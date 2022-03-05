The late Ivan Reitman had quite the impressive filmography, from the war comedy Stripes to Kindergarten Cop, which is perhaps the most unorthodox Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle ever to make it to the screen. However, the film most people know him for is Ghostbusters. Premiering in 1984, Ghostbusters follows the exploits of Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), Ray Stanz (Dan Aykroyd) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) as they launch their own ghost-catching business. The success of Ghostbusters led to an entire media franchise, and everyone from rival studios to Reitman himself have spent the years since trying to recapture lightning in a bottle. Some attempts, like Barry Sonnenfield's Men in Black, were successful. Others not so much. Even Ghostbusters: Afterlife, last year's sequel directed by Reitman's son, Jason, is less a movie and more of a trip down memory lane for adult Ghostbusters fans. However, there is one movie where Reitman was re-able to capture a spark of that Ghostbusters magic: his 2001 sci-fi comedy Evolution.

The funny thing is, Evolution didn't originally start out as a comedy. Writer Don Jacoby originally envisioned the film as more of a serious sci-fi thriller in the vein of The Thing, to the point where he wanted John Carpenter to direct. However, the script took a drastic turn after Reitman had a meeting with writers David Diamond and David Weissman. The duo had written a script titled Minutemen that Reitman felt captured the original spirit of Ghostbusters, and thus he offered them two scripts to punch up: Jacoby's original script and a comedy script by Todd Phillips and Scot Armstrong. In a 2019 interview with Forbes, Diamond recalled how he and Weissman mixed and matched elements from the two scripts. "He said, ‘Read these two scripts and see if you can do something that would sort of be the tone of Ghostbusters with this premise,'" Diamond said. "We read the scripts, and we responded to the premise. [Then] went back in there and told him how we would do it, and he hired us."

RELATED: 19 Best Sci-Fi Movie Remake, From 'Godzilla' to 'Dune'

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

The end results are a film that has plenty of laughs but also a high-concept premise: A massive meteorite lands in a cavern in Arizona, prompting scientists Ira Kane (David Duchovny) and Harry Block (Orlando Jones) to investigate. They find that the meteor contains a race of microscopic alien organisms that rapidly evolve, resulting in alien creatures that threaten to overwhelm the human race. With the help of aspiring fireman Wayne Grey (Sean William Scott) and accident-prone CDC Dr. Allison Reed (Julianne Moore), Kane and Block work to halt the alien invasion before its spreads.

Like Ghostbusters, Evolution's protagonists are working-class people who end up becoming unlikely heroes. Kane and Block teach at a community college, similar to how Venkman, Stanz, and Spengler were professors at Columbia University. And while he's not working to become a certified firefighter, Wayne works at a stuffy country club. Our heroes also run into an adversarial government figure in the form of General Russell Woodman (Ted Levine). Unlike the EPA's Walter Peck (William Atherton), Woodman is extremely ruthless in accomplishing his goals; he steals Kane and Block's research and is willing to bomb the meteor site in order to stop the invasion (without knowing that heat will accelerate the aliens' evolution).

Evolution also takes a page from Ghostbusters' playbook and delivers some genuinely hilarious moments. A lot of this comes from Jones' performance as Block; his comedic timing is impeccable, especially when an alien parasite invades his body and has to be removed in a ... rather unpleasant way. Scott, already well-known for the hit comedies American Pie and Dude, Where's My Car?, turns in a low-key performance but manages to get in some good laughs, including an attempt to lure out a dragon-shaped alien. And although they had done more serious fare at this point, Duchovny and Moore fit the role of "straight men" perfectly. (Ironically, Duchovny thought that this role might help him break away from his time as Fox Mulder in The X-Files.) Eagle-eyed comedy fans will also want to look out for appearances from Sarah Silverman, Ty Burrell, and Jerry Trainor. Ghostbusters alum Akyroyd even shows up as the Governor of Arizona!

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Just like Ghostbusters, Evolution would spawn an animated sequel series titled Alienators: Evolution Continues. Picking up after the events of the film, Alienators features another meteor crashing into Arizona, and spawning a race of invaders known as the Genus. Alienators adds two new characters; in place of Dr. Reed, the series features Lt. Lucy Mai (Akiko Ann Morison). There's also an alien sidekick named Gassie who, true to his name, expels flatulence whenever a member of the Genus was nearby. Series showrunner Michael Ryan, who would later go on to illustrate a number of Marvel comics, including New X-Men: Academy X, gave the crew hi-tech armor and weaponry to battle the Genus - a far cry from utilizing Head & Shoulders shampoo like in the film's original climax.

Suffice to say, Evolution didn't set the world on fire the way Ghostbusters did. The film received mixed reviews and barely made back its $80-million budget. Alienators only made it to a single season, compared to The Real Ghostbusters, which lasted for seven and even gained a spinoff in the form of Extreme Ghostbusters. Despite this, Evolution's mix of humor and science fiction, along with a cast that was more than game when it came to the material, results in an underrated film that would be worth a watch for any Ghostbusters fan.

Exploring the Long, Difficult Road to Making 'Ghostbusters 3' The long winding road of unmade movies that led to Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Collier Jennings (18 Articles Published) Collier is a contributor to Collider. He also writes for /Film and But Why Tho? A Geek Community. In his spare time, he likes to read comics, play card games, and even write his own scripts. He has approximate knowledge of many things, all of them related to various forms of pop culture. More From Collier Jennings