The work of Andrew Lloyd Webber has defined an era of entertainment. His bombastic musical theater approach to storytelling broke records and introduced new generations to the stage. It was perhaps inevitable that some of his works would end up being adapted for the big screen. However, despite such a strong presence on the West End and Broadway, Lloyd Webber movies have largely failed to please film audiences. When Evita came along in 1996, it garnered plenty of awards attention and although still an acquired taste to non-theatergoers, it proved that Lloyd Webber could be done right on film. It just needed a delicate balance of the right people both in front of and behind the camera in order to be pulled off.

Alan Parker was undoubtedly a great choice for director. Highly experienced in both musicals (Bugsy Malone, Pink Floyd’s The Wall, Fame) and real life histories (The Midnight Express, Mississippi Burning) Evita was the perfect blend of all his artistic strengths. His finesse with on-location shooting and large scale production gave him the sheer tenacity required to take on such a massive project. The elusive permission to film at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires was granted, and thousands of extras were gathered in the early hours of the mornings to shoot. Parker was bold enough not only to be the person in charge of such a massive project, but to tell Madonna that this was an Alan Parker movie, not a glorified MTV special. So determined was she to play Evita that she acquiesced, applying her trademark professionalism and serious work ethic.

For a Lloyd Webber show, the stage version of Evita is rather pedestrian. It started as a concept album, which is evident in the way it rather blandly transitions from audio to theater. The music speaks for itself: it is an eclectic, flamboyant revue that explores the many spicy musical flavors of Latin America, with rich poetic lyrics that tell a story from a number of perspectives that are biassed in their own ways. When compared to the custom-built panoramic roller rinks of Starlight Express and the revolving quasi-in-the-round stage of Cats, Evita the show is visually rather flat. In this way, it is the perfect candidate for film adaptation: it doesn’t really have a theatrical atmosphere that the medium of film would betray. The vast scale of film, in fact, enhances the show. It gives it the volume, both aurally and spatially, that it so deserves.

Evita is the true story of Eva Perón, an impoverished young actress who sleeps her way to the top and becomes First Lady of Argentina, advocating for the rights of the working class and suffering an untimely demise. She is framed as a largely talentless grifter who understands the power of politics and media, and plays them to her advantage; frankly, the parallels between Eva and Madonna are unmistakable. Not only is the story of Eva such a perfect fit for Madonna that it seems destined, but the musical requirements give her the opportunity to train hard and really show what she can do. Under the tutelage of renowned vocal coach Joan Lader, Madonna goes balls to the wall, singing circles around anything she had ever recorded before and summoning an emotional sincerity that none of her previous work has shown even glimpses of.

Like Kate Winslet would later do for Titanic, Madonna campaigned for the role of Evita. She wrote letters, she sent music videos, she went on research trips. She would later describe it as the role she was born to play, and the single proudest moment of her career. Just as politics did for Eva, the movie allowed Madonna to show everything she was capable of doing, to push her own limits, to raise the bar. The fact that she was actually pregnant for most, if not all the shoot only makes her determination and strong performance more impressive. Not long after the release of her album Erotica and her infamous coffee table book, Sex, the role also proved perfect for Madonna’s next reincarnation, in which she would take on a more grounded aesthetic and show that she had more to give than sex appeal.

Antonio Banderas was still a rising star. Having lived next door to a theatre that played Evita in his younger days, he was very familiar with the show, and would ultimately go on to be the best incarnation of its antagonistic narrator Ché. Popularly played on stage by aging chart musicians like David Essex and Marti Pellow — and stylized as Ché Guevara, although he had nothing historically to do with the Peróns — he stalks the perimeters of Eva’s life, blending into the crowds as a waiter, journalist, rioter. His job is to bring a sense of logic to the fantasy, to challenge the romance and ask the hard questions, even if non-diegetically. Banderas absolutely smolders in Evita. His speaking and singing voice have a hardened edge that brings urgency and gravity to his delivery; even when he makes sarcastic little quips, he is being deadly serious. He has the perfect look for the role, rough and sexy, and the ability to penetrate the screen with his accusatory gaze. On stage, Ché often seems like a one-man Greek chorus, a separate entity that commentates on the story without interacting with it. In the film, Ché takes the center stage that is really required in order to achieve the story’s emotional pillar. He is among the crowd, a very real figure in the fallout of Perónism, who suffers injuries on account of the political unrest, who is arrested and detained and marginalized.

A key characteristic of the Lloyd Webber show is its sung-through nature. This has proven somewhat jarring in film format to audiences. Because the lyricists Lloyd Webber works with — mostly Tim Rice — tell their stories so viscerally through lyrics that spoken word is obsolete, the shows in their theatrical forms flow naturally from one musical piece to the next. Of course, this is quite unnatural for film. Originally dubbed ‘talkies’ to distinguish them from their silent predecessors, the very concept of film inherently revolves around the spoken word in most cases. In this way, Andrew Lloyd Webber and movies seem diametrically opposed, mutually exclusive, inherently incompatible. This is why such a musically attuned director as Parker is required to bridge the gap.

A criticism the movie faced was that it seemed like a glorified music video, just one music and dance sequence after another with no respite in between. Because of this, some felt it lacked any depth or humanity. It is true that the almost entire lack of spoken dialogue makes it an unconventional cinema experience; however, sequences are added to break things up a bit, with a few words peppered around. After celebrating her arrival in Buenos Aires, a young Eva watches on as her musician lover goes back to his wife and child; an extensive sequence sees the Peróns attend a private mass, flanked by rows and rows of young choristers. The pacing issues of the movie can also be explained by the difficulty in adapting 20 years of a historically significant person’s life into two hours; but again, Rice’s astute lyrics do all the leg work for the audience.

In the late ‘90s, a few Lloyd Webber shows had smaller scale straight-to-video productions released, all of which retained the traditional confines of a stage and were fairly direct adaptations. Cats, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Jesus Christ Superstar received this treatment, and helped to immortalize the shows. The first big-screen Lloyd Webber movie was Jesus Christ Superstar in 1973, which shot on location and leaned into a more realistic approach to the material, in the style of Oliver! and the Rodgers & Hammerstein movies. As with Evita, movie versions of Phantom of the Opera and Cats had been in the works for decades by the time they were finally released. Phantom, under the guidance of Joel Schumacher, looked nice if campy and successfully captured the emotional core of the story, but critics felt it fumbled the leap from theater to screen, dumbed-down and gaudy, with a loosened grip on passion and danger. Cats, of course, is remembered as one of the worst movies of recent years.

This is not to say that Evita is universally user-friendly. The lack of dialogue necessitates pretty close attention to the lyrics in order to follow the story; the way it jumps from one musical scene to the next, the styles of which vary wildly, can be jarring. Some might even say it borders on the MTV special Parker was so desperately trying to avoid; the unrelenting pace does make the ending come off as rather abrupt and anticlimactic. All of these difficulties, however, are traceable back to the stage show and its fundamental character, and making adjustments to the inherent makeup of the production could very well make things worse. Take Cats: Tom Hooper saw fit to insert vignettes, many apparently intended to be funny, which unnecessarily bloated the already slender plot; lyrics became spoken words; characters and scenes are played in ways never intended. Not to mention, Hooper figured that reversing the musical process and forcing orchestras and arrangers to work around the whims of live-singing actors worked so well with Les Misérables that he would do it again, but this time while players danced and did wire stunts.

Alan Parker has respect for his source material, understands the complexities of music on screen, and is focused on making a really good production, rather than on what radical deviations he can make from the status quo just because he can. With the wide range of visual styles employed for his previous screen musicals, he could have taken it in a direction that spoiled a good idea. But he takes a dramatic operatic stage show and breaks down the walls of the theater, opening it out into the panoramic spaces of the real world. Evita takes on the grand scale that the story of Eva Perón inherently requires: from the streets full of thousands of extras stretching off into the horizon, and the vast luxurious halls and stairways of political palaces, to the rich sumptuous fabrics of Madonna’s costumes, the furnishings of rooms, and the meticulous choreography of dance routines and adoring gaze of the camera. There are no half measures.

Musical theater can be a difficult thing to translate into film, depending on the material. Human-based dramas with music and dance, like Sondheim and Rodgers & Hammerstein usually expand quite comfortably into the medium of film; however, the Lloyd Webber show is usually far more fantastic than this. It is metaphorical, imaginative, it requires a certain suspension of disbelief that the quasi-realistic nature of theater allows. For this reason, among many, a lot of the big-screen Lloyd Webber movies have failed to engage with audiences the way their stage counterparts have. Whereas the more fantastical shows like Starlight Express and Cats are perhaps best kept on the stage, something as natural as Evita proves to be an easier transition, a flashier extension of the many movie musicals of the 1950s and ‘60s. It truly is the perfect candidate for screen adaptation, and although the faithful sung-through format may be a turn-off for viewers who don’t really do musicals, it is perfectly Rice and Lloyd Webber. It is sharp, tactile and very stylish, and by far the best film version of their work.

