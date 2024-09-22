If there's one thing that makes a show like Evil stand apart, it's the magnificently crafted demons, monsters, and other creatures that show up. The series follows a trio of Catholic Church assessors — Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), Father David Acosta (Mike Colter), and Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) — who try to debunk, uncover, and otherwise examine paranormal happenings around the New York area. The show gave us more than a few frights throughout its 50 episodes and was never afraid to make the monsters bigger, bolder, and more ridiculous than ever. But are the demons of Evil real? And how did movie magic bring them to life? With the series now over, these answers will have to hold us over until we can get more...

Are the Demons of 'Evil' Real?

Image via Paramount+

When Evil first started, Kristen, Ben, and David debunked practically every apparent supernatural occurrence in sight. The show seemed to be taking a hard stance on supernatural demons existing only as representations of psychological ones, a point of view that Kristen herself maintains through the vast majority of the series. Sometimes they're also hallucinations, but in either case, we see some pretty grotesque monsters on this show. Even the inclusion of Michael Emerson's Leland Townsend, who maintains a steady belief in the power of Satan, seems to imply that it's through natural rather than supernatural means that the powers of darkness pull others, such as Kristen's own mother Sheryl (Christine Lahti), to their cause. Over time, however, and with the inclusion of characters like Sister Andrew (Andrea Martin), Evil began to flirt with the idea that the supernatural was indeed real and that many of the demons of previous episodes were perhaps genuine after all.

By Season 3 especially, it becomes evident that the demonic is a very real threat to the world. The further inclusion of the Entity — and split factions within that group which either believe or disbelieve in the paranormal — tends to imply that even if the demons of Evil are a manifestation of spiritual/psychological problems, the ultimate goals of the various demonic houses are still, well, evil. The way the series eventually frames it, demons do exist, but they use very natural, very mundane, means to enact their will. We see this in characters like Leland who, although not a demon himself, acts on the will of the Devil (frankly, he may as well be a demon the way he behaves). Others, such as Sheryl, are used as human agents in a demonic plot, and as the series continues, the overlap becomes increasingly clear to our heroes.

Likewise, we see certain demons hop from some character's points of view to others. This happens in Season 2 with the Fire Jinn, which first appears to a young girl before jumping to haunt Kristen. The creature represents Kristen's own psychological and moral struggles, but it's only after an exorcism (which she maintains only worked because it was a placebo) that she is free of the fire-headed monster. Likewise, Andy Bouchard (Patrick Brammall), who had no previous encounters with demons, discovers a plethora of familiar demons in their unfinished house at the end of "The Demon of the End." Sister Andrea likewise sees the same villainous crew. Demons in Evil make people think they're crazy, which is what makes them so effective. They may use natural means to get to their ends (not unlike how Satan uses human beings and weather in the biblical Book of Job), but that doesn't make them any less real.

'Evil's Demons Are All Made Practically (and Enhanced Digitally)

Image via Paramount+

Of course, what really makes Evil's demons stand out isn't whether they're real or not, it's how they look. Everyone from Stephen King to Guillermo del Toro has praised the show for its spookiness, with the latter noting that "Evil is becoming the home of my favorite creature creation…," specifically highlighting the Antichrist Demon Baby design from Seasons 3-4 (via X). In a post-Season 3 sitdown with Entertainment Weekly, creators Robert and Michelle King noted that most of the demon creatures are all made with practical special effects, which is part of why they look so dang spooky. "Often, I find horror movies or TV shows throw me out of it because I can tell when it's CGI, and I know there's an unreality to it," Robert King explained to the outlet. "What works best is when [special character designer Joel Harlow] does something real, and then maybe CGI wings need to be attached to it."

That example is exactly what the group did with the Bat Demon character that first appeared in Season 2's "C Is for Cannibal" and returned the following season in "The Demon of the Road." In a behind-the-scenes featurette released on Paramount+'s YouTube, the producers shared a shot of the Bat Demon from on set followed by the digital composite done in post-production. Shockingly, the only difference is that the demon's eyes glow red (something that was meant to happen on set but a battery pack died on the crew) and wings were added to the creature. Otherwise, Harlow and company had sculpted the monster all on their own, and the same is true for the vast majority of the show's demonic characters.

In his own interview with IndieWire, Harlow elaborated on the intense production involved on these creatures. One such monster was the cannibalistic giant pig from Season 4's "How to Slaughter a Pig." Harlow explained that the demon pig took about four months to put together, though it was only on-screen for less than a minute. Nevertheless, the character designer was thrilled. "It's the fulfillment of a childhood dream," he noted, citing Evil as a sort of once-in-a-lifetime creative endeavor. This is only one example of the incredible work that these creature artists do to bring monsters to life. They might not be Frankenstein, but they put a real effort into their craft.

Marti Matulis Doesn't Take His Demonic Characters Too Seriously

Close

Did you realize that most of the demons and monsters on Evil are played by the same person? If you didn't know the name Marti Matulis before now, then consider this your education. Matulis had been with Evil from the very beginning when he played George, Kristen's night terror demon from the first season. Matulis went on to play Leland's Therapist Demon in Seasons 1-2 and later the Manager Demon in Seasons 3-4. In his time on the show, he also tackled the Fire Jinn, the Bat Demon, the Mosquito Demon, the Sex/Marriage Demon, and other creatures as well. He was also the man behind the truly terrifying vision of the Archangel Michael that David sees in Season 2's "A Is for Angel." Having shared scenes with just about every cast member, it's clear that Matulis (whose name appears in the show's unskippable intro) has a true knack for these sorts of characters, and has quite the diversity in skill while playing them.

It was character designer Joel Harlow who introduced Evil creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle Kings to Marti Matulis as well, and from there, they continued to utilize the creature actor — who has appeared in episodes of the creature-heavy shows Sleepy Hollow, Teen Wolf, and Grimm, to name a few — throughout the length of the series. Matulis appeared in 33 episodes of the four-season show and had an absolute blast doing it. In a "Behind the Monsters" interview, Matulis noted that the reason he plays monsters so well is because he doesn't take them too seriously. "This work is about playing, so maintaining that kind of like, childlike, playful attitude to do this is really super key," Matulis explained. To him, playing monsters is a child's game, and tapping into that non-serious aspect of the creatures helped him to really make the roles his own.

In many ways, the creatures of Evil help make the show successful. Though the threats of the demonic are very real, it's the personality that actors like Marti Matulis and others (such as Ashley Edner and Fedor Steer, who played Abbey the Succubus and the Massive Stick Demon, respectively) help this one stand apart from its other supernatural contemporaries. Each monster is notable and adds to the greater world created by this series that challenges the beliefs of Kristen, David, and Ben as they fight against the forces of darkness. This wouldn't have been possible without the hard work and dedication of those who put these creatures together, and the masterful way the Evil story unraveled.

Evil is available for streaming on Paramount+.

