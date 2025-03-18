There are few horror franchises that have as rabid a fan base as Evil Dead. The Sam Raimi franchise has seen five film installments, a TV series and a recent hit video game that has introduced a new generation of fans to Ash Williams. The original film in this deadite-based nightmare, The Evil Dead, just celebrated the 40th anniversary of its theatrical release a couple of years ago. Now, fans can bid on the film's original deadly props. This includes the dreaded Necronomicon.

From legendary effects artist Tom Sullivan's personal collection, Evil Dead die-hards will have a ton of memorabilia to fight over. This includes Deadite Shelly’s Burned Facial Appliances, Production Made Book of the Dead Prototype, Linda's Necklace and Screen-Matched Gift Box and the Kandarian Dagger. The latter of which is estimated to be between $10,000 USD and $20,000. Other hellish items for the auction are Tom Sullivan's Personal Script with Hand-Illustrations, Hand-Illustrated Poster Concept Artwork, Linda's Special Effects Leg, Deadite Linda's Head, Deadite Cheryl Final Facial Appliance and Ash’s Special Effects Arm and Hand from Within the Woods. However, the crown jewel of this collection is the screen-used Necronomicon that has a starting bidding price of $25,000. The Propstore will be hosting the event as their latest Entertainment Memorabilia Live Action. They describe the Necronomicon as followed:

“This book is composed of a brown latex-coated cardboard cover filled with hand-illustrated 38 pages (glued together in pairs to form thicker pages) of parchment-color paper that were intentionally distressed by production. The pages feature original artwork hand-illustrated by Sullivan. The book’s cover was made from cardboard coated with latex and is now separated into three pieces (front, spine and back) with some latex loss to the components. The interior pages are also loose from the covers.”

Horror & ‘The Evil Dead’ Go Hand-And-Hand