LeRoux (Darren Pettie) back in Season 1). Michael Emerson's Leland is a great, unconventional villain, a vile, charming, and darkly funny antagonist.

Evil is one of the few series that speaks to faith and the battle between good and evil, without diminishing either. Season 4 to date rocks a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the most recent Top 10 Most Streamed Shows in America places Evil in seventh place, with 700,000,000 minutes watched. Series without such an impressive resume have run for years (ABC mainstay Grey's Anatomy, at 20 seasons and counting, has never had four consecutive Rotten Tomatoes scores over 90%, for example), yet Evil is bowing out at Season 4, with Paramount+ pulling the plug. That's downright evil for Evil, which begs the question: Why?

‘Evil’ Stands Apart From Other TV Shows

When Evil premiered on CBS back on September 26, 2019, it promised something different, a horror show that defied the genre's limitations. The basic premise of the series is pretty straightforward: a team of three is assembled by the Catholic Church to investigate their long list of unexplained mysteries. But it's that team of three that separated Evil from its kin from the start.

By and large, shows in the horror genre tend to stick to the horror elements, and if an exorcism is part of the storyline, it just happens, and there's little doubt that the possessed person is actually possessed and in need of it. But Evil uses the strengths of each character to actually investigate supernatural situations before jumping right in to the worst-case scenario. Kristen, the skeptic, looks at each case from a psychological perspective, looking to see if there is a medical explanation for what's happening. David, a priest-in-training in the first episode, looks for the spiritual, to see if the case in hand has its roots in the unseen realm. Ben, on the other hand, is a cynical tech expert who looks for logical explanations, pointing out how a secret message in a social media video is pushing teenage girls to suicide in "7 Swans a Singin'," for example.

Each character gets their time to shine, with their expertise being utilized at different times to resolve their investigations — only not all of them get resolved, or at least not in an expected way. Season 1's "Rose390" is an excellent example, where the team is called upon to investigate Eric McCrystal (Luke Judy), a nine-year-old believed to be possessed. Kristen believes that his actions are common psychopathic behavior, but events lead the team to push for an emergency exorcism. Only they're too late: by the time they arrive, they realize that the McCrystals have murdered Eric, under the guise of him "missing." TV shows simply don't end like that, another way in which Evil pushes the boundaries of the medium.

The introduction of the series' storyline surrounding RSM Fertility and its spiritual corruption of expectant mother's eggs and its connection with Leland, Kristen, her mother Sheryl (Christine Lahti), and daughter Lexis (Maddy Crocco), only made the series that much more intriguing, leading Collider to proclaim that Evil "is the best thing to happen to network TV since the end of The Exorcist or Hannibal." The surprise move to push the series to Paramount+ for its second season only made Evil even better, now unrestricted by the limits of network television, and the overall quality of the show, from the writing to the acting, has only improved since then, a rare feat for any series.

'Evil' Is a Delightful Television Temptation

Of course, television history is littered with genre-breaking, critically successful series that have never caught on with television viewers, so what is the appeal of Evil, or perhaps more fittingly, what makes Evil so tempting? To paraphrase the immortal words of Forrest Gump, "With Evil, you never know what you're gonna get." There are no expectations when it comes to the series, and that is a big part of its appeal. Season 2's "S is for Silence" has no dialogue for large portions of the episode. Episodes like the aforementioned "Rose390" and "The Demon of Algorithms" are brilliant, cutting commentaries on social media and technology. "E is for Elevator" is straight-up supernatural. Those episodes that don't have a resolution speak to how the series doesn't belittle the audience, acknowledging that viewers do, in fact, have minds that don't need everything to be explained, and are capable of making their own conclusions (the claim by a network executive that a program was "too smart" for its audience scuttled cult-classic Police Squad!, so never assume networks think you can use yours). Evil balances a fine line between preposterous and believable, adding a reality to even the most unlikely of situations.

All of that only works on the strengths of the actors involved, and Evil has an embarrassment of riches in that regard. The main cast is committed to their respective characters, and if they believe in what is happening, then we, as an audience, can as well, and there are no shortage of elements in Evil that make buying-in a sure thing. Demons as executives and psychiatrists, cannibalism, sigils, holding Kristen's husband hostage, or the big reveal of Kristen's lost egg being used to bring the Antichrist to life as a baby. Other cast members have proven to be outstanding and vital elements to the show as well, be it Kristen's four daughters, a gaggle of fully real and realized sisters, or Andrea Martin's breakout character Sister Andrea, a no-nonsense, devout, demon-busting nun who steals every scene she's in. And once you've bought in, you want... nay, need to know where their story is heading, and the genius of Evil is in throwing enough crackers to draw you into the narrative, but not so much that you give up.

'Evil' Is No More, but That's Okay

In February 2024, Paramount+ announced that Season 4 would be Evil's last, but allowed Robert and Michelle King to close out the series properly with an additional four episodes. Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming at Paramount+, heaped praise on the series, crediting the King's for creating "a unique and deeply entertaining way of exploring the intersection of religion and science." For their part, The King's said, “We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end Evil in the world in style. We will miss this show and cast. In many ways, it was a dream project, but sadly, evil will outlast Evil." The announcement was shocking, and no formal reason given as to why. Katja Herbers indicated that the decision was made by the network, and reached out to Netflix on social media about extending the life of the show, but no elaboration on the rationale.

However, there may actually be a definitive reason why, and it dates back to May 2023. The WGA strike shut down filming on Evil, prompting production to end earlier than planned. But sources at the time indicated that the decision was not made due to the strike, but was instead due to a personal family matter that befell one of the show's actors, one that affected their availability to complete any additional filming. It would explain why the series was inexplicably axed, and, if that situation was indeed the catalyst, it speaks volumes about the cast and crew of the series that rather than killing off the actor's character, or recasting, they chose to end it, "all for one and one for all," as they say. And if we're being honest, it's not necessarily a bad thing that Evil is wrapping up. One can only milk the "arrival of the Antichrist" plot for so long before it becomes stale, and once the series hits that apex, there's very few, if any, places to go from there that could match it, and none that could top it. So Evil going out on a high? That's heavenly.

